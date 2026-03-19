US Debt Nears $40 Trillion: Iran War Costs Add Pressure On World’s Largest Economy

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The United States has crossed a historic and sobering milestone. The country’s national debt surged past $39 trillion on Wednesday, marking a new record just weeks after the outbreak of the US-Israeli war in Iran.

The development underscores the growing strain on the world’s largest economy as it navigates rising defence spending, fiscal commitments, and broader economic pressures. It also raises important questions about sustainability, borrowing costs, and the long-term impact on both domestic and global markets, reported AP.

A Record-Breaking Debt Spike

The speed at which US debt has climbed is as striking as the number itself. The national debt had crossed $38 trillion just five months ago, and $37 trillion only two months prior to that. The latest jump to $39 trillion highlights how rapidly borrowing has accelerated.

This surge comes at a time when the US government is juggling multiple priorities, including defence expenditure linked to the Iran conflict, immigration enforcement, and a large tax framework. At the same time, policymakers continue to face pressure to reduce the deficit, a goal repeatedly emphasised by Donald Trump during his campaign and presidency.

War Spending Adds To Fiscal Pressure

One of the immediate drivers of the latest debt spike is the ongoing conflict in Iran. White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett estimated on Sunday that the war has already cost the US more than $12 billion.

While the final cost remains uncertain, military engagements have historically placed a significant strain on government finances. The current situation is no exception, with defence spending adding to an already expanding fiscal burden.

At present, there is little clarity on how long the conflict will continue, making it difficult to assess the full economic impact.

What Rising Debt Means For Americans

The implications of a growing national debt are not limited to government balance sheets — they filter directly into everyday life.

According to the Government Accountability Office, higher debt levels can lead to increased borrowing costs for consumers. This includes more expensive mortgages, auto loans and credit. As interest payments on government debt rise, businesses may also have less capital available for investment, which could ultimately affect wages and job creation.

Additionally, a sustained rise in debt could contribute to higher prices for goods and services over time, as fiscal pressures ripple through the economy.

A Long-Term Structural Concern

Economists and policy advocates have long warned about the trajectory of US borrowing. Michael Peterson, chair and CEO of the Peter G. Peterson Foundation, highlighted the risks in a recent statement.

He warned that the pace of debt accumulation represents a growing burden for future generations and called for urgent recognition of the trend.

“At the current growth rate, we will hit a staggering $40 trillion in national debt before this fall’s elections,” Peterson said. “Borrowing trillion after trillion at this rapid pace with no plan in place is the definition of unsustainable.”

The concern is not just the level of debt, but the speed at which it is increasing, and the absence of a clear long-term strategy to stabilise it.

A Bipartisan Build-Up

The rise in US national debt is not tied to a single administration. Borrowing has expanded under both Republican and Democratic governments, driven by a combination of war spending, pandemic-related stimulus measures and tax cuts.

This structural trend suggests that the issue extends beyond short-term policy choices and reflects deeper fiscal dynamics within the US economy.

Global Implications: Why The World Is Watching

As the world’s largest economy, the US plays a central role in global financial stability. A sustained rise in its debt levels can have ripple effects across international markets.

Higher US borrowing can push up global interest rates, influence capital flows, and impact emerging markets, including India. Investors often look to US Treasury yields as a benchmark, meaning any shift in debt dynamics can alter global investment behaviour.

Moreover, concerns around fiscal sustainability could affect confidence in the US dollar and broader financial markets over time.