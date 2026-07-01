Nayara Cuts Petrol, Diesel Prices From July 1: Check Fuel Rates In Your City

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nayara Energy cut fuel prices following softened crude oil.

Petrol decreased Rs 5, diesel Rs 3, reversing March hikes.

State-run oil companies currently maintain their fuel prices.

Motorists filling up at Nayara Energy outlets will now pay less for petrol and diesel after the private fuel retailer announced a reduction in retail fuel prices from July 1, 2026. The move comes as international crude oil prices have softened following an easing of geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

Nayara Energy has reduced petrol prices by Rs 5 per litre and diesel prices by Rs 3 per litre across its nationwide network of fuel stations, marking the first retail fuel price cut by an oil retailer in more than two years.

Fuel Becomes Cheaper at Nayara Outlets

The revised prices have come into effect at more than 7,000 Nayara Energy fuel stations across the country, reported Aaj Tak.

Backed by Russia's Rosneft, Nayara Energy recently crossed the milestone of operating over 7,000 retail outlets, making it India's largest private fuel retailer.

While consumers purchasing fuel from Nayara stations will benefit from lower prices, retail rates may continue to differ across states because of variations in Value Added Tax (VAT) and other local levies.

State-Run Oil Companies Keep Prices Unchanged

The price revision is currently limited to Nayara Energy outlets.

State-owned oil marketing companies, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), have not announced any changes to their retail fuel prices. Together, the three public sector companies account for more than 90 per cent of India's petrol pump network.

Petrol Prices Across India

Delhi: Rs 102.12 per litre

Mumbai: Rs 111.21 per litre

Chennai: Rs 107.76 per litre

Bengaluru: Rs 111.68 per litre

Jaipur: Rs 113.19 per litre

Ahmedabad: Rs 101.83 per litre

Kolkata: Rs 113.51 per litre

Bhubaneswar: Rs 108.97 per litre

Consumers should note that fuel prices vary from state to state because of differences in local taxes.

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Price Cut Reverses Earlier Hike

The latest reduction effectively reverses the increase Nayara Energy had implemented earlier this year during the peak of the global oil supply disruption.

On March 26, the company had increased petrol prices by Rs 5 per litre and diesel prices by Rs 3 per litre as international crude oil prices surged amid the US-Iran conflict and concerns over energy supplies.

With global crude prices easing, the company has now rolled back those increases.

Crude Oil Retreat Brings Relief

According to the report, the latest price cut follows the decline in global crude oil prices after tensions in West Asia eased and the Strait of Hormuz reopened for commercial shipping.

The reopening of the strategic maritime route has improved the movement of crude oil and liquefied natural gas, easing concerns over supply disruptions that had pushed international oil prices sharply higher in recent months.

Lower crude prices have created room for private retailers such as Nayara Energy to reduce pump prices.

Public Sector Retailers Had Raised Prices Earlier

Following the sharp rise in crude oil prices earlier this year, state-run oil marketing companies had also ended nearly four years of retail fuel price stability.

Indian Oil, BPCL and HPCL increased petrol and diesel prices several times during May, taking the cumulative increase to Rs 7.50 per litre. The companies had attributed the revisions to higher input costs arising from the oil supply disruption linked to the conflict in West Asia.

For now, however, those prices remain unchanged, with Nayara Energy becoming the only major retailer to announce a fresh reduction in fuel rates.

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