Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Millions of central government employees are counting down to January 1, 2026, the date from which the 8th Central Pay Commission is officially scheduled to take effect. But while the calendar may suggest an imminent pay revision, the reality on the ground looks far less immediate.

A new analysis by credit rating agency ICRA, released as part of its Budget 2026–27 outlook, suggests that the wait for higher salaries and pensions could stretch well into 2027 or even early 2028. The reason: the commission’s recommendations are still far from ready, and the government approval process itself could take several more months.

What the Government Has Said So Far

An official note issued last year reiterated the long‑standing pattern of how pay commissions operate in India, reported The Sunday Guardian.

It stated that revisions are generally implemented once every ten years. The note added: “Usually, the recommendations of the pay commissions are implemented after a gap of every ten years. Going by this trend, the effect of the 8th Central Pay Commission recommendations would normally be expected from 01.01.2026.”

On paper, therefore, the framework for a 2026 rollout is already in place. The Narendra Modi‑led government formally announced the constitution of the 8th Pay Commission on January 16, 2025. Later, on October 28, the Union Cabinet approved its Terms of Reference (ToR), tasking the panel with reviewing pay scales, allowances and pension benefits for central government employees and pensioners.

The tenure of the 7th Pay Commission ended on December 31, and the 8th Pay Commission is slated to replace it from January 1, 2026.

Why the Timeline Is Slipping

Despite these formal milestones, the commission’s substantive work is still ongoing. According to ICRA’s study, the panel’s report is unlikely to be submitted to the government for another 15 to 18 months.

That delay alone pushes the realistic decision‑making window into late 2026 or 2027. And history suggests that submission of the report is only the beginning of another long process.

Based on previous pay commission cycles, once recommendations are formally handed over, the government typically takes another three to six months to examine them, secure Cabinet approval and notify the revised pay structure.

With the report itself not yet ready, analysts now believe actual implementation could take place only in late 2027 or even early 2028. In short, while January 2026 remains the official “effective date”, employees should not expect revised salaries to start reflecting in their payslips anytime soon.

What This Means for Salary Arrears

If the 8th Pay Commission follows the precedent set by earlier panels, its recommendations are likely to be implemented retrospectively from January 1, 2026.

That would mean that whenever the new pay structure is finally rolled out, employees and pensioners would receive arrears calculated from that date.

During the 7th Pay Commission, for instance, revised salaries and pensions were introduced from July 2016, but employees received six months of arrears starting from January 2016.

Applying the same logic now, if the 8th Pay Commission submits its report by the end of 2027 and implementation begins in 2028, employees could receive arrears covering nearly two full years from January 1, 2026.

The Budget Impact: A Big Spike Ahead

While delayed implementation may test employees’ patience, it also creates a looming fiscal challenge for the government.

ICRA expects the Centre’s salary bill to rise sharply in FY2028 due to the retrospective implementation of the 8th Pay Commission. Because arrears would accumulate for nearly 15 months or more, salary‑related spending would jump in both FY2028 and FY2029.

The agency warns that the build‑up of arrears could push salary expenditure up by 40 to 50 per cent in the FY2028 Budget.

Such a sudden surge in committed spending would significantly limit the government’s room to manoeuvre on discretionary items, particularly capital expenditure, during that year.

Lessons From Earlier Pay Commissions

ICRA’s report draws on past experience to underline the scale of the fiscal risk.

When the 7th Pay Commission was implemented in FY2017, arrears were limited to just six months. Even then, the government’s salary expenditure rose by 20.4 per cent in that single year.

The 6th Pay Commission, however, presents a more sobering comparison. Its recommendations were effective from January 1, 2006, but were implemented only after a delay of more than two‑and‑a‑half years.

That long gap resulted in massive arrears and placed severe strain on the Union Budget for two consecutive years.

Why Capital Spending May Rise Before the Pay Hike

Anticipating this future spike in committed expenditure, ICRA believes the government may front‑load capital expenditure in FY2027, before the heavier salary burden begins in FY2028.

The agency estimates that the capital expenditure target for FY2027 could reach Rs 13.1 trillion, representing a 14 per cent increase over the expected spending in FY2026.

This strategy would allow the government to push infrastructure and investment spending while fiscal space is still relatively comfortable.

So, When Will Salaries Actually Rise?

For now, everything hinges on when the 8th Pay Commission finalises its recommendations and when the Union Cabinet signs off on them.

Until that happens, there is no certainty on revised pay scales, allowances or pension benefits.

What does look increasingly clear, however, is that January 2026 will mark only the notional start of the new pay regime, not the moment when higher salaries start flowing.

If ICRA’s timeline proves accurate, employees may have to wait until 2028 to see their revised pay — albeit with a large arrears cheque compensating for the delay.