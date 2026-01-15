Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessBudgetUnion Budget 2026 Expectations: Agriculture Agenda May Centre On Costs, Cold Chains & Market Reforms

Union Budget 2026 Expectations: Agriculture Agenda May Centre On Costs, Cold Chains & Market Reforms

The agriculture sector is also pitching for policies that encourage farming of export-demand crops, with support to meet international quality standards and connect farmers to global markets.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 15 Jan 2026 11:03 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Union Budget 2026 Expectations: Farmers and agriculture-linked businesses are hoping the upcoming Union Budget will ease the pressure caused by rising farming costs, from seeds and fertilisers to storage and transport. A per reports the sector wants the government to shift focus beyond just production, and instead strengthen the entire farm-to-market system so farmers earn better. The key expectations include cheaper procurement and storage costs, investment in cold chains and logistics, stronger agri-tech support, and policies that connect Indian farmers to global markets. There is also a push to expand organic farming support and promote export-focused crops.

Lower Costs, Better Market Access

The agriculture sector wants concrete steps to bring down the cost of procurement and storage, which often eats into farmers’ earnings. Experts have stressed that the food system should be better linked to the market so that farmers can sell directly and get improved prices.

The report highlights demands for a stronger farm-to-fork model, where crops move efficiently from farms to consumers. This includes building more cold storages near farming areas, expanding refrigerated transport, improving logistics infrastructure, and promoting modern warehousing systems. The aim is to reduce post-harvest losses, when crops rot or get damaged after harvesting, and ensure farmers are paid fairly.

Tech Push, Exports & Organic Focus

Another major demand is greater support for agri-tech and agri-data, but in ways that genuinely help farmers. Experts say agri-tech must not remain limited to apps, and instead deliver real-time information such as weather alerts, crop conditions and market prices that farmers can actually use.

The sector is also pitching for policies that encourage farming of export-demand crops, with support to meet international quality standards and connect farmers to global markets. Organic farming is another key expectation, with calls for subsidies on organic fertilisers and bio-pesticides to help farmers benefit from rising demand in India and abroad.

According to reports pulses industry leaders are seeking incentives for storage infrastructure, easier loans and tax relief, alongside support for modernising processing. Rice exporters have flagged frequent bans and tariff uncertainty as a risk, pushing for an export risk protection mechanism and broader promotional support for global trade fairs and new markets.

Overall, it is expected that the Union Budegt 2026 will focus on making farming more profitable by reducing losses, cutting costs, and improving market opportunities.

Related Video

Union Budget 2025: Arvind Kejriwal lists the shortcomings of the Modi government's budget | ABP News | AAP

Also read

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 15 Jan 2026 11:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Budget 2026 Union Budget 2026 Union Budget 2026 Expectations Budget 2026 Agriculture Sector
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
BMC Exit Poll: BJP+ Set For Big Win; Thackeray Brothers’ Camp Trails
BMC Exit Poll: BJP+ Set For Big Win; Thackeray Brothers’ Camp Trails
News
Amid Iran Protests, MEA Prepares To Facilitate Return Of Indians
Amid Iran Protests, MEA Prepares To Facilitate Return Of Indians
Celebrities
Hema Malini Faces Angry Voters After Casting Her Vote In Maharashtra BMC Elections. Watch
Hema Malini Faces Angry Voters After Casting Her Vote In BMC Polls. Watch
Cities
Section 163 Enforced In Ghaziabad; Gatherings, Rallies Banned Till February 16
Section 163 Enforced In Ghaziabad; Gatherings, Rallies Banned Till February 16
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Deadly Chinese Manja Claims Lives Across India; Multiple Injuries Reported
West Bengal: ED Claims Mamata Hindering Coal Scam Probe; Supreme Court Hearing Underway
West Bengal: ED Accuses West Bengal Govt of Obstructing Probe, Seeks Supreme Court Intervention
Supreme Court Hears ED Plea, Allegations of Obstruction Against Bengal Govt in Coal Scam Probe
Maharastra Polls: Devendra Fadnavis Casts Vote in BMC Polls
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion | Turmoil In Iran Poses Major Risks For India, Delhi Must Engage, Not Align With The US
Opinion
Embed widget