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HomeBusinessWall Street Rally Hits Pause As Iran Tensions Rattle Markets

Wall Street Rally Hits Pause As Iran Tensions Rattle Markets

Meta is on track to snap a nine-session winning streak, which is its longest ever since October, while Amazon was among the biggest drags on the Dow.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 20 Apr 2026 11:12 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • US stocks decline amid renewed Iran-US tensions; markets react.
  • Strait of Hormuz closure reverses Friday's strong market rally.
  • Energy stocks rise with oil prices; tech stocks drag indices.

Wall Street’s main indices retreated on Monday, giving up some of last week’s strong gains as renewed tensions between the United States and Iran dampened investor sentiment and raised concerns over the fragile ceasefire.

Iran is considering attending peace talks with the US in Pakistan, a senior Iranian official told Reuters, following efforts by Islamabad to end a US blockade of Iran’s ports. However, a source said Vice President JD Vance remained in the US, denying reports that he was en route to Pakistan for negotiations.

The Strait of Hormuz, reopened by Iran on Friday and a key driver behind last week’s rally, was shut again over the weekend, adding to market uncertainty.

Markets Pull Back After Record Rally

The previous surge had pushed the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq to record highs for a third consecutive session, marking their strongest weekly gains since May.

At 11:41 AM ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 58.18 points, or 0.12 per cent, to 49,389.25. The S&P 500 declined 23.56 points, or 0.33 per cent, to 7,102.50, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 134.89 points, or 0.55 per cent, to 24,333.59.

Oil Prices Jump, Energy Stocks Gain

Oil prices rose 5 per cent on Monday, supporting the energy sector on the benchmark S&P 500, which advanced 0.9 per cent.

“The market is looking through what they're seeing in the Middle East conflict. Part of that is because you get a headline one day, you get another the next day,” said Victoria Fernandez, chief market strategist at Crossmark Global Investments.

Tech Stocks Drag Indices Lower

Technology stocks were the biggest drag on the S&P 500, with chipmakers leading the decline. The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index slipped 0.2 per cent.

The consumer discretionary and communication services sectors were the worst performers, weighed down by declines of about 1.6 per cent in Amazon and 2 per cent in Meta Platforms, respectively.

Meta is on track to snap a nine-session winning streak, its longest since October, while Amazon was among the biggest drags on the Dow.

Select Gains Offer Partial Support

Marvell Technology rose 4 per cent after a report said Alphabet’s Google was in talks with the chipmaker to develop two new chips to run AI models more efficiently.

Volatility Rises, Focus Shifts To Earnings

The CBOE Volatility Index, often referred to as Wall Street’s “fear gauge”, climbed 1.93 points to 19.42, marking a one-week high after declining for eight straight sessions.

“It's not surprising to see a small pullback today, but with some of the tailwinds that have been in the market... and the technicals that we're seeing, the market is thinking things are in a pretty good place,” Fernandez added, noting that attention has now shifted to quarterly earnings.

Earnings Season In Focus

Investors are assessing the potential impact of the Iran conflict on corporate results and the broader economy, with companies such as Lockheed Martin and IBM set to report later this week.

Tesla is scheduled to kick off earnings for the “Magnificent Seven” on Wednesday.

Other Market Movers

Shares of QXO fell 7.3 per cent after the construction supplies distributor announced a $17 billion deal to acquire building products distributor and installer TopBuild, whose shares surged 16.5 per cent.

Advancing stocks outnumbered decliners by a 1.05-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.02-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 recorded 39 new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq Composite logged 143 new highs and 29 new lows.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Wall Street indices retreat on Monday?

Main indices retreated due to renewed US-Iran tensions, which dampened investor sentiment and raised concerns about the fragile ceasefire. This led to uncertainty in the market.

What impact did the Strait of Hormuz closure have on the market?

The Strait of Hormuz, a key driver of last week's rally, was shut again over the weekend. This contributed to increased market uncertainty.

Which sectors performed poorly on Monday?

Technology stocks were the biggest drag, with chipmakers leading the decline. Consumer discretionary and communication services also underperformed due to significant drops in Amazon and Meta Platforms.

What is the outlook for the market given current events?

Despite a slight pullback, the market is generally seen as being in a good place due to existing tailwinds and technical indicators. Attention is now shifting to upcoming quarterly earnings reports.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Apr 2026 11:12 PM (IST)
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Wall Street Nasdaq S&p 500
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