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English NewsBusinessNayara Cuts Petrol, Diesel Prices From July 1: Check Fuel Rates In Your City

Nayara Cuts Petrol, Diesel Prices From July 1: Check Fuel Rates In Your City

Petrol Diesel Prices Price Cut Today: Nayara Energy has rolled back its earlier price hike by reducing petrol prices by Rs 5 per litre and diesel by Rs 3 per litre from July 1.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 01 Jul 2026 09:46 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Nayara Energy cut fuel prices following softened crude oil.
  • Petrol decreased Rs 5, diesel Rs 3, reversing March hikes.
  • State-run oil companies currently maintain their fuel prices.

Motorists filling up at Nayara Energy outlets will now pay less for petrol and diesel after the private fuel retailer announced a reduction in retail fuel prices from July 1, 2026. The move comes as international crude oil prices have softened following an easing of geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

Nayara Energy has reduced petrol prices by Rs 5 per litre and diesel prices by Rs 3 per litre across its nationwide network of fuel stations, marking the first retail fuel price cut by an oil retailer in more than two years.

Fuel Becomes Cheaper at Nayara Outlets

The revised prices have come into effect at more than 7,000 Nayara Energy fuel stations across the country, reported Aaj Tak.

Backed by Russia's Rosneft, Nayara Energy recently crossed the milestone of operating over 7,000 retail outlets, making it India's largest private fuel retailer.

While consumers purchasing fuel from Nayara stations will benefit from lower prices, retail rates may continue to differ across states because of variations in Value Added Tax (VAT) and other local levies.

State-Run Oil Companies Keep Prices Unchanged

The price revision is currently limited to Nayara Energy outlets.

State-owned oil marketing companies, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), have not announced any changes to their retail fuel prices. Together, the three public sector companies account for more than 90 per cent of India's petrol pump network.

Petrol Prices Across India

Delhi: Rs 102.12 per litre
Mumbai: Rs 111.21 per litre
Chennai: Rs 107.76 per litre
Bengaluru: Rs 111.68 per litre
Jaipur: Rs 113.19 per litre
Ahmedabad: Rs 101.83 per litre
Kolkata: Rs 113.51 per litre
Bhubaneswar: Rs 108.97 per litre

Consumers should note that fuel prices vary from state to state because of differences in local taxes.

Also Read : Share Markets Remain Cautious Amid US-Iran Tensions, Sensex About 100 Points Up, Nifty Tests 24K

Price Cut Reverses Earlier Hike

The latest reduction effectively reverses the increase Nayara Energy had implemented earlier this year during the peak of the global oil supply disruption.

On March 26, the company had increased petrol prices by Rs 5 per litre and diesel prices by Rs 3 per litre as international crude oil prices surged amid the US-Iran conflict and concerns over energy supplies.

With global crude prices easing, the company has now rolled back those increases.

Crude Oil Retreat Brings Relief

According to the report, the latest price cut follows the decline in global crude oil prices after tensions in West Asia eased and the Strait of Hormuz reopened for commercial shipping.

The reopening of the strategic maritime route has improved the movement of crude oil and liquefied natural gas, easing concerns over supply disruptions that had pushed international oil prices sharply higher in recent months.

Lower crude prices have created room for private retailers such as Nayara Energy to reduce pump prices.

Public Sector Retailers Had Raised Prices Earlier

Following the sharp rise in crude oil prices earlier this year, state-run oil marketing companies had also ended nearly four years of retail fuel price stability.

Indian Oil, BPCL and HPCL increased petrol and diesel prices several times during May, taking the cumulative increase to Rs 7.50 per litre. The companies had attributed the revisions to higher input costs arising from the oil supply disruption linked to the conflict in West Asia.

For now, however, those prices remain unchanged, with Nayara Energy becoming the only major retailer to announce a fresh reduction in fuel rates.

Also Read : Commercial LPG Cylinder Gets Cheaper By Rs 183.50; Domestic Rates Unchanged

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What changes has Nayara Energy made to its fuel prices?

Nayara Energy has reduced petrol prices by Rs 5 per litre and diesel prices by Rs 3 per litre. This marks the first retail fuel price cut by an oil retailer in over two years.

When did these new fuel prices go into effect?

The revised prices at Nayara Energy outlets came into effect from July 1, 2026. This change impacts over 7,000 fuel stations nationwide.

Why did Nayara Energy reduce its fuel prices?

The reduction is due to softening international crude oil prices. This follows an easing of geopolitical tensions in West Asia and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz for commercial shipping.

Are state-owned oil companies also reducing their fuel prices?

No, the price revision is currently limited to Nayara Energy outlets. State-owned oil marketing companies like Indian Oil, BPCL, and HPCL have not announced any changes.

Will fuel prices be the same at all Nayara Energy stations after the reduction?

While Nayara Energy has reduced its base prices, retail rates may continue to differ across states. This is because of variations in Value Added Tax (VAT) and other local levies.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 Jul 2026 09:46 AM (IST)
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Diesel Price Today Petrol Price Today Chennai Petrol Price Today Petrol Price Cut Nayara Petrol Price In Your City Delhi Petrol Price Today
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