AI And Infrastructure Will Decide India's Place In Global Economy: Gautam Adani

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India's future growth hinges on infrastructure and AI integration.

AI relies on robust physical infrastructure for data centers.

India can build modern, integrated systems from scratch.

New Delhi: As India positions itself for the next phase of economic growth, two forces are emerging as critical drivers of its future- world-class infrastructure and artificial intelligence (AI).

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, in his annual message for the financial year 2026 said, "The countries that successfully combine physical infrastructure with digital intelligence will be best placed to lead the global economy in the decades ahead."

The relationship between infrastructure and technology is becoming increasingly interconnected. The traditional approach of first building roads, ports and power systems and then adding technology is rapidly giving way to a new model where both are developed together.

This integration will shape competitiveness, resilience and innovation.

The logic is simple, while AI is often viewed as a software-driven revolution, it depends heavily on physical infrastructure. Data centres require reliable electricity, transmission networks, cooling systems and high-speed connectivity. As demand for AI-powered services grows worldwide, nations with strong infrastructure foundations will enjoy a significant advantage.

India is uniquely positioned to capitalise on this opportunity. Unlike many developed economies that are burdened by ageing infrastructure, India has the chance to build modern systems from the ground up. This allows sectors such as renewable energy, logistics, transportation, storage and digital infrastructure to evolve as part of an integrated ecosystem rather than as isolated assets.

The Adani Group business portfolio is an example of this convergence. Its presence across ports, airports, renewable energy, transmission networks, logistics, manufacturing and data centres is aimed at creating a connected platform that links physical and digital infrastructure.

It will generate efficiencies across sectors while supporting large-scale technological advancement.

The group's investments during FY26 reflect this long-term vision. Capital expenditure crossed Rs 1.5 lakh crore during the year, while renewable energy capacity expanded beyond 19.3 gigawatts. Adani Ports handled over 500 million tonnes of cargo, and the transmission business significantly increased its order pipeline. Progress also continued on major projects such as the Navi Mumbai International

Airport and the group's growing data centre network.

However, these investments alone are not enough. The real challenge lies in execution. In an increasingly competitive world, the ability to deploy capital quickly, efficiently and at scale will determine success. Countries that can translate investments into functioning infrastructure and productive capacity will gain a decisive edge.

The timing for this is also significant. Around the world, governments are grappling with concerns over energy security, supply-chain disruptions and the infrastructure demands created by emerging technologies. Increasingly, technological leadership is becoming inseparable from access to reliable power, efficient logistics and robust industrial capabilities.

For India, this presents both an opportunity and a responsibility. Investments in clean energy, digital infrastructure, defence manufacturing and critical supply chains can strengthen not only economic growth but also national resilience.

As the global economy enters a new era shaped by technology and sustainability, the central question is no longer whether capital is available. The challenge is how effectively it is deployed. In that race, India's ability to combine infrastructure, technology and execution may well determine its place among the world's leading economies.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)