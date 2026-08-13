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English NewsBusinessAugust 15 Stock Market Holiday: NSE, BSE Shut For Independence Day Weekend, Details Here

August 15 Stock Market Holiday: NSE, BSE Shut For Independence Day Weekend, Details Here

The NSE and BSE will remain closed on Saturday, August 15, as Independence Day falls on a weekend. Check the August 2026 stock market holiday calendar and upcoming trading holidays.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 13 Aug 2026 05:11 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indian stock market closed Saturday, August 15, for weekend.
  • August 2026 includes ten regular weekend closures; no weekday holidays.
  • Six weekday market holidays scheduled for remainder of 2026.

For most investors, the stock market is more than just a place where money changes hands, it sets a steady weekly rhythm that shapes how portfolios build, pause, and reset. But every so often, that rhythm slows down.

If you’re planning trades, tracking positions, or simply keeping an eye on your investments, here’s a quick update: the Indian stock market will remain closed on Saturday, August 15, giving traders an extended weekend break in an otherwise active month.

The Indian stock market will be shut on Saturday, August 15, as both the NSE and BSE do not operate on weekends. While August 15 is Independence Day, it falls on a Saturday this year, so there is no additional weekday trading holiday.

As per the NSE holiday calendar, the exchanges will observe 10 non-trading days in August 2026. All of these are regular weekend closures, five Saturdays and five Sundays.

Stock Market Holidays in August

The NSE and BSE remain closed for equity trading on all Saturdays and Sundays. The full list of August weekend closures is as follows:

August 15 - Saturday
August 16 - Sunday
August 22 - Saturday
August 23 - Sunday
August 29 - Saturday
August 30 - Sunday

There are no additional weekday holidays in August, as key observances like Independence Day fall on weekends this year.

Trading across all segments, including equity derivatives, securities lending and borrowing (SLB), currency derivatives, and electronic gold receipts (EGR), will also remain suspended on these market holidays.

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Six More Weekday Market Holidays in 2026

Beyond the August weekend breaks, the NSE has also scheduled six weekday trading holidays for the rest of 2026.

Here’s the list:

September 14 (Monday) - Ganesh Chaturthi

October 2 (Friday) - Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

October 20 (Tuesday) - Dussehra

November 10 (Tuesday) - Diwali-Balipratipada

November 24 (Tuesday) - Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev

December 25 (Friday) - Christmas

In addition, the exchanges will conduct a special trading session on Sunday, November 8, for Diwali Laxmi Pujan. The traditional “Muhurat Trading” session will be held on the same day despite it being a Sunday.

NSE, BSE Trading Timings on Regular Days

On normal trading days (Monday to Friday), the equity market operates as follows:

Pre-open session: 9:00 am to 9:08 am (order entry and modification)
Order matching: Begins after pre-open; closes randomly in the final minute
Regular trading session: 9:15 am to 3:30 pm
Closing session: 3:40 pm to 4:00 pm

For block deals:

Morning window: 8:45 am to 9:00 am
Afternoon window: 2:05 pm to 2:20 pm

Also Read : No More ‘Tip To Get Cab Faster’: Govt Orders Uber, Ola To Remove Pre-Ride Tip Prompts

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the Indian stock market closed on August 15?

The Indian stock market is closed on August 15 because it falls on a Saturday, a regular non-trading day for both NSE and BSE. Independence Day being on a weekend means there is no additional weekday trading holiday.

Are there any additional weekday holidays for the Indian stock market in August 2026?

No, there are no additional weekday holidays in August 2026. All 10 non-trading days listed for August are regular weekend closures (five Saturdays and five Sundays).

Which trading segments are affected by market holidays?

Trading across all segments, including equity derivatives, securities lending and borrowing (SLB), currency derivatives, and electronic gold receipts (EGR), will be suspended on market holidays.

What are the upcoming weekday market holidays for the rest of 2026?

Beyond August, six weekday trading holidays are scheduled for 2026, including Ganesh Chaturthi, Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra, Diwali-Balipratipada, Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev, and Christmas.

Will there be any special trading sessions in 2026?

Yes, a special trading session for Diwali Laxmi Pujan, known as 'Muhurat Trading', will be conducted on Sunday, November 8, despite it being a Sunday.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Aug 2026 05:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Independence Day NSE BSE. Share Market Holiday August 15 Market Holiday Independence Day Trading Holiday
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