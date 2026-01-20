BUY Or WAIT? Gold Rate In India Today (Jan 20) At All-Time Highs; Get Latest 22K, 24K Price

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





24K & 22K Gold Price Today: Gold and silver prices surged on Tuesday, with bullion trading close to record highs as investors rushed into safe-haven assets amid escalating geopolitical tensions linked to a deepening US–Europe trade dispute.

On Monday, President Trump declined to rule out the use of force to acquire Greenland and reiterated that he would press ahead with tariffs on goods entering the US from European countries.

French President Emmanuel Macron said he would seek the activation of the European Union’s anti-coercion mechanism in response to tariff pressure, while German Chancellor Friedrich Merz urged restraint. Denmark’s decision to increase its military presence in Greenland has further added to geopolitical uncertainty.

Safe-Haven Demand, Fed Worries Lift Bullion

Analysts said that growing concerns over the Trump administration potentially acting against the US Federal Reserve have also supported precious metals, reviving fears over the central bank’s independence.

Expectations of further US interest rate cuts have provided additional tailwinds to bullion prices, after playing a major role in supporting gold through 2025.

The ongoing rally in precious metals reflects both safe-haven buying and robust industrial demand for silver, particularly for applications linked to solar energy, electric vehicles and electronics.

Traders noted that Gold Rates in India soared, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest rise.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Jan 20

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,743

22 Karat- 13,515

18 Karat- 11,061

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,848

22 Karat- 13,610

18 Karat- 11,355

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,837

22 Karat- 13,600

18 Karat- 11,128

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,837

22 Karat- 13,600

18 Karat- 11,128

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,837

22 Karat- 13,600

18 Karat- 11,128

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,837

22 Karat- 13,600

18 Karat- 11,128

Gold Price Today in Major Indian Cities

To check Silver price in India today, click here.