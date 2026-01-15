Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceAhead Of 8th Pay Commission: Big Boost For Central Govt Employees With New Salary Account Scheme

Ahead Of 8th Pay Commission: Big Boost For Central Govt Employees With New Salary Account Scheme

On the payments front, the account includes improved debit and credit card features such as airport lounge access, rewards programmes and cashback offers.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 15 Jan 2026 06:46 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Department of Financial Services (DFS) under the Union Finance Ministry has launched a Composite Salary Account Package for central government employees, bringing banking, insurance and card benefits under a single salary account framework. Rolled out in partnership with public sector banks, the package is being positioned as a major welfare initiative for government staff. Employees opening or upgrading to this account will be able to access a bundle of facilities, including zero-balance banking, concessional loans, insurance covers and enhanced card privileges, through one integrated salary account.

Single Account, Bundled Benefits

According to reports, the DFS has introduced the Composite Salary Account Package with public sector banks to offer a consolidated set of financial services to central government employees. The scheme aims to provide seamless access to banking and insurance benefits without the need to manage multiple products separately.

Key facilities include a zero-balance salary account, free RTGS/NEFT/UPI transfers and cheque services. The package also promises discounts on locker rent and loan processing charges, along with “family banking” benefits.

A major highlight is the insurance component. The package includes personal accident cover of up to Rs 1.5 crore, air accident cover of up to Rs 2 crore, and disability cover of up to Rs 1.5 crore. It also offers an optional term life insurance cover of up to Rs 20 lakh, along with comprehensive health insurance for employees and their families, with top-up options at affordable premiums.

Cheaper Loans, Premium Card Perks

The package is expected to provide relief on credit costs, with lower interest rates on home, education, vehicle and personal loans. Employees will also benefit from reduced processing fees, making borrowing more affordable under the scheme.

On the payments front, the account includes improved debit and credit card features such as airport lounge access, rewards programmes and cashback offers. The scheme also promises unlimited transactions and zero maintenance charges, positioning it as a premium offering within the public banking system.

Who Is Eligible

The Composite Salary Account Package can be availed by Group A, B and C central government employees across cadres. As per an official release, employees are being encouraged to upgrade or migrate their existing salary accounts through their respective public sector banks to access the benefits.

The Finance Ministry said bundling banking, insurance and medical cover under one salary account is aimed at improving ease of access, financial security and peace of mind for government employees.

Related Video

Union Budget 2025: Arvind Kejriwal lists the shortcomings of the Modi government's budget | ABP News | AAP

Also read

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 15 Jan 2026 06:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
8th Pay Commission 8th Pay Commission Update 8th Pay Commission News 8th Pay Implementation
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Voting Concludes For BMC Elections As Ink Row And Booth Confusion Mar Polls
Voting Concludes For BMC Elections As Ink Row And Booth Confusion Mar Polls
News
Amid Iran Protests, MEA Prepares To Facilitate Return Of Indians: Sources
Amid Iran Protests, MEA Prepares To Facilitate Return Of Indians: Sources
India
‘This Is Mobocracy’: Supreme Court Flags Serious Concern During Mamata Banerjee Vs ED Probe Case
‘This Is Mobocracy’: Supreme Court Flags Serious Concern During Mamata Banerjee Vs ED Probe Case
Celebrities
Hema Malini Faces Angry Voters After Casting Her Vote In Maharashtra BMC Elections. Watch
Hema Malini Faces Angry Voters After Casting Her Vote In BMC Polls. Watch
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Deadly Chinese Manja Claims Lives Across India; Multiple Injuries Reported
West Bengal: ED Claims Mamata Hindering Coal Scam Probe; Supreme Court Hearing Underway
West Bengal: ED Accuses West Bengal Govt of Obstructing Probe, Seeks Supreme Court Intervention
Supreme Court Hears ED Plea, Allegations of Obstruction Against Bengal Govt in Coal Scam Probe
Maharastra Polls: Devendra Fadnavis Casts Vote in BMC Polls
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | German Subs To Rejuvenate Ailing Submarine Fleet
Opinion
Embed widget