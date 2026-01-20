Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessShare Markets Remain Volatile, Sensex Breaches 83,200, Nifty Marginally Down

Share Markets Remain Volatile, Sensex Breaches 83,200, Nifty Marginally Down

Notably, in the pre-open session, the Sensex climbed over 50 points and crossed 83,300, and the Nifty stood marginally flat in green and tested 25,600, around 9:05 AM.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 20 Jan 2026 09:18 AM (IST)

The Indian markets gave indications of a volatile session ahead on Tuesday morning. The BSE Sensex started the day below 83,200, tanking more than 50 points, while the NSE Nifty50 began trading around 25,550, slipping almost 30 points, as of 9:15 AM. Sentiment remained fragile amidst worsening geopolitical tensions.

Notably, in the pre-open session, the Sensex climbed over 50 points and crossed 83,300, and the Nifty stood marginally flat in green and tested 25,600, around 9:05 AM. Both equity benchmarks closed the previous trading session in red, dragged down by sharp losses in heavyweight stocks such as Reliance Industries, Eternal and ICICI Bank, amid rising geopolitical tensions and renewed concerns over global tariffs.

Weak quarterly earnings, continued pressure on the rupee and persistent foreign fund outflows further dampened investor sentiment, traders said. The Sensex fell 0.39 per cent to settle at 83,246.18. The Nifty also finished in the red, shedding 108.85 points, or 0.42 per cent, to close at 25,585.50.

Trump's Tariff Threats And IMF's Growth Forecast

Fresh threats from US President Donald Trump over additional tariffs on select European countries triggered a risk-off mood globally, which weighed on domestic equities. Persistent selling by foreign investors and continued weakness in the rupee against the dollar added to the pressure on Indian markets, keeping participants defensive through the session, said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm.

On the macro front, the International Monetary Fund on Monday raised India’s growth projection for FY26 to 7.3 per cent, up by 0.7 percentage point from its October forecast, citing the economy’s better-than-expected performance.

Related Video

Union Budget 2025: Arvind Kejriwal lists the shortcomings of the Modi government's budget | ABP News | AAP

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 20 Jan 2026 09:18 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex Stock Markets Share Market Today GIFT Nifty
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Karnataka Top Cop Suspended After His Obscene Videos With Multiple Women Go Viral
Karnataka Top Cop Suspended After His Obscene Videos With Multiple Women Go Viral
Cities
Caught On Cam: Doctor Runs SUV Over Delivery Executive Multiple Times In Gurugram, Arrested
Caught On Cam: Doctor Runs SUV Over Delivery Executive Multiple Times In Gurugram, Arrested
India
India@2047 Youth Conclave: ABP Network To Host Power-Packed Line-Up Of Leaders & Achievers
India@2047 Youth Conclave: ABP Network To Host Power-Packed Line-Up Of Leaders & Achievers
World
Five Major Pacts On Nuclear Energy, AI & Terrorism Signed During UAE President’s Brief India Visit
Five Major Pacts On Nuclear Energy, AI & Terrorism Signed During UAE President’s Brief India Visit
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Software Engineer Yuvraj Dies in Water-Filled Pit, Systemic Negligence Questioned
Breaking News: Aparna Yadav-Husband Divorce Row Sparks Controversy in BJP
Rajasthan News: Hijab Row Erupts at Kota Centre, Student Alleges Entry Denied
Bihar News: Patna NEET Student Death Triggers Political Storm, Medical Report Raises Questions on Administration
Breaking News: Search Operation Resumes in Kishtwar, 8 Soldiers Injured in Previous Encounter with Militants
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Can Water Replace Oil As Energy Source? India’s Hydrogen Mission Explained
Opinion
Embed widget