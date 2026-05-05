Twitter Deal Fallout: Musk Pays $1.5 Million To Settle SEC Case

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Musk settles SEC case over delayed Twitter stake disclosure.

Trust pays $1.5 million penalty without admitting wrongdoing.

SEC alleged Musk gained from delayed 11-day filing.

Elon Musk has reached a settlement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over allegations that he delayed disclosing his stake in Twitter in 2022, bringing an end to a closely watched regulatory case.

The agreement, disclosed in a federal court in Washington, DC, requires a trust in Musk’s name to pay a $1.5 million civil penalty, without any admission of wrongdoing, reported Reuters.

What the Case Was About

The SEC had accused Musk of taking too long to disclose his initial purchase of Twitter shares, now part of X, during March and April 2022.

According to the regulator’s lawsuit filed in January 2025, Musk delayed revealing his initial 5 per cent stake by 11 days. During that period, he allegedly acquired more than $500 million worth of shares at lower prices before publicly disclosing a 9.2 per cent holding.

The SEC argued that the delay allowed Musk to benefit at the expense of other investors and sought both a civil penalty and repayment of $150 million in alleged gains.

Settlement Terms and Key Details

Under the settlement, Musk will not be required to return any of the money he is alleged to have saved.

The report said the $1.5 million penalty is the largest of its kind for this category of violation.

Musk has maintained that the delay in disclosure was inadvertent and has previously criticised the SEC, accusing the regulator of targeting him unfairly.

His lawyer, Alex Spiro, said, “Mr Musk has now been cleared of all issues related to the late filing of forms in the Twitter acquisition, as we said from the outset he would be.”

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A Long-Running Regulatory Tussle

The settlement adds another chapter to Musk’s often contentious relationship with the SEC.

The regulator had filed the case just days before former US President Joe Biden left office. Since then, the SEC has undergone leadership changes, with Chairman Paul Atkins shifting enforcement priorities.

Both parties had indicated in March that they were in talks to resolve the dispute, shortly after the abrupt departure of enforcement chief Margaret Ryan.

Twitter Deal and Corporate Restructuring

Musk completed his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter in October 2022. Since then, the platform has been rebranded as X and integrated into his broader business ecosystem.

He later merged Twitter into his artificial intelligence venture xAI, which in turn has been folded into SpaceX, further consolidating his technology and innovation portfolio.

According to Forbes, Musk’s net worth currently stands at $789.9 billion.

Parallel Legal Challenges Continue

The SEC case is separate from another legal battle involving Musk and Twitter shareholders.

In March, a San Francisco jury found Musk liable for defrauding shareholders in relation to his comments about fake and spam accounts on the platform during the takeover process.

Shareholders argued that his remarks impacted Twitter’s stock price and led to losses. Musk is currently seeking to overturn that verdict or secure a new trial.

While the SEC settlement brings closure to one aspect of Musk’s Twitter saga, it underscores the increasing scrutiny faced by high-profile executives in financial disclosures and market conduct.