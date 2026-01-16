Dalal Street Ready For Robust Session Today, Sensex Nears 83,650, Nifty In Green

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Indian share markets looked set for a strong start to trading on Friday morning. The BSE Sensex rang the opening bell near 83,650, rallying more than 250 points, while the NSE Nifty50 opened the day around 25,700, rising almost 50 points, around 9:15 AM.

On the 30-share Sensex, Infosys, Tech M, M&M, Trent, and Adani Ports emerged among the early gainers. Meanwhile, the laggards included Bharti Airtel, Eternal, Maruti, TCS, and BEL.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap Select dominated across the board and climbed 0.78 per cent. Sectorally, the IT and Realty indices soared more than 2 per cent each in the morning. On the other hand, the Metal index took a dip of 0.33 per cent.

In the pre-open session, the Sensex soared over 750 points and neared 84,150, and the Nifty tested 25,700, as of 9:01 AM.

Earnings In Focus Today

Investor attention on Friday is firmly on the December-quarter earnings season, with several heavyweight companies scheduled to announce their results. Market participants will closely track numbers from Reliance Industries, Wipro and Tech Mahindra, all of which are set to report their Q3 performance later in the day.

Other notable names declaring results include Tata Technologies, Federal Bank, Central Bank of India, L&T Finance, Polycab India and Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts. In addition, investors will continue to digest earnings announced by Infosys and L&T Technology Services, which released their results after market hours on Wednesday and on Thursday, respectively.

Notably, the domestic markets ended Wednesday’s session on a subdued note, with both benchmark indices extending losses for a second consecutive day as investors grappled with weakness in IT, consumption and select banking heavyweights amid rising geopolitical tensions. Sentiment was further dented by persistent foreign fund outflows and fresh uncertainty surrounding tariff-related developments, traders said. The Sensex closed 0.29 per cent lower at 83,382.71. The broader Nifty also finished in the red, declining 0.26 per cent to settle at 25,665.60.

According to Bajaj Broking Research, domestic benchmarks ended with marginal losses amid heightened volatility. “The market witnessed selling pressure in the second half of the day, largely driven by continued FII outflows and uncertainty surrounding the US trade deal, which kept investor sentiment cautious,” the brokerage noted.

Markets Shut On Thursday, Sideways Trend Seen Ahead

Stock, currency and commodities markets remained closed on Thursday on account of the Maharashtra civic polls. The National Stock Exchange notified January 15, 2026, as a trading holiday in the capital market segment due to the Municipal Corporation elections in the state.

Adding to the uncertainty, investors also stayed on the sidelines ahead of the US Supreme Court’s expected ruling on the legality of tariffs imposed during the Donald Trump administration, said Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Looking ahead, markets are expected to trade in a sideways range as investors track ongoing corporate earnings, developments on the India–US trade deal front and cues related to the upcoming Union Budget, Khemka added.