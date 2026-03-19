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HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Prices Slip Further (March 19), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Cities

Gold Prices Slip Further (March 19), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Cities

Get the LIVE 22-carat and 24-carat & 18K gold price today (March 19) in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and all major Indian cities. Check daily rate fluctuations on ABP News.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 19 Mar 2026 01:10 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

24K & 22K Gold Price Today: Gold prices slipped sharply on Thursday, with both gold and silver declining after the US Federal Reserve’s latest policy decision, even as ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East kept bullion markets in focus.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for April 2 delivery were down nearly 1 per cent, or Rs 1,313, at Rs 1,51,712 in early trade, touching an intraday low around 10:22 am. Silver futures for May 5 delivery also came under pressure, falling 2 per cent, or Rs 5,111, to Rs 2,43,083.

The decline followed the US Federal Reserve’s decision to keep interest rates unchanged for the second straight meeting this year, after three consecutive 25-basis-point cuts in late 2025. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), in its March 18 review, maintained the federal funds rate at 3.5 per cent to 3.75 per cent, in line with expectations amid inflation concerns linked to geopolitical developments.

Despite a broadly supportive backdrop, global bullion prices remained weak. Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, said COMEX gold continues to hold above key short-term support levels, with the broader trend remaining positive due to geopolitical risks. “The $4,850-$4,900 range remains a crucial resistance band. A sustained move above $4,900 could push prices towards $4,950-$5,000, while a break below $4,800 may accelerate weakness,” he said.

On the domestic front, he noted that MCX gold is holding above the Rs 1,50,000-Rs 1,52,000 support zone, with resistance placed at Rs 1,55,000-Rs 1,56,000. A move above Rs 1,57,000 could strengthen bullish momentum.

Meanwhile, oil prices surged sharply, adding to market volatility. Brent crude futures jumped nearly 5 per cent to $112.83 per barrel, close to their all-time high of $112.87, while WTI crude was trading at $100.02 per barrel.

Traders noted that Gold Rates in India  fell, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest decline.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On March 19

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,479

22 Karat- 14,190

18 Karat- 11,613

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram) 

24 Karat - 15,600

22 Karat- 14,300

18 Karat- 11,980

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,464

22 Karat- 14,175

18 Karat- 11,598

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,464

22 Karat- 14,175

18 Karat- 11,598

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,464

22 Karat- 14,175

18 Karat- 11,598

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,464

22 Karat- 14,175

18 Karat- 11,598

Gold Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 15,464 14,175 11,598
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 15,469 14,180 11,603
Gold Rate in Indore 15,469 14,180 11,603
Gold Rate in Lucknow 15,479 14,190 11,613
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 15,600 14,300 11,980
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 15,464 14,175 11,598
Gold Rate in Mysore 15,464 14,175 11,598
Gold Rate in Kanpur 15,479 14,190 11,613
Gold Rate in Salem 15,600 14,300 11,980
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 15,464 14,175 11,598
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 15,464 14,175 11,598
Gold Rate in Patna 15,469 14,180 11,603

To check Silver price in India today, click here.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did gold prices slip sharply on Thursday?

Gold prices declined on Thursday following the US Federal Reserve's decision to keep interest rates unchanged. Ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East also kept bullion markets in focus.

What was the US Federal Reserve's recent policy decision?

The US Federal Reserve decided to keep interest rates unchanged for the second consecutive meeting. The federal funds rate was maintained at 3.5% to 3.75%.

How did gold and silver futures perform on the MCX?

Gold futures for April 2 delivery were down nearly 1% on the MCX, while silver futures for May 5 delivery fell by 2%.

What are the key support and resistance levels for COMEX gold?

COMEX gold continues to hold above key short-term support levels. The $4,850-$4,900 range remains a crucial resistance band.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Mar 2026 01:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price In Delhi Gold Price Today Gold Rate In Bangalore Gold Price In Mumbai Chennai Gold Price Today Kolkata Gold Price 22 Carat Gold Price Today 24 Carat Gold Rate 18 Carat Gold Price Hyderabad Gold Rate
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