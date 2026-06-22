Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gold, silver prices rose amid renewed West Asia risks.

Crude oil prices rebounded after Trump warned Iran militarily.

Domestic bullion gained despite international market price declines.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices moved higher on Monday as investors balanced renewed geopolitical risks in West Asia against hopes of a diplomatic breakthrough between the US and Iran. The gains came despite volatility in crude oil markets, where prices initially declined before rebounding after US President Donald Trump warned Iran of military consequences if Hezbollah continued attacks against Israel.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for August delivery rose Rs 615, or 0.42 per cent, to Rs 1,47,818 per 10 grams in morning trade. The yellow metal touched an intraday high of Rs 1,47,987 before paring some gains. Silver outperformed gold, with July futures climbing Rs 2,139, or 0.92 per cent, to Rs 2,35,324 per kg.

The precious metals complex found support from heightened geopolitical uncertainty after tensions resurfaced in West Asia. Concerns over energy supplies also returned to the forefront as attention remained fixed on the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global oil shipments.

Oil markets witnessed sharp swings at the start of the week. Crude prices had eased on expectations that diplomatic talks could help reduce regional tensions. However, sentiment shifted after Trump issued a fresh warning to Iran, reviving fears of potential supply disruptions. Brent crude rose 2.2 per cent to around $82.3 per barrel, while WTI crude climbed above $78 per barrel, reflecting a renewed geopolitical risk premium.

In international markets, COMEX gold was trading around 1 per cent lower at $4,198.80 per ounce, while COMEX silver slipped nearly 1 per cent to $65.63 per ounce. Despite the softer overseas trend, domestic bullion prices remained supported by local demand and geopolitical developments.

Commodity analysts said progress in US-Iran negotiations helped gold recover from lower levels, although gains remained capped as the US dollar continued to hover near a 13-month high. They noted that MCX gold remains within a moderately bearish structure, with support seen in the Rs 1,44,250-Rs 1,42,800 zone and resistance at Rs 1,49,750 and Rs 1,51,100.

For silver, experts said the metal remains volatile despite Monday’s advance. Key support is placed between Rs 2,31,400 and Rs 2,28,150, while resistance is seen in the Rs 2,41,000-Rs 2,44,900 range. They added that the gold-silver ratio, currently around 63.6:1, suggests silver continues to lag gold in the current market environment.

With negotiations over the Strait of Hormuz and broader US-Iran relations remaining in focus, traders are expected to closely track geopolitical developments for further direction in both bullion and energy markets.

Also Read : Trump’s Warning To Iran Sends Oil Higher, What It Means For Global Markets

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On June 22

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,666

22 Karat- 13,445

18 Karat- 11,003

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,837

22 Karat- 13,600

18 Karat- 11,370

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,651

22 Karat- 13,430

18 Karat- 10,988

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,651

22 Karat- 13,430

18 Karat- 10,988

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,651

22 Karat- 13,430

18 Karat- 10,988

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,651

22 Karat- 13,430

18 Karat- 10,988

Also Read : Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Check Fuel Rates In Major Cities Across India - June 22 2026

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On June 22

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 255 per gram and Rs 255,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities