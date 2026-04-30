The domestic currency weakened due to a sharp rise in global crude oil prices and hawkish signals from US Federal Reserve policymakers.
(Source: Poll of Polls)
Rupee Hits Record Low Past 95/$ As Oil Surge, US-Iran Tensions Weigh
The rupee slipped past the 95-per-dollar mark to hit a record low, pressured by surging crude oil prices and escalating US–Iran tensions.
- Domestic currency hit record low against dollar Thursday.
- Rising global oil prices and US-Iran tensions pressured currency.
- Hawkish US Fed signals also supported dollar strength.
Domestic currency weakened past the 95-per-dollar mark to hit a record low on Thursday, pressured by a sharp rise in global crude oil prices amid escalating tensions between the US and Iran.
The currency touched an all-time low of 95.07 in early trade, and slipped to an intraday low of 95.126 against the US dollar, before weakening further to around 95.20 during the session.
The decline also follows hawkish signals from US Federal Reserve policymakers, which have supported the dollar and pushed up US bond yields. The Jerome Powell-led central bank kept benchmark interest rates unchanged at its latest policy meeting.
In 2026 so far, the rupee has depreciated about 5.8 per cent.
Meanwhile, crude oil prices continued to surge, extending gains from their highest close in nearly four years, as the US intensified pressure on Iran. Washington has signalled no easing of its naval blockade and moved to seize tankers linked to Tehran, raising fears of prolonged supply disruptions.
Brent crude hovered near $120 per barrel after jumping more than 6 per cent on Wednesday to its highest level since June 2022. On Thursday, it was trading around $114.10 per barrel, up about 3 per cent from the previous close.
Also Read : Govt Eyes Higher Ethanol Blends In Petrol, Proposes E85 And E100 Framework
Similarly, US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) traded above $107 and was last seen at $110.28 per barrel, also higher by around 3 per cent.
US President Donald Trump said he would not lift the naval blockade of Iran’s ports until a nuclear deal is reached, while Iranian officials have shown no indication of stepping back.
The negative sentiment was also reflected in domestic equity markets, with Sensex and Nifty declining nearly 1 per cent in early trade.
(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)
Before You Go
BREAKING NOW: Indore fire tragedy as EV short circuit triggers deadly explosions
Frequently Asked Questions
What caused the domestic currency to hit a record low?
How much has the currency depreciated in 2026 so far?
The currency has depreciated by approximately 5.8 percent in 2026 up to the point of the article.
What is the current status of crude oil prices?
Crude oil prices have surged, with Brent crude hovering near $114.10 per barrel and WTI trading above $107 per barrel.
What actions has the US taken regarding Iran?
The US has intensified pressure on Iran by signalling no easing of its naval blockade and moving to seize tankers linked to Tehran.