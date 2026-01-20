Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Rupee Breaches 91 Mark, Closes At Record Low Against US Dollar

Forex traders said rising geopolitical uncertainties, including renewed US expansionary signals, have increased risk aversion and kept emerging market currencies under pressure.

By : PTI | Updated at : 20 Jan 2026 04:27 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The rupee depreciated 7 paise to close at a record low of 90.97 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, as strong dollar demand from metal importers and persistent foreign fund outflows dented investor sentiment.

Moreover, a sluggish domestic stock market triggered by an exodus of foreign capital further weighed on the local unit, they said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 90.91 and lost ground, touched an intraday low of 91.06, and finally ended the day at an all-time low of 90.97 (provisional) against the American currency.

On Monday, the rupee depreciated by 12 paise to close at 90.90 against the greenback.

On December 16, 2025, the rupee reached its lowest intra-day level of 91.14 and its previous lowest closing level of 90.93 against the American currency.

"The Indian rupee traded with a negative bias and slipped below the 91-mark on risk aversion in global markets and persistent FII outflows. However, a weak dollar and intervention by the RBI prevented a sharp fall," said Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst, Mirae Asset ShareKhan.

Choudhary further noted that the rupee is expected to trade with a negative bias on foreign fund outflows and risk aversion in global markets over the US stance on Greenland.

"Uncertainty over trade deal talks may also pressurise the rupee. However, a weak dollar and any RBI intervention may support the rupee at lower levels. USD-INR spot price is expected to trade in a range of 90.70 to 91.25," he said.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.91 per cent lower at 98.48.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading at USD 63.94 per barrel in futures trade.

On the domestic equity market front, Sensex tumbled 1,065.71 points to settle at 82,180.47, while the Nifty dived 353 points to 25,232.50.

Foreign institutional investors offloaded equities worth Rs 3,262.82 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the rupee depreciate against the US dollar?

The rupee depreciated due to strong dollar demand from metal importers and persistent foreign fund outflows, which weakened investor sentiment.

What is the current record low closing level for the rupee against the US dollar?

The rupee closed at a record low of 90.97 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday.

How are geopolitical uncertainties affecting emerging market currencies?

Rising geopolitical uncertainties and renewed US expansionary signals increase risk aversion, putting pressure on emerging market currencies.

What role did foreign fund outflows play in the rupee's performance?

Persistent outflows of foreign capital and a sluggish domestic stock market triggered by this exodus weighed on the rupee's value.

Published at : 20 Jan 2026 04:27 PM (IST)
