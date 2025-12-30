Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





As the year draws to a close, Indian travellers are rewriting the rules of holiday planning. Meticulous itineraries booked months in advance are giving way to impulse-led decisions, with a growing number of people packing their bags just days before departure. Travel companies say this shift towards last-minute bookings has gathered pace this year, giving a whole new meaning to the idea of a ‘quick getaway’.

From beach escapes in Thailand and the Maldives to heritage breaks in Udaipur and Jodhpur, both international and domestic destinations are seeing a surge in late bookings. Industry executives point to changing traveller preferences, easier visa regimes and improved flight connectivity as key factors behind the trend.

Overseas favourites still lead, but behaviour shifts

When it comes to international travel, familiar favourites continue to dominate. Destinations such as Thailand, Vietnam, Dubai and the Maldives have topped last-minute booking charts in the final weeks of the year, mirroring trends seen last winter, reported The Economic Times. What has changed, however, is how late travellers are choosing to commit.

Quoting Hari Ganapathy, cofounder of Pickyourtrail, the news organisation stated that traveller behaviour has shifted sharply compared with last year. “Nearly half of all bookings are now being made within 15 days of departure, up from just 18 per cent last year, signalling a clear shift toward last-minute, impulse-led international travel,” he said.

According to Pickyourtrail’s data, couples account for about 64 per cent of these last-minute bookings, highlighting a growing preference for experience-driven travel over long, family-centric holidays.

Short trips, big demand

Data from Cox & Kings also point to a rise in spontaneous travel. Last-minute international bookings made within 15-20 days of travel have increased by nearly 30 per cent compared with last winter, said Karan Agarwal, director at Cox & Kings. More than 65 per cent of these bookings are for trips lasting fewer than five days, underscoring the popularity of short, high-impact breaks.

Indian travellers, Agarwal said, are prioritising value and convenience. “Dubai and Vietnam have emerged as the most preferred destinations for festive-season travel, outperforming several traditional winter favourites despite being in peak season,” he said. Strong air connectivity from India, simplified visa processes and the ability to offer multiple experiences within compact itineraries have made both destinations particularly appealing to last-minute planners, he added.

Visa ease and connectivity drive late decisions

Travel firms say structural changes in how people travel are enabling this spontaneity. Rajeev Kale, president and country head for holidays, MICE and visa at Thomas Cook (India), said easy visa access and improved flight connectivity are encouraging travellers to book later than before.

“As per our internal data, customised short-haul international holidays are on the rise for New Year’s Eve, with Vietnam and Dubai–Abu Dhabi leading the trend, followed by Malaysia,” Kale said. He added that domestic travel is also seeing a sharp rise in last-minute bookings compared with last year.

Popular domestic destinations witnessing increased demand include Udaipur, Jaipur, Coorg, Shimla, Kasauli, Ooty, Rishikesh and Mahabaleshwar, according to Thomas Cook.

Domestic hotspots see sharp jump

Online travel platforms are seeing similar patterns. On Ixigo, bookings for destinations such as Jodhpur, Dehradun, Tirupati, Bagdogra, Srinagar and Udaipur are up 77 per cent, 72 per cent, 48 per cent, 43 per cent, 30 per cent and 33 per cent, respectively, for travel between December 27 and January 4, compared with last year.

Santosh Kumar, regional manager for South Asia at Booking.com, said Dubai, Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore are topping search lists due to their proximity and visa-friendly policies. He also pointed to emerging destinations gaining traction. “A standout this season is Phu Quoc in Vietnam, which has climbed from rank 54 last year to feature among the top 10 most searched destinations,” Kumar said.

Thailand regains top spot on booking charts

MakeMyTrip’s data further reinforces the trend. Thailand has emerged as the leading international destination for the New Year period on the platform, overtaking the UAE for bookings between December 20 and January 5. Vietnam has also climbed the rankings, becoming the fourth most booked international New Year destination this year, up from seventh place last year.

Rajesh Magow, cofounder and group chief executive of MakeMyTrip, said the domestic tourism growth story remains strong during the year-end and New Year holiday period. “There is sustained demand across leisure and pilgrimage destinations, while short-haul international travel continues to see momentum,” he said.

Industry executives say the surge in last-minute bookings reflects a broader shift in mindset among Indian travellers. Flexible work arrangements, better digital access to flights and hotels, and confidence in last-minute planning are reducing the fear of missing out.