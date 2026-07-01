UAE Changes Visa-On-Arrival Rules For Indians: Who Can Still Enter Without A Pre-Approved Visa?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom UAE revises visa-on-arrival; UK visa holders no longer qualify.

US/EU visa holders retain 14-day VOA eligibility.

New 60-day VOA considered; check rules before departure.

Indian travellers planning a visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) may soon need to reassess their travel plans, with the country set to revise its visa-on-arrival (VOA) policy for Indian passport holders.

According to updated guidelines issued by the UAE's Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security (ICP), Indian nationals who rely solely on a UK residence visa to obtain a conditional visa-on-arrival will no longer be eligible once the revised rules come into force, reported Business Standard.

While the changes have been announced, the UAE authorities are yet to specify the implementation date.

Who Will Continue to Qualify?

Under the revised guidelines, Indian passport holders possessing any of the following travel documents will continue to remain eligible for the conditional 14-day visa-on-arrival facility:

A valid US visit visa

A US Green Card

A valid EU visit visa

A valid EU residence visa

As per the existing framework, the 14-day visa-on-arrival can also be extended by another 14 days.

UK Residence Visa No Longer Enough

One of the key changes announced by the ICP is the removal of visa-on-arrival eligibility for Indian nationals holding only a UK residence visa.

The move is expected to affect a section of Indian tourists, business travellers and frequent visitors who previously depended on their UK residency status to obtain entry into the UAE without securing a visa in advance.

Travellers who do not possess qualifying US or EU visas may now have to obtain a regular UAE tourist visa before departure.

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60-Day Visa-on-Arrival May Be Introduced

Alongside the revised eligibility criteria, the UAE is also considering introducing a new 60-day conditional visa-on-arrival for eligible Indian nationals.

According to the immigration update, the proposed facility is expected to follow eligibility requirements similar to those currently applicable to the 14-day visa-on-arrival programme.

The authorities, however, have not announced when the proposed scheme will be implemented.

What This Means for Indian Travellers

The UAE remains one of the most popular overseas destinations for Indian tourists, professionals and business travellers, with cities such as Dubai and Abu Dhabi attracting millions of visitors each year.

Once the revised rules take effect, Indian nationals who no longer qualify for visa-on-arrival may need to:

Apply for a UAE tourist visa before travelling;

Obtain a visa through approved airlines or authorised channels; or

Confirm whether they are eligible under another visa category.

Immigration experts have advised travellers to verify the latest entry requirements before booking flights, as airlines may seek proof of visa eligibility before permitting boarding.

Why the UAE Is Updating Its Visa Policy

According to the ICP, the UAE periodically reviews and updates its visa framework as part of its broader approach to managing international travel, entry procedures and security requirements.

Separately, immigration consultancy Fragomen, in its update on the UAE's visa-on-arrival programme, noted that the latest revisions also include clarifications on stay durations for citizens of several countries, including Australia, Canada, Japan, Singapore, the UK and the US.

The consultancy also highlighted that Indian nationals holding only a UK residence visa will no longer qualify for visa-on-arrival, while those with eligible US or EU visas will continue to remain covered under the scheme. It further noted the possibility of a future 60-day visa-on-arrival option for eligible Indian travellers.

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Travellers Advised to Check Rules Before Departure

With the revised policy expected to come into effect shortly, travellers have been advised to check the latest eligibility criteria before finalising their travel plans.

The ICP has urged visitors to verify the applicable visa requirements ahead of departure. Those uncertain about their eligibility may need to obtain a regular UAE visa in advance to avoid disruptions at the time of travel.