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HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceAre Travel Credit Cards Still Worth It in 2026?

Are Travel Credit Cards Still Worth It in 2026?

Travel credit cards are built around travel spending. You earn points or miles on flights, hotel bookings, and sometimes even everyday expenses.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 04 May 2026 11:56 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Travel cards offer points, miles, and travel perks.
  • Rising travel costs make rewards more appealing.
  • Spending habits determine card's actual value.

Travel is picking up again, but the way you spend it is changing. Airfares remain volatile, hotel prices shift frequently, and currency movements are adding to international travel costs. In this environment, travel credit cards continue to attract attention. But are they
still worth it in 2026? The answer depends on how you travel and how you use your card.

What travel credit cards offer today

Travel credit cards are built around travel spending. You earn points or miles on flights, hotel bookings, and sometimes even everyday expenses. These can be redeemed for tickets, upgrades, or stays. Many cards also offer added benefits like airport lounge access, travel insurance, or priority services. For frequent travellers, these features can improve the experience. But their value depends on how often you actually use them.

Rising travel costs and changing value

Travel costs remain unpredictable. Airfares change with demand, and hotel pricing is increasingly dynamic. International travel has also become more expensive due to currency movements and added charges. In such a scenario, rewards from travel cards can help offset some costs. But the net value matters. Annual fees, redemption conditions, and blackout dates can affect how much you actually save.

The benefit is not always as straightforward as it seems.

How your spending patterns matter

Your travel and spending habits play a key role. Many travellers now book through multiple platforms and compare options before making decisions. If your spending is spread out, a single travel card may not give maximum returns. But if your travel aligns with specific airlines or hotel chains, the benefits can be more meaningful and easier to use.

Key benefits to consider

The main advantage is reward accumulation. Regular use can help you reduce travel costs over time. Lounge access is another widely used benefit, especially for frequent travellers. Some cards also offer milestone rewards, complimentary tickets, or insurance coverage. These features add value only when used. Otherwise, they may not justify the annual fee.

Limitations you should be aware of

Travel cards come with certain limits. Rewards are often tied to specific partners or platforms. Redemption may require planning and may not always be flexible. Foreign exchange mark-up fees can add to international spending costs. If balances are carried forward, interest charges can outweigh any rewards earned. This makes disciplined usage important.

How to decide if they are worth it

The key is alignment. If you travel frequently and use the benefits fully, these cards can offer value. If your travel is occasional, the costs may outweigh the benefits. It also helps to compare features carefully. Look at rewards, fees, and flexibility. In some cases, a general rewards card may offer better value if your spending is not travel-focused.

Travel credit cards still have a place in 2026, but heir value depends on how closely they match your travel habits. With rising costs and changing trends, it is important to look beyond headline benefits. A practical, balanced approach can help you decide if these cards truly work for you.

(The author is Associate Analyst, Communications, BankBazaar.com. This article has been published as part of a special arrangement with BankBazaar)

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Are travel credit cards still worth it in 2026?

Yes, travel credit cards can still be valuable in 2026, but their worth depends on your travel habits and how you utilize the card's benefits.

What are the main benefits of travel credit cards?

The primary benefits include earning points or miles on travel spending, which can be redeemed for flights or hotels, and perks like airport lounge access and travel insurance.

How do rising travel costs affect the value of travel credit cards?

Rewards from travel cards can help offset some of the unpredictable rising costs of airfares, hotels, and international travel due to currency fluctuations.

What are some limitations of travel credit cards to be aware of?

Limitations include rewards often being tied to specific partners, potential redemption restrictions, foreign exchange fees, and interest charges if balances are carried over.

How can I decide if a travel credit card is right for me?

Assess if you travel frequently and use the benefits extensively. Compare reward programs, fees, and flexibility against your spending patterns to see if it aligns with your needs.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 May 2026 11:56 PM (IST)
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