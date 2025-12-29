×

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessWhy The Rupee Slipped To 89.95 Despite RBI Support And Rising Forex Reserves

Why The Rupee Slipped To 89.95 Despite RBI Support And Rising Forex Reserves

Forex traders said foreign portfolio investors continue to offload Indian equities, which has been weighing on the Indian rupee in the last few months.

By : PTI | Updated at : 29 Dec 2025 01:49 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The rupee fell 5 paise to 89.95 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday amid foreign fund outflows and a muted opening in the domestic equity markets.

Forex traders said foreign portfolio investors continue to offload Indian equities, which has been weighing on the Indian rupee in the last few months. At the interbank foreign exchange, the local unit opened at 89.95 against the dollar, down 5 paise from its previous close.

On Friday, the rupee depreciated 19 paise to close at 89.90 against the US dollar.

"FPIs flow into Indian equities, a sustained return of foreign buying would be supportive for the rupee in the coming year, which has been the worst-performing currency in the emerging market and Asian markets," said Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.02 per cent lower at 98.00.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading 0.92 per cent higher at USD 61.20 per barrel in futures trade.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal has said that India and the US remain engaged in concluding a fair, balanced and mutually beneficial bilateral trade agreement.

"This ongoing engagement helps anchor market confidence at a time of global uncertainty," CR Forex Advisors MD Amit Pabari said.

Pabari further said, "The RBI’s presence continues to act as a strong backstop. With spot interventions, liquidity tools and forward market management, the central bank has shown clear intent to prevent disorderly moves in the currency." On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share benchmark index Sensex rose 22.24 points to 85,063.69 in initial trade, while the Nifty was up 18.10 points to 26,060.40.

Foreign institutional investors offloaded equities worth Rs 317.56 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

Meanwhile, India's forex reserves jumped by USD 4.368 billion to USD 693.318 billion during the week ended December 19, the Reserve Bank said on Friday.

The overall kitty had increased by USD 1.689 billion to USD 688.949 billion in the previous week.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Union Budget 2025: Arvind Kejriwal lists the shortcomings of the Modi government's budget | ABP News | AAP

Also read
Published at : 29 Dec 2025 01:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rupee Vs Dollar Forex INR Inr Vs Usd
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘Very Horrific Case’: SC Halts Kuldeep Sengar’s Bail In Unnao Rape Case
‘Very Horrific Case’: SC Halts Kuldeep Sengar’s Bail In Unnao Rape Case
World
Hindu Family's House Set Ablaze In Bangladesh, Taslima Nasreen Reacts After Visuals Surface
Hindu Family's House Set Ablaze In Bangladesh, Taslima Nasreen Reacts After Visuals Surface
India
128 Flights Cancelled At Delhi Airport As Dense Fog And Toxic Smog Hit Air Operations
128 Flights Cancelled At Delhi Airport As Dense Fog And Toxic Smog Hit Air Operations
Cities
Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express Train Catches Fire In Andhra Pradesh, 1 Killed
Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express Train Catches Fire In Andhra Pradesh, 1 Killed
Advertisement

Videos

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced
Unnao Rape Case: Congress Women Protest Outside Supreme Court Over Unnao Case, Demand Justice for Victim
Breaking News: Supreme Court Hears Arguments in Unnao Rape Case Against Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s Bail
Breaking News: Massive Protests Outside Supreme Court Ahead of Unnao Rape Case Hearing
Breaking News: Supreme Court to Hear Bail Challenge in Unnao Rape Case, CBI Opposes Bail
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Opinion | Bangladesh Wants To Buy Typhoon, Must Learn Lessons From Pakistan
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget