HomeBusinessCentre Seeks To Defuse Tata Trusts Power Struggle As Tata Sons Faces Listing Countdown: Report

Two Senior ministers will reportedly hold discussions with 4 top Tata leaders: Noel Tata, Venu Srinivasan, N Chandrasekaran, and Darius Khambata.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 06 Oct 2025 10:08 AM (IST)
The Central government is reportedly preparing to intervene in the escalating tensions within the Tata Group, as divisions deepen among trustees of Tata Trusts - the majority shareholder in Tata Sons. 

Senior Cabinet ministers are expected to meet key Tata officials this week in New Delhi to address governance concerns and review the progress toward Tata Sons’ mandatory listing, according to a report by The Economic Times.

Government Moves to Calm Boardroom Discord

Citing sources, the report indicated that two senior ministers will hold discussions with four top Tata leaders: Noel Tata (Chairman, Tata Trusts), Venu Srinivasan (Vice-Chairman, Tata Trusts), N Chandrasekaran (Chairman, Tata Sons), and Darius Khambata (Trustee, Tata Trusts). The objective is to defuse growing internal friction that could disrupt the functioning of one of India’s most influential business groups.

The immediate flashpoint stems from a contentious Tata Trusts meeting on September 11, which exposed deep rifts within the board a year after the passing of veteran industrialist Ratan Tata. The divisions reportedly revolve around the Trusts’ control over Tata Sons, specifically the appointment of nominee directors and the extent of board-level transparency.

Dispute Over Board Representation and Governance

Tensions escalated following the removal of Vijay Singh, a former Defence Secretary, as Tata Sons’ nominee director. His exit, opposed by Noel Tata and Venu Srinivasan, coincided with a proposal to induct trustee Mehli Mistry onto the Tata Sons board, a move supported by Pramit Jhaveri, Darius Khambata, and Jehangir Jehangir. An email exchange among trustees later hinted at a possible attempt to remove Srinivasan, further aggravating fears of a power struggle within the group.

Officials quoted by The Economic Times described these developments as a potential attempt to “hijack Tata Son” and consolidate decision-making power, posing risks to the group’s long-standing governance model. The government is keen to ensure the stability of the Trusts, given their central role in guiding the Tata Group’s strategic direction.

RBI Listing Mandate Adds Urgency

The meeting comes at a critical juncture, as Tata Sons nears the Reserve Bank of India’s three-year deadline for public listing. In September 2022, the RBI classified Tata Sons as an “upper-layer” non-banking financial company (NBFC), mandating a listing by September 2025. The company sought deregistration earlier this year, requesting an exemption from both listing requirements and NBFC norms. The central bank’s response is still awaited.

Meanwhile, the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, which owns an 18.37 per cent stake in Tata Sons and faces mounting debt, has been pushing for the listing to unlock liquidity. Government officials reportedly view the ongoing dispute as a potential threat to corporate stability and transparency, especially as the Trusts approach the reappointment of key trustees.

Renewed Scrutiny Over Governance Practices

Authorities are said to be monitoring concerns that some trustees have demanded access to confidential board documents, insisted on prior approvals for major decisions, and questioned the appointment of independent directors. The renewal of trustee tenures, requiring unanimous consent, could further intensify disagreements amid allegations of conflict of interest and weak disclosure standards.

As the deadline for Tata Sons’ listing draws near, the government’s mediation aims to restore order and reinforce investor confidence in India’s largest and most trusted conglomerate.

Published at : 06 Oct 2025 10:08 AM (IST)
Tags :
Tata Sons Tata Trusts TATA Tata Sons Listing
