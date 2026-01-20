Share Markets Remain Volatile, Sensex Breaches 83,200, Nifty Marginally Down

The Indian markets gave indications of a volatile session ahead on Tuesday morning. The BSE Sensex started the day below 83,200, tanking more than 50 points, while the NSE Nifty50 began trading around 25,550, slipping almost 30 points, as of 9:15 AM. Sentiment remained fragile amidst worsening geopolitical tensions.

Notably, in the pre-open session, the Sensex climbed over 50 points and crossed 83,300, and the Nifty stood marginally flat in green and tested 25,600, around 9:05 AM. Both equity benchmarks closed the previous trading session in red, dragged down by sharp losses in heavyweight stocks such as Reliance Industries, Eternal and ICICI Bank, amid rising geopolitical tensions and renewed concerns over global tariffs.

Weak quarterly earnings, continued pressure on the rupee and persistent foreign fund outflows further dampened investor sentiment, traders said. The Sensex fell 0.39 per cent to settle at 83,246.18. The Nifty also finished in the red, shedding 108.85 points, or 0.42 per cent, to close at 25,585.50.

Trump's Tariff Threats And IMF's Growth Forecast

Fresh threats from US President Donald Trump over additional tariffs on select European countries triggered a risk-off mood globally, which weighed on domestic equities. Persistent selling by foreign investors and continued weakness in the rupee against the dollar added to the pressure on Indian markets, keeping participants defensive through the session, said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm.

On the macro front, the International Monetary Fund on Monday raised India’s growth projection for FY26 to 7.3 per cent, up by 0.7 percentage point from its October forecast, citing the economy’s better-than-expected performance.