Why HDFC Bank Share Price Is Under Watch Today: Chairman Quits Citing Ethical Issues

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HDFC share price is likely to remain in focus on March 19, 2026, after Atanu Chakraborty resigned from his position as Part-time Chairman and Independent Director of HDFC Bank. Why Atanu Chakraborty’s resignation from HDFC Bank has raised questions HDFC Bank’s disclosure dated March 18, 2026 may have been brief in format, but the message carried far greater significance.

The bank informed the exchanges that Mr. Atanu Chakraborty had stepped down from his role as Part-time Chairman and Independent Director with immediate effect. In the same filing, HDFC Bank stated that the Reserve Bank of India had approved the appointment of Mr. Keki Mistry as interim Part-time Chairman for a period of three months starting March 19, 2026.

At first glance, this may appear to be a routine governance update. However, the resignation letter attached to the exchange filing gives the development a much more serious undertone. Mr. Chakraborty, who joined the board in May 2021, said his tenure covered a transformative phase for the bank, including the merger with HDFC Ltd, a move that helped create what he described as the second-largest bank in the country.

He acknowledged the scale of this transition and noted that the full benefits of the merger are yet to fructify. This part of the letter was balanced and respectful. The key issue, however, lies in what followed.

In his resignation letter, Mr. Chakraborty stated that certain happenings and practices within the bank, which he had observed over the last two years, were “not in congruence” with his personal values and ethics. He said this was the reason behind his decision to resign. That statement is central to the development and is also what makes it noteworthy.

This was not presented as a resignation due to personal reasons, health concerns, or time constraints. It was framed as a departure driven by ethical disagreement. HDFC ADR fell more than 7 per cent Following this disclosure, the HDFC Bank ADR price fell sharply by more than 7 per cent. As a result, HDFC Bank share price is likely to remain under watch on Thursday, March 19, 2026.

Given that the reason for the resignation is not routine in nature, market sentiment may stay cautious, and the ADR reaction suggests that investors have already taken note of the seriousness of the development. HDFC Bank share price performance In terms of stock performance, HDFC Bank share price has declined nearly 6 per cent in the last three months.

On a year-to-date basis, the stock is down more than 7 per cent, while in the last one month, it has delivered a negative double-digit return. HDFC Bank NPA history remains stable Despite the current governance-related concern, HDFC Bank’s asset quality has remained strong. Compared with most peer-rated private banks that saw volatility in gross non-performing assets (NPAs) during FY16-FY25, HDFC Bank’s risk management practices helped it maintain gross NPAs in the range of 0.9 per cent to 1.5 per cent, which remained well below many rated peers.

In Q3FY26, the bank’s asset quality remained stable, with the Gross NPA ratio unchanged at 1.24 per cent and the Net NPA ratio at 0.42 per cent. What investors may watch next For investors, the larger question is not only why Mr. Chakraborty resigned, but whether this remains a one-day headline or develops into a broader governance concern. Much will depend on whether there are further disclosures, management commentary, or any regulatory follow-up. For now, the exchange filing leaves one clear takeaway: this was a resignation rooted in an ethical difference, not a routine boardroom change.

(Disclaimer: This article uses information originally published by Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ). The views expressed are those of the original authors and not necessarily of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. This content is provided for general informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, legal or tax advice. Readers are advised to conduct their own research and/or consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be treated as investment advice. ABP Network, its employees and associates shall not be responsible or liable for any losses or damages arising directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on this article or any information contained herein.)