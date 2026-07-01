The UAE is revising its visa-on-arrival policy for Indian passport holders. Those relying solely on a UK residence visa will no longer be eligible for conditional visa-on-arrival.
UAE Changes Visa-On-Arrival Rules For Indians: Who Can Still Enter Without A Pre-Approved Visa?
The UAE is set to revise its visa-on-arrival policy for Indian passport holders, with those relying solely on a UK residence visa losing eligibility once the new rules take effect.
- UAE revises visa-on-arrival; UK visa holders no longer qualify.
- US/EU visa holders retain 14-day VOA eligibility.
- New 60-day VOA considered; check rules before departure.
Indian travellers planning a visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) may soon need to reassess their travel plans, with the country set to revise its visa-on-arrival (VOA) policy for Indian passport holders.
According to updated guidelines issued by the UAE's Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security (ICP), Indian nationals who rely solely on a UK residence visa to obtain a conditional visa-on-arrival will no longer be eligible once the revised rules come into force, reported Business Standard.
While the changes have been announced, the UAE authorities are yet to specify the implementation date.
Who Will Continue to Qualify?
Under the revised guidelines, Indian passport holders possessing any of the following travel documents will continue to remain eligible for the conditional 14-day visa-on-arrival facility:
A valid US visit visa
A US Green Card
A valid EU visit visa
A valid EU residence visa
As per the existing framework, the 14-day visa-on-arrival can also be extended by another 14 days.
UK Residence Visa No Longer Enough
One of the key changes announced by the ICP is the removal of visa-on-arrival eligibility for Indian nationals holding only a UK residence visa.
The move is expected to affect a section of Indian tourists, business travellers and frequent visitors who previously depended on their UK residency status to obtain entry into the UAE without securing a visa in advance.
Travellers who do not possess qualifying US or EU visas may now have to obtain a regular UAE tourist visa before departure.
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60-Day Visa-on-Arrival May Be Introduced
Alongside the revised eligibility criteria, the UAE is also considering introducing a new 60-day conditional visa-on-arrival for eligible Indian nationals.
According to the immigration update, the proposed facility is expected to follow eligibility requirements similar to those currently applicable to the 14-day visa-on-arrival programme.
The authorities, however, have not announced when the proposed scheme will be implemented.
What This Means for Indian Travellers
The UAE remains one of the most popular overseas destinations for Indian tourists, professionals and business travellers, with cities such as Dubai and Abu Dhabi attracting millions of visitors each year.
Once the revised rules take effect, Indian nationals who no longer qualify for visa-on-arrival may need to:
Apply for a UAE tourist visa before travelling;
Obtain a visa through approved airlines or authorised channels; or
Confirm whether they are eligible under another visa category.
Immigration experts have advised travellers to verify the latest entry requirements before booking flights, as airlines may seek proof of visa eligibility before permitting boarding.
Why the UAE Is Updating Its Visa Policy
According to the ICP, the UAE periodically reviews and updates its visa framework as part of its broader approach to managing international travel, entry procedures and security requirements.
Separately, immigration consultancy Fragomen, in its update on the UAE's visa-on-arrival programme, noted that the latest revisions also include clarifications on stay durations for citizens of several countries, including Australia, Canada, Japan, Singapore, the UK and the US.
The consultancy also highlighted that Indian nationals holding only a UK residence visa will no longer qualify for visa-on-arrival, while those with eligible US or EU visas will continue to remain covered under the scheme. It further noted the possibility of a future 60-day visa-on-arrival option for eligible Indian travellers.
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Travellers Advised to Check Rules Before Departure
With the revised policy expected to come into effect shortly, travellers have been advised to check the latest eligibility criteria before finalising their travel plans.
The ICP has urged visitors to verify the applicable visa requirements ahead of departure. Those uncertain about their eligibility may need to obtain a regular UAE visa in advance to avoid disruptions at the time of travel.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the main change to the UAE's visa-on-arrival policy for Indian citizens?
Which Indian travellers will still be eligible for a UAE visa-on-arrival?
Indian passport holders with a valid US visit visa, a US Green Card, an EU visit visa, or an EU residence visa will continue to be eligible for the conditional 14-day visa-on-arrival facility.
What should Indian travellers do if they no longer qualify for visa-on-arrival?
Travellers who no longer qualify should apply for a UAE tourist visa in advance or through approved channels. It is advised to verify eligibility before travel to avoid disruptions.
When will the new UAE visa-on-arrival policy come into effect?
The UAE authorities have announced the changes to the policy but have not yet specified an implementation date for the revised rules.
Is the UAE considering any new visa options for Indian nationals?
Yes, the UAE is considering introducing a new 60-day conditional visa-on-arrival for eligible Indian nationals. However, the authorities have not announced when this proposed scheme will be implemented.