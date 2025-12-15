Stock Markets Open Lower Amid Volatility, Opens Above 85,100, Nifty Tests 26K

The Indian benchmark indices opened lower on Monday at 9:15 AM as the Sensex opened at 85,133.78 or 133 points lower and the Nifty opened trade at 25,964 or 82 points lower.

In the 30-share BSE Sensex, among the top gainers were stocks such as Bharat Electronics, Asian Paints, Hindustan Unilever, UltraCement and Tata Steel. Meanwhile, the laggards included stocks like L&T, HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank, among others.

In the broader 50-share NSE Nifty50, the Nifty India FPI 150 fell 0.50 per cent as volatility remained extremely high. Sectorally, the Nifty IT index gained 1.20 per cent and the Nifty Auto declined 0.99 per cent.

In the pre-open session, the BSE was trading above 84,100 at 9:07 AM while the Nifty traded above 25,800.

Notably, the Gift Nifty was trading higher at 8:50 AM at 26,063 or 52 points higher.

Last week, the BSE benchmark index declined by 444.71 points, or 0.51 per cent.

Factors To Govern Markets This Week