LIVE: Gold Price Today (Dec 29) Dips! Check 22K And 24K Rates Per Gram In Your City

Get the LIVE 22-carat and 24-carat gold price today (Dec 29) in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and all major Indian cities. Check daily rate fluctuations on ABP News.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 29 Dec 2025 01:15 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

22K & 24K Gold Price Today: Gold prices took a beating on Monday, starting the last week of the year on mixed sentiments. Gold and silver prices are expected to remain range-bound in the coming week as market participants turn cautious after a sharp rally and await fresh cues from the US Federal Reserve, particularly the minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, analysts said.

Traders noted that Gold Rates in India  dipped, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest downfall. Trading activity is likely to stay muted, with only a limited set of economic indicators scheduled for release. Key data points include pending US home sales for November and the FOMC meeting minutes from December, due on Tuesday, both of which are expected to influence near-term bullion price direction.

The subdued outlook comes after a volatile phase in precious metals, with gold prices recently taking a beating following aggressive profit-taking at record levels. Despite near-term consolidation, analysts remain constructive on the longer-term outlook, noting that gold and silver could retain their upward bias into 2026, supported by expectations of global rate cuts, safe-haven demand and resilient industrial consumption. However, they cautioned that the pace of gains may moderate after an exceptional run in 2025.

Prathamesh Mallya, DVP – Research, Non-Agri Commodities and Currencies at Angel One, said easing interest rates by the US Federal Reserve and expectations of additional cuts have made gold and silver more attractive in 2025. He added that bullion also benefitted from safe-haven inflows due to uncertainty triggered by US President Donald Trump’s tariff policies and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Mallya expects gold prices to move towards Rs 1,60,000 per 10 grams on the commodities exchange in the first half of 2026.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Dec 29

Gold Price In Delhi Today
 
The current gold price in Delhi stands at Rs 14,186 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 13,005 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Price In Chennai Today

The current gold price in Chennai stands at Rs 14,204 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 13,020 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Price In Bengaluru Today

The current gold price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 14,171 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,990 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Price In Mumbai Today

The current gold price in Mumbai stands at Rs 14,171 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,990 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Price In Pune Today

The current gold price in Pune stands at Rs 14,171 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,990 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Price In Kolkata Today

The current gold price in Kolkata stands at Rs 14,171 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,990 per gram for 22-karat gold.

City 22k Gold Per Gram 24k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Delhi 13,005 14,186
Gold Rate in Chennai 13,020 14,204
Gold Rate in Bangalore 12,990 14,171
Gold Rate in Mumbai 12,990 14,171
Gold Rate in Pune 12,990 14,171
Gold Rate in Kolkata 12,990 14,171
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 12,990 14,171
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 12,995 14,176
Gold Rate in Indore 12,995 14,176
Gold Rate in Lucknow 13,005 14,186
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 13,020 14,204
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 12,990 14,171
Gold Rate in Mysore 12,990 14,171
Gold Rate in Kanpur 13,005 14,186
Gold Rate in Salem 13,020 14,204
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 12,990 14,171
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 12,990 14,171
Gold Rate in Patna 12,995 14,176

 

Also read

Published at : 29 Dec 2025 12:52 PM (IST)
Opinion
