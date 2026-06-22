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HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Silver Rate Today (June 22): Metals Rally, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold Silver Rate Today (June 22): Metals Rally, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold and silver prices rallied ahead on June 22 amidst hopes of US-Iran peace negotiations coming through. Check latest 24K, 22K gold and silver rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 22 Jun 2026 11:32 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Gold, silver prices rose amid renewed West Asia risks.
  • Crude oil prices rebounded after Trump warned Iran militarily.
  • Domestic bullion gained despite international market price declines.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices moved higher on Monday as investors balanced renewed geopolitical risks in West Asia against hopes of a diplomatic breakthrough between the US and Iran. The gains came despite volatility in crude oil markets, where prices initially declined before rebounding after US President Donald Trump warned Iran of military consequences if Hezbollah continued attacks against Israel.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for August delivery rose Rs 615, or 0.42 per cent, to Rs 1,47,818 per 10 grams in morning trade. The yellow metal touched an intraday high of Rs 1,47,987 before paring some gains. Silver outperformed gold, with July futures climbing Rs 2,139, or 0.92 per cent, to Rs 2,35,324 per kg.

The precious metals complex found support from heightened geopolitical uncertainty after tensions resurfaced in West Asia. Concerns over energy supplies also returned to the forefront as attention remained fixed on the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global oil shipments.

Oil markets witnessed sharp swings at the start of the week. Crude prices had eased on expectations that diplomatic talks could help reduce regional tensions. However, sentiment shifted after Trump issued a fresh warning to Iran, reviving fears of potential supply disruptions. Brent crude rose 2.2 per cent to around $82.3 per barrel, while WTI crude climbed above $78 per barrel, reflecting a renewed geopolitical risk premium.

In international markets, COMEX gold was trading around 1 per cent lower at $4,198.80 per ounce, while COMEX silver slipped nearly 1 per cent to $65.63 per ounce. Despite the softer overseas trend, domestic bullion prices remained supported by local demand and geopolitical developments.

Commodity analysts said progress in US-Iran negotiations helped gold recover from lower levels, although gains remained capped as the US dollar continued to hover near a 13-month high. They noted that MCX gold remains within a moderately bearish structure, with support seen in the Rs 1,44,250-Rs 1,42,800 zone and resistance at Rs 1,49,750 and Rs 1,51,100.

For silver, experts said the metal remains volatile despite Monday’s advance. Key support is placed between Rs 2,31,400 and Rs 2,28,150, while resistance is seen in the Rs 2,41,000-Rs 2,44,900 range. They added that the gold-silver ratio, currently around 63.6:1, suggests silver continues to lag gold in the current market environment.

With negotiations over the Strait of Hormuz and broader US-Iran relations remaining in focus, traders are expected to closely track geopolitical developments for further direction in both bullion and energy markets.

Also Read : Trump’s Warning To Iran Sends Oil Higher, What It Means For Global Markets

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On June 22

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,666

22 Karat- 13,445

18 Karat- 11,003

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram) 

24 Karat - 14,837

22 Karat- 13,600

18 Karat- 11,370

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,651

22 Karat- 13,430

18 Karat- 10,988

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,651

22 Karat- 13,430

18 Karat- 10,988

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,651

22 Karat- 13,430

18 Karat- 10,988

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,651

22 Karat- 13,430

18 Karat- 10,988

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 14,651 13,430 10,988
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 14,656 13,435 10,993
Gold Rate in Indore 14,656 13,435 10,993
Gold Rate in Lucknow 14,666 13,445 11,003
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 14,837 13,600 11,370
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 14,651 13,430 10,988
Gold Rate in Mysore 14,651 13,430 10,988
Gold Rate in Kanpur 14,666 13,445 11,003
Gold Rate in Salem 14,837 13,600 11,370
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 14,651 13,430 10,988
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 14,651 13,430 10,988
Gold Rate in Patna 14,656 13,435 10,993

Also Read : Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Check Fuel Rates In Major Cities Across India - June 22 2026

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On June 22

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 255 per gram and Rs 255,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 255 255,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 250 250,000
Silver Rate in Indore 250 250,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 250 250,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 255 255,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 255 255,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 250 250,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 250 250,000
Silver Rate in Salem 255 255,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 255 255,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 255 255,000
Silver Rate in Patna 250 250,000

 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did gold and silver prices rise on Monday?

Gold and silver prices increased due to renewed geopolitical risks in West Asia. Hopes of a diplomatic breakthrough between the US and Iran also contributed to the gains.

How much did gold futures increase on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX)?

Gold futures for August delivery on MCX rose by Rs 615, or 0.42 percent. The price reached Rs 1,47,818 per 10 grams in morning trade.

What caused the volatility in crude oil markets?

Crude prices initially eased on diplomatic hopes, but sentiment shifted after a warning from US President Trump to Iran. This revived fears of potential supply disruptions, causing prices to rebound.

Were international gold and silver prices also higher?

No, COMEX gold was trading about 1% lower at $4,198.80 per ounce, and COMEX silver slipped nearly 1% to $65.63 per ounce. Domestic prices were supported despite this softer overseas trend.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Jun 2026 11:32 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price Today Silver Price Today Silver Rate Today Silver Rate Live Updates 22 Carat Gold Price India 24 Carat Gold Price India City-wise Gold Rates Chennai Mumbai Delhi 18 Carat Gold Price India Gold Price Rise Today Reasons Gold Price Today 22 June 2026
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