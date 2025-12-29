×

Silver Price Today: Check December 29 Rates For 1 Gram And 1 Kg Silver In Major Cities

Check the latest silver price on December 29, 2025. Get updated 1gm and 1 kg rates for Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, and other major cities.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 29 Dec 2025 01:35 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Silver Prices Today 29 Decemeber 2025: Silver prices took a beating on Monday. Analysts pointed out that the prices are expected to stabilise in the coming week after taking a beating following a sharp rally, as traders turn cautious and await fresh cues from the US Federal Reserve’s policy outlook.

Market activity is likely to remain subdued, with only a handful of economic indicators scheduled, including November’s pending US home sales data and the minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting from December, due on Tuesday. These releases are expected to guide near-term direction for bullion prices.

The cautious tone follows heightened volatility in precious metals, with silver witnessing sharp swings after scaling record highs. While analysts remain constructive on the broader outlook for gold and silver in 2026, citing prospects of global rate cuts, safe-haven demand and firm industrial consumption, they warned that the pace of gains could slow after an exceptional 2025.

Silver futures, however, witnessed extreme volatility despite a strong weekly performance. Overall, analysts said precious metals are likely to remain firm in 2026, although near-term volatility may persist as markets digest sharp gains, with interest rate expectations, global trade tensions and industrial demand continuing to shape price trends.

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Dec 29

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 258 per gram and Rs 2,58,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 281 per gram and Rs 2,81,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 258 per gram and Rs 2,58,000 per kg.

Also Read- LIVE: Gold Price Today (Dec 29) Dips! Check 22K And 24K Rates Per Gram In Your City

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 258 per gram and Rs 2,58,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 258 per gram and Rs 2,58,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 258 per gram and Rs 2,58,000 per kg.

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Delhi 258 258,000
Silver Rate in Chennai 281 2,81,000
Silver Rate in Bangalore 258 2,58,000
Silver Rate in Mumbai 258 2,58,000
Silver Rate in Pune 258 2,58,000
Silver Rate in Kolkata 258 2,58,000
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 281 2,81,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 258 2,58,000
Silver Rate in Indore 258 2,58,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 258 2,58,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 281 2,81,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 281 2,81,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 258 2,58,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 258 2,58,000
Silver Rate in Salem 281 2,81,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 281 2,81,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 281 2,81,000
Silver Rate in Patna 258 2,58,000

Published at : 29 Dec 2025 01:22 PM (IST)
Opinion
