US May End Open-Ended Student Visas: What It Means For Indian Students

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US clears regulation for fixed-period international student stays.

Students face fixed admission periods, requiring future extension requests.

Policy impacts F, J, I visa holders, altering academic planning.

A long-standing immigration policy that has allowed international students to remain in the United States for the duration of their academic programmes could soon be replaced by a fixed-period stay system, marking one of the most significant changes to student visa regulations in years.

According to a Bloomberg Law report, the White House has cleared a final regulation that would allow the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to move away from the existing “duration of status” framework and introduce fixed admission periods for students and exchange visitors.

The development brings a proposal first floated in 2025 a step closer to implementation and could have far-reaching implications for international students, particularly those enrolled in lengthy academic and research programmes.

What Is Changing?

At present, students holding F visas are generally permitted to stay in the United States for as long as they continue their studies and comply with the conditions attached to their visa.

Under the proposed framework, that flexibility would be replaced with a fixed period of authorised stay. Students whose academic programmes extend beyond the approved period would need to seek extensions from US immigration authorities.

The regulation has completed review by the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), one of the final procedural steps before publication and implementation.

The proposed changes would apply not only to F visa holders but also to J exchange visitors, I visa holders and their dependants.

Also Read : US-India Trade Deal Talks Continue, But Labour Tariffs Threaten $15.8 Billion Garment Exports

End Of The ‘Duration Of Status’ Era?

For decades, the “duration of status” system has formed the backbone of the student visa framework in the United States. It allows students to remain in the country throughout the length of their academic programme without repeatedly seeking permission to extend their stay.

The new rule would effectively bring that arrangement to an end.

Instead, most international students are expected to receive a fixed admission period, widely anticipated to be four years. Students who have not completed their degree, research work or academic requirements by then would need to apply for an extension.

The proposed shift is also expected to reduce some of the flexibility students currently enjoy while pursuing their studies.

Why The Rule Matters

The timing of the move is notable, coming amid heightened scrutiny of international students within the US immigration system.

For many students, particularly those pursuing advanced degrees, doctoral research or programmes that can extend beyond conventional timelines, the prospect of fixed admission periods could add another layer of uncertainty to academic planning.

Students may need to account for additional administrative procedures and potential delays linked to extension requests if their studies continue beyond the authorised stay period.

Indian Students Could Be Closely Watching

The proposal is likely to be closely followed in India, which remains the largest source of international students in the United States, according to the Open Doors report.

A transition from the current system to fixed-term stays could influence how students plan their higher education journeys, long-term research projects and post-study pathways.

Any requirement to seek extensions during the course of study may also add another consideration for students evaluating overseas education options.

Also Read: Gold Silver Rate Today (June 22): Metals Rally, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

A Policy Idea Returns

The latest development is not entirely new.

The Department of Homeland Security had first proposed the changes in 2025, reviving an idea that had been pursued during the first Trump administration but never formally implemented.

With the White House review process now complete, however, the proposal appears significantly closer to becoming official policy than in previous attempts.

While the regulation still needs to be formally published and implemented, completion of the White House review marks a major milestone in the rulemaking process.

If adopted, the new framework would reshape how international students maintain legal status in the United States and could alter the planning horizon for thousands of students pursuing higher education in the country.