MRPL Denies Shutting Refinery Units, Says Operations ‘Normal’ Amid Supply Disruption Reports
The company said it has lined up adequate quantities of crude oil to sustain operations.
Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) on Thursday denied reports suggesting it had shut down parts of its refinery or suspended operations, stating that its facilities are functioning normally.
Responding to media reports, MRPL said, “MRPL has not declared any ‘FORCE MAJEURE’ and is unaware about the mentioned news item and its source.”
Reports Claimed Suspension Of Fuel Exports
The clarification follows reports claiming the company had suspended fuel exports due to disruptions in crude shipments from the Persian Gulf amid the widening conflict in West Asia.
A Bloomberg report on Wednesday stated that Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. had informed customers it would suspend oil product exports as the conflict in the Middle East disrupted crude shipments from the Persian Gulf.
Reuters Report Cited Shutdown Of Units
Meanwhile, a Reuters report, citing three sources with knowledge of the matter, said the refiner had shut a crude unit and some secondary units at its 300,000-barrel-per-day refinery due to an oil shortage.
According to the report, the state-run refiner shut the 100,000-barrel-per-day crude unit along with some secondary units, including a hydrocracker, from Wednesday evening at its complex in Karnataka.
MRPL did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment at the time.
Refiners Face Supply Challenges
Asian refiners are facing difficulties securing prompt replacement crude cargoes as Iranian threats to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz have disrupted oil flows.
The waterway is a conduit for about a fifth of the crude consumed globally, and some Chinese refiners have already begun cutting their runs.
MRPL, which stopped buying Russian oil late last year, is largely dependent on crude supplies from the Middle East.
Reports also said the company had suspended refined fuel exports due to the Middle East conflict.
Frequently Asked Questions
Has MRPL shut down any parts of its refinery?
Has MRPL declared 'Force Majeure'?
No, MRPL has explicitly stated that it has not declared any 'Force Majeure' and is unaware of the news reports claiming otherwise.
Why were there reports about MRPL suspending operations?
Reports claimed MRPL suspended fuel exports and shut down units due to disruptions in crude oil shipments from the Persian Gulf amid the Middle East conflict.
What is MRPL's crude oil supply situation?
MRPL has adequate quantities of crude oil lined up to sustain its operations. The company is largely dependent on Middle East crude supplies.