Union Budget 2026 | Gig Workers, SEBI, Green Bonds: The Dangerous Silences To Watch

By Abhinav Saxena

Come February, the nation will scan the Finance Minister’s speech for tax cuts. But the discerning observer reads for something else: the silence.

The regulatory landscape is crowded with newly notified but half-implemented frameworks, from the Social Security Code to the Digital India Act. The danger for businesses this year is "Regulatory Silence." This occurs when a statute exists but the fiscal machinery does not, leaving companies in a dangerous limbo of liability without clarity.

Here are the critical regulatory silences in Budget 2026 that could trigger a wave of litigation.

The Unfunded Mandate: The Gig Economy’s ‘Ghost Fund’

In November 2025, the Code on Social Security, 2020 finally recognised gig workers as legal entities. Yet, a law without funding is merely a wishlist.

The Code requires a social security fund for gig workers, funded by both aggregators and the government. But as the Budget nears, this fund remains an empty ledger.

If the government does not capitalise this fund, the liability risks shifting entirely to the private sector. If the state fails to pay its share, courts, following recent global precedents, could interpret "social security" as a direct employer obligation. This would effectively reclassify gig workers as employees, disrupting the unit economics of India’s $50 billion platform economy. Ignoring this fund in the Budget does not save money; it outsources the crisis to the judiciary.

The Market Watchdog’s Blind Spot: Digital Trading, Analog Surveillance

SEBI currently oversees a hyper-digital market where "dabba trading," insider manipulation, and "pump-and-dump" schemes via apps are rampant. Yet, despite falling under the Finance Ministry, SEBI lacks the budgetary muscle for real-time monitoring tools to catch these subtle evasions.

The silence on upgrading SEBI’s forensic infrastructure is a systemic risk. Without a dedicated budget for advanced surveillance staff and a unified KYC platform, the regulator remains one step behind fraudsters. For genuine investors, this means the platform is open, but the policing is delayed. A Budget that ignores this "surveillance gap" leaves the economy vulnerable to a digital-first market crash.

The "Digital Arrest" Paradox: Modern Crimes, Archaic Budgets

While the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) updated our criminal laws, the budgetary silence on digital infrastructure is striking. We face a "Digital Deception Epidemic", digital arrests and deepfake fraud are projected to cause losses of Rs 70,000 crore in 2025.

The risk is an "Enforcement Gap." India’s 17,000+ police stations are empowered to handle cybercrime but fiscally crippled. They lack the forensic labs and training to track complex crypto-frauds.

For corporates, this means the legal system is currently incapable of protecting digital assets. If Budget 2026 does not allocate funds for "Digital Traffic Courts" or district-level forensic upgrades, businesses will have the right to legal remedy but no means to enforce it.

The "Greenhushing" Trap: Taxing Green Bonds Without Defining "Green"

Corporate India faces a paradox. SEBI aggressively cracks down on "Greenwashing," yet the Finance Ministry remains silent on a National Green Taxonomy, the official rulebook of what actually counts as "Green." The draft framework exists, but without legal finality, it is merely a suggestion.

This silence has created a new legal risk: "Greenhushing." To avoid accidental non-compliance, companies are choosing silence over disclosure rather than risking litigation.

If Budget 2026 introduces sovereign green bonds without legally defining the taxonomy, it sets a trap. Companies claiming benefits could face tax terrorism three years later when an auditor decides their definition of "sustainable" doesn't match the government's unspoken standard. The Budget must break the silence and legally define the yardstick before it starts measuring.

The "Paper Tiger" Regulator: Education’s Missing Watchdog

The education sector operates in a vacuum. With the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill 2025 proposing to merge regulators like UGC and AICTE, the intent is clear. However, the "Regulatory Silence" on funding this transition is creating chaos.

Fraudulent "ed-tech" schemes and fake universities operate with impunity as regulators lack manpower for verification. The new Bill promises graded penalties for fake institutions, but enforcement remains unfunded.

If Budget 2026 does not provide funds to recruit "Education Inspectors," this bold law will remain a paper tiger. For parents paying premium fees, this silence ensures the continued risk of investing in degrees that hold no legal value.

The Section 43B(h) Standstill: A Compliance Checkmate

Last year, Section 43B(h) of the Income Tax Act aimed to support MSMEs by mandating payments within 45 days. In practice, it became a bottleneck. To avoid disallowed deductions, large corporations simply shifted orders to non-MSME vendors to bypass the rule.

The silence on fixing this creates a deadlock. Industry bodies clamor for a "cure period", a grace window to rectify delayed payments without tax penalties. If Budget 2026 ignores this feedback, it reinforces a "compliance checkmate."

Corporates currently restructure agreements to navigate this, but legal gymnastics cannot substitute for policy. A silence here doesn't just mean lost tax; it means lost orders for the small businesses the government intends to protect.

A good Budget is measured by its spending. A safe Budget is measured by its clarity.

In 2026, the Finance Minister faces the challenge of not just balancing the books, but closing the gap between intent and implementation. For businesses, the advice is clear: look beyond the headlines. The true risks lie not in what the Budget states, but in the gaps it leaves behind.

(The author is an Advocate and Founding Partner at Saxenas And Kumar Law Chambers LLP)

