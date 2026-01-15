Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Union Budget 2026 Expectations: Farmers and agriculture-linked businesses are hoping the upcoming Union Budget will ease the pressure caused by rising farming costs, from seeds and fertilisers to storage and transport. A per reports the sector wants the government to shift focus beyond just production, and instead strengthen the entire farm-to-market system so farmers earn better. The key expectations include cheaper procurement and storage costs, investment in cold chains and logistics, stronger agri-tech support, and policies that connect Indian farmers to global markets. There is also a push to expand organic farming support and promote export-focused crops.

Lower Costs, Better Market Access

The agriculture sector wants concrete steps to bring down the cost of procurement and storage, which often eats into farmers’ earnings. Experts have stressed that the food system should be better linked to the market so that farmers can sell directly and get improved prices.

The report highlights demands for a stronger farm-to-fork model, where crops move efficiently from farms to consumers. This includes building more cold storages near farming areas, expanding refrigerated transport, improving logistics infrastructure, and promoting modern warehousing systems. The aim is to reduce post-harvest losses, when crops rot or get damaged after harvesting, and ensure farmers are paid fairly.

Tech Push, Exports & Organic Focus

Another major demand is greater support for agri-tech and agri-data, but in ways that genuinely help farmers. Experts say agri-tech must not remain limited to apps, and instead deliver real-time information such as weather alerts, crop conditions and market prices that farmers can actually use.

The sector is also pitching for policies that encourage farming of export-demand crops, with support to meet international quality standards and connect farmers to global markets. Organic farming is another key expectation, with calls for subsidies on organic fertilisers and bio-pesticides to help farmers benefit from rising demand in India and abroad.

According to reports pulses industry leaders are seeking incentives for storage infrastructure, easier loans and tax relief, alongside support for modernising processing. Rice exporters have flagged frequent bans and tariff uncertainty as a risk, pushing for an export risk protection mechanism and broader promotional support for global trade fairs and new markets.

Overall, it is expected that the Union Budegt 2026 will focus on making farming more profitable by reducing losses, cutting costs, and improving market opportunities.