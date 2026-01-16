Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeBusinessDalal Street Ready For Robust Session Today, Sensex Nears 83,650, Nifty In Green

Dalal Street Ready For Robust Session Today, Sensex Nears 83,650, Nifty In Green

Investor attention on Friday is firmly on the December-quarter earnings season, with several heavyweight companies scheduled to announce their results.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 16 Jan 2026 09:24 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Indian share markets looked set for a strong start to trading on Friday morning. The BSE Sensex rang the opening bell near 83,650, rallying more than 250 points, while the NSE Nifty50 opened the day around 25,700, rising almost 50 points, around 9:15 AM.

On the 30-share Sensex, Infosys, Tech M, M&M, Trent, and Adani Ports emerged among the early gainers. Meanwhile, the laggards included Bharti Airtel, Eternal, Maruti, TCS, and BEL.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap Select dominated across the board and climbed 0.78 per cent. Sectorally, the IT and Realty indices soared more than 2 per cent each in the morning. On the other hand, the Metal index took a dip of 0.33 per cent.

In the pre-open session, the Sensex soared over 750 points and neared 84,150, and the Nifty tested 25,700, as of 9:01 AM.

Earnings In Focus Today

Investor attention on Friday is firmly on the December-quarter earnings season, with several heavyweight companies scheduled to announce their results. Market participants will closely track numbers from Reliance Industries, Wipro and Tech Mahindra, all of which are set to report their Q3 performance later in the day.

Other notable names declaring results include Tata Technologies, Federal Bank, Central Bank of India, L&T Finance, Polycab India and Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts. In addition, investors will continue to digest earnings announced by Infosys and L&T Technology Services, which released their results after market hours on Wednesday and on Thursday, respectively.

Notably, the domestic markets ended Wednesday’s session on a subdued note, with both benchmark indices extending losses for a second consecutive day as investors grappled with weakness in IT, consumption and select banking heavyweights amid rising geopolitical tensions. Sentiment was further dented by persistent foreign fund outflows and fresh uncertainty surrounding tariff-related developments, traders said. The Sensex closed 0.29 per cent lower at 83,382.71. The broader  Nifty also finished in the red, declining 0.26 per cent to settle at 25,665.60.

According to Bajaj Broking Research, domestic benchmarks ended with marginal losses amid heightened volatility. “The market witnessed selling pressure in the second half of the day, largely driven by continued FII outflows and uncertainty surrounding the US trade deal, which kept investor sentiment cautious,” the brokerage noted.

Markets Shut On Thursday, Sideways Trend Seen Ahead

Stock, currency and commodities markets  remained closed on Thursday on account of the Maharashtra civic polls. The National Stock Exchange   notified January 15, 2026, as a trading holiday in the capital market segment due to the Municipal Corporation elections in the state.

Adding to the uncertainty, investors also stayed on the sidelines ahead of the US Supreme Court’s expected ruling on the legality of tariffs imposed during the Donald Trump administration, said Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Looking ahead, markets are expected to trade in a sideways range as investors track ongoing corporate earnings, developments on the India–US trade deal front and cues related to the upcoming Union Budget, Khemka added.

Frequently Asked Questions

How did the Indian share markets perform at the start of trading on Friday morning?

The BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 looked set for a strong start, with the Sensex ringing the opening bell near specific figures and the Nifty50 opening around a certain point. In the pre-open session, the Sensex soared over 750 points and the Nifty tested 25,700.

Which companies are releasing their December-quarter earnings on Friday?

Investor attention is focused on heavyweight companies like Reliance Industries, Wipro, and Tech Mahindra. Other notable companies include Tata Technologies, Federal Bank, Central Bank of India, L&T Finance, Polycab India, and Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts.

Why did the domestic markets end Wednesday's session on a subdued note?

The markets ended with losses due to weakness in IT, consumption, and select banking stocks amid rising geopolitical tensions. Persistent foreign fund outflows and uncertainty surrounding tariff developments also dented sentiment.

When were the stock, currency, and commodities markets closed?

The stock, currency, and commodities markets remained closed on Thursday due to the Maharashtra civic polls. The National Stock Exchange notified January 15, 2026, as a trading holiday in the capital market segment for Municipal Corporation elections.

What is the expected trend for the markets in the upcoming period?

Markets are anticipated to trade in a sideways range. Investors will be tracking ongoing corporate earnings, developments on the India-US trade deal, and cues related to the upcoming Union Budget.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 16 Jan 2026 09:17 AM (IST)
Sensex Stock Market Share Market GIFT Nifty
