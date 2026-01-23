8th Pay Commission: Employee Unions To Meet On February 25 To Finalise Pay Demands

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Central government employees and pensioners awaiting clarity on the 8th Pay Commission may soon see movement, with employee unions set to formally enter the consultation process as the commission gradually becomes operational.

The office of the 8th Pay Commission has already been established in New Delhi, signalling the start of preparatory work for the next pay revision cycle.

February 25 Meeting Marks First Coordinated Push

A key meeting of central government employee and pensioner representatives has been scheduled for February 25, 2026, in New Delhi. The gathering aims to prepare joint demands on pay, pensions and service conditions.

The meeting will be held under the National Council (Staff Side) of the Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM), the recognised platform representing central government employees in discussions with the Centre.

Its primary objective is to draft a common memorandum that will eventually be submitted to the 8th Pay Commission.

NC-JCM Letter Outlines Next Steps

In a letter to members of the drafting committee, NC-JCM Secretary Shiva Gopal Mishra said that once the pay commission’s office becomes fully functional, the council is likely to be asked to submit its memorandum on service-related issues.

The letter confirmed that the meeting will take place at 13-C, Ferozeshah Road, New Delhi, beginning at 10.30 am on February 25, 2026.

It also noted that members may need to remain in Delhi for about a week, as detailed deliberations are expected to finalise proposals across multiple issues.

Wide Representation Across Departments

According to The Economic Times, representatives from several major departments have been invited to the meeting, including employee and pensioner associations from the Railways, Defence, Posts, Income Tax and other central government services.

The aim is to ensure that concerns across a broad spectrum of departments are reflected in the joint memorandum.

Pay, Allowances And Service Conditions On Agenda

Discussions will centre on pay revision and allied matters. Recognised employee and pensioner bodies have been asked to submit proposals, typically covering basic pay, the fitment factor, minimum wage, service conditions and various allowances.

The review process may extend over several days, with the emphasis on arriving at a unified set of demands to be placed before the pay commission.

What Happens After The Draft Is Finalised

Once the NC-JCM completes the draft memorandum, the 8th Pay Commission is expected to formally begin consultations.

As reported by The Economic Times, the commission will issue a notification inviting inputs from central government bodies, state governments and other stakeholders, setting a deadline for submissions. The NC-JCM will submit its final memorandum within that timeframe.

Long Road Ahead For Final Recommendations

After receiving representations, the pay commission will hold interviews with stakeholders, seeking detailed explanations and justifications for their demands.

Given the large number of participating organisations nationwide, the process is expected to be time-consuming. While stakeholder inputs are considered, the commission conducts its own assessment before finalising recommendations.

Why The Meeting Matters

For lakhs of central government employees and pensioners, the February 25, 2026 meeting represents an early but significant milestone in the 8th Pay Commission process.

Although actual pay revisions may still be some distance away, the meeting signals that formal discussions have begun and that employee concerns are entering the consultative framework.