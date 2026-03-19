Gold Prices Slip Further (March 19), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Cities

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24K & 22K Gold Price Today: Gold prices slipped sharply on Thursday, with both gold and silver declining after the US Federal Reserve’s latest policy decision, even as ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East kept bullion markets in focus.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for April 2 delivery were down nearly 1 per cent, or Rs 1,313, at Rs 1,51,712 in early trade, touching an intraday low around 10:22 am. Silver futures for May 5 delivery also came under pressure, falling 2 per cent, or Rs 5,111, to Rs 2,43,083.

The decline followed the US Federal Reserve’s decision to keep interest rates unchanged for the second straight meeting this year, after three consecutive 25-basis-point cuts in late 2025. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), in its March 18 review, maintained the federal funds rate at 3.5 per cent to 3.75 per cent, in line with expectations amid inflation concerns linked to geopolitical developments.

Despite a broadly supportive backdrop, global bullion prices remained weak. Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, said COMEX gold continues to hold above key short-term support levels, with the broader trend remaining positive due to geopolitical risks. “The $4,850-$4,900 range remains a crucial resistance band. A sustained move above $4,900 could push prices towards $4,950-$5,000, while a break below $4,800 may accelerate weakness,” he said.

On the domestic front, he noted that MCX gold is holding above the Rs 1,50,000-Rs 1,52,000 support zone, with resistance placed at Rs 1,55,000-Rs 1,56,000. A move above Rs 1,57,000 could strengthen bullish momentum.

Meanwhile, oil prices surged sharply, adding to market volatility. Brent crude futures jumped nearly 5 per cent to $112.83 per barrel, close to their all-time high of $112.87, while WTI crude was trading at $100.02 per barrel.

Traders noted that Gold Rates in India fell, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest decline.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On March 19