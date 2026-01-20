Gold and silver prices surged due to escalating geopolitical tensions and investors seeking safe-haven assets. This was influenced by a US-Europe trade dispute and increased military presence in Greenland.
BUY Or WAIT? Gold Rate In India Today (Jan 20) At All-Time Highs; Get Latest 22K, 24K Price
Get the LIVE 22-carat and 24-carat & 18K gold price today (Jan 20) in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and all major Indian cities. Check daily rate fluctuations on ABP News.
24K & 22K Gold Price Today: Gold and silver prices surged on Tuesday, with bullion trading close to record highs as investors rushed into safe-haven assets amid escalating geopolitical tensions linked to a deepening US–Europe trade dispute.
On Monday, President Trump declined to rule out the use of force to acquire Greenland and reiterated that he would press ahead with tariffs on goods entering the US from European countries.
French President Emmanuel Macron said he would seek the activation of the European Union’s anti-coercion mechanism in response to tariff pressure, while German Chancellor Friedrich Merz urged restraint. Denmark’s decision to increase its military presence in Greenland has further added to geopolitical uncertainty.
Safe-Haven Demand, Fed Worries Lift Bullion
Analysts said that growing concerns over the Trump administration potentially acting against the US Federal Reserve have also supported precious metals, reviving fears over the central bank’s independence.
Expectations of further US interest rate cuts have provided additional tailwinds to bullion prices, after playing a major role in supporting gold through 2025.
The ongoing rally in precious metals reflects both safe-haven buying and robust industrial demand for silver, particularly for applications linked to solar energy, electric vehicles and electronics.
Traders noted that Gold Rates in India soared, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest rise.
Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Jan 20
24 Karat - 14,743
22 Karat- 13,515
18 Karat- 11,061
Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,848
22 Karat- 13,610
18 Karat- 11,355
Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,837
22 Karat- 13,600
18 Karat- 11,128
Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,837
22 Karat- 13,600
18 Karat- 11,128
Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,837
22 Karat- 13,600
18 Karat- 11,128
Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,837
22 Karat- 13,600
18 Karat- 11,128
Gold Price Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|24k Gold Per Gram
|22k Gold Per Gram
|18k Gold Per Gram
|Gold Rate in Hyderabad
|14,837
|13,600
|11,128
|Gold Rate in Ahmedabad
|14,842
|13,605
|11,133
|Gold Rate in Indore
|14,842
|13,605
|11,133
|Gold Rate in Lucknow
|14,852
|13,615
|11,143
|Gold Rate in Coimbatore
|14,848
|13,610
|11,355
|Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar
|14,837
|13,600
|11,128
|Gold Rate in Mysore
|14,837
|13,600
|11,128
|Gold Rate in Kanpur
|14,852
|13,615
|11,143
|Gold Rate in Salem
|14,848
|13,610
|11,355
|Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam
|14,837
|13,600
|11,128
|Gold Rate in Vijayawada
|14,837
|13,600
|11,128
|Gold Rate in Patna
|14,842
|13,605
|11,133
To check Silver price in India today, click here.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did gold and silver prices surge on Tuesday?
What geopolitical factors are affecting the gold market?
US President Trump's stance on Greenland and potential tariffs on European goods, along with responses from French and German leaders, are contributing to geopolitical uncertainty and impacting gold prices.
How are concerns about the US Federal Reserve influencing bullion prices?
Growing concerns about potential actions against the US Federal Reserve's independence are supporting precious metals. This, combined with expectations of further interest rate cuts, is lifting bullion prices.
What are the gold prices in Delhi for 24 and 22 karat gold?
In Delhi, 24 karat gold is priced at 14,743 per gram, and 22 karat gold is priced at 13,515 per gram.
