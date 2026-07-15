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English NewsBusinessWill US Impose 500% Tariffs on India? Trump Backs Bill Over Russian Oil Purchases

Will US Impose 500% Tariffs on India? Trump Backs Bill Over Russian Oil Purchases

The proposed legislation targets countries continuing to buy Russian energy, with India and China identified as the biggest purchasers.

Written By : Ayesha Fatima |  Updated at : 15 Jul 2026 07:23 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • US President supports bill targeting Russian oil buyers.
  • Proposed bill enables 500% tariffs on countries like India.
  • Expired US waiver increases tariff risk, impacting India's economy.
  • India defends oil imports as crucial for national economic needs.

The White House has thrown its weight behind a proposed sanctions bill that could expose India to tariffs of up to 500 per cent over its continued purchases of Russian oil.

Responding to a query from ANI, a White House official confirmed that US President Donald Trump supports the legislation.

"President Trump supports the bill," the official said.

Sanctions Bill Targets Countries Buying Russian Energy

The proposal, titled the Sanctioning Russia Act, was introduced by late Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham along with Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal.

If approved, the legislation would authorise the US president to impose tariffs of up to 500 per cent on imports from countries that continue to do business with Russia's energy sector.

During his campaign in support of the bill, Graham repeatedly argued that economic pressure should extend beyond Moscow to countries that continue to finance Russia through energy purchases.

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India and China Identified As Major Buyers

Graham frequently identified India and China as the primary targets of the proposed legislation, saying the two countries together account for nearly 70 per cent of Russia's oil, gas and petroleum exports.

According to Graham, reducing demand from these major buyers would increase economic pressure on Moscow and could help bring the war in Ukraine closer to an end.

If Congress passes the bill, it would grant the US president one of the broadest authorities ever provided by lawmakers to impose secondary tariffs on countries trading with Russia's energy industry.

Expiry Of US Waiver Adds To Uncertainty

The situation became more complicated after a temporary waiver issued by the US Treasury expired on June 17, 2026.

The waiver had allowed India to continue purchasing Russian crude without triggering sanctions. With its expiry, India's imports have entered what observers describe as a legal grey area.

Economists have warned that a full 500 per cent tariff could significantly affect India's economy, with estimates suggesting the country's GDP could shrink by as much as 0.5 per cent.

Export-oriented industries, including pharmaceuticals, textiles and IT services, are expected to be among the first sectors to face the impact if the proposed tariffs are implemented.

ALSO READ | Trump Reimposes Naval Blockade On Iranian Ports, Threatens Strikes On Power Plants

India Maintains Energy Imports Driven By Economic Needs

India has consistently maintained that its energy procurement decisions are guided by national economic interests rather than geopolitical considerations.

New Delhi has repeatedly defended its purchase of Russian crude, saying affordable energy imports remain essential to meeting the country's domestic economic requirements.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the proposed sanctions bill targeting countries buying Russian energy?

The proposed bill is called the

What authority would the Sanctioning Russia Act grant?

If approved, the legislation would authorize the US president to impose tariffs of up to 500% on imports from countries continuing to do business with Russia's energy sector.

Which countries are the primary targets of this proposed legislation?

Senator Graham frequently identified India and China as the primary targets. They account for nearly 70% of Russia's oil, gas, and petroleum exports.

What is the potential economic impact on India if these tariffs are imposed?

Economists warn that a full 500% tariff could significantly affect India's economy, potentially shrinking its GDP by as much as 0.5%.

What is India's reason for continuing to purchase Russian oil?

India maintains its energy procurement decisions are guided by national economic interests. Affordable energy imports are essential to meeting the country's domestic requirements.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Jul 2026 07:22 AM (IST)
Tags :
India US Relations Us Tariffs India US Trade
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