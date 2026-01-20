Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceBUY Or WAIT? Gold Rate In India Today (Jan 20) At All-Time Highs; Get Latest 22K, 24K Price

BUY Or WAIT? Gold Rate In India Today (Jan 20) At All-Time Highs; Get Latest 22K, 24K Price

Get the LIVE 22-carat and 24-carat & 18K gold price today (Jan 20) in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and all major Indian cities. Check daily rate fluctuations on ABP News.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 20 Jan 2026 12:52 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

24K & 22K Gold Price Today: Gold and silver prices surged on Tuesday, with bullion trading close to record highs as investors rushed into safe-haven assets amid escalating geopolitical tensions linked to a deepening US–Europe trade dispute.

On Monday, President Trump declined to rule out the use of force to acquire Greenland and reiterated that he would press ahead with tariffs on goods entering the US from European countries.

French President Emmanuel Macron said he would seek the activation of the European Union’s anti-coercion mechanism in response to tariff pressure, while German Chancellor Friedrich Merz urged restraint. Denmark’s decision to increase its military presence in Greenland has further added to geopolitical uncertainty.

Safe-Haven Demand, Fed Worries Lift Bullion

Analysts said that growing concerns over the Trump administration potentially acting against the US Federal Reserve have also supported precious metals, reviving fears over the central bank’s independence.

Expectations of further US interest rate cuts have provided additional tailwinds to bullion prices, after playing a major role in supporting gold through 2025.

The ongoing rally in precious metals reflects both safe-haven buying and robust industrial demand for silver, particularly for applications linked to solar energy, electric vehicles and electronics.

Traders noted that Gold Rates in India  soared, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest rise.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Jan 20

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,743

22 Karat- 13,515

18 Karat- 11,061

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram) 

24 Karat - 14,848

22 Karat- 13,610

18 Karat- 11,355

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,837

22 Karat- 13,600

18 Karat- 11,128

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,837

22 Karat- 13,600

18 Karat- 11,128

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,837

22 Karat- 13,600

18 Karat- 11,128

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,837

22 Karat- 13,600

18 Karat- 11,128

Gold Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 14,837 13,600 11,128
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 14,842 13,605 11,133
Gold Rate in Indore 14,842 13,605 11,133
Gold Rate in Lucknow 14,852 13,615 11,143
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 14,848 13,610 11,355
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 14,837 13,600 11,128
Gold Rate in Mysore 14,837 13,600 11,128
Gold Rate in Kanpur 14,852 13,615 11,143
Gold Rate in Salem 14,848 13,610 11,355
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 14,837 13,600 11,128
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 14,837 13,600 11,128
Gold Rate in Patna 14,842 13,605 11,133

To check Silver price in India today, click here.

Related Video

Union Budget 2025: Arvind Kejriwal lists the shortcomings of the Modi government's budget | ABP News | AAP

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did gold and silver prices surge on Tuesday?

Gold and silver prices surged due to escalating geopolitical tensions and investors seeking safe-haven assets. This was influenced by a US-Europe trade dispute and increased military presence in Greenland.

What geopolitical factors are affecting the gold market?

US President Trump's stance on Greenland and potential tariffs on European goods, along with responses from French and German leaders, are contributing to geopolitical uncertainty and impacting gold prices.

How are concerns about the US Federal Reserve influencing bullion prices?

Growing concerns about potential actions against the US Federal Reserve's independence are supporting precious metals. This, combined with expectations of further interest rate cuts, is lifting bullion prices.

What are the gold prices in Delhi for 24 and 22 karat gold?

In Delhi, 24 karat gold is priced at 14,743 per gram, and 22 karat gold is priced at 13,515 per gram.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 20 Jan 2026 12:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price In Delhi Gold Price Today Gold Rate In Bangalore Gold Price In Mumbai Chennai Gold Price Today Kolkata Gold Price 22 Carat Gold Price Today 24 Carat Gold Rate 18 Carat Gold Price Hyderabad Gold Rate
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
India@2047 Youth Conclave | Rijiju Targets Rahul Gandhi Over Parliament Disruptions: 'Let Others Participate'
India@2047 Youth Conclave | Rijiju Targets Rahul Gandhi Over Parliament Disruptions: 'Let Others Participate'
India
Nitin Nabin Elected BJP Chief; Nadda Passes Baton To Youngest National President
Nitin Nabin Elected BJP Chief; Nadda Passes Baton To Youngest National President
Cities
Caught On Cam: Doctor Runs SUV Over Delivery Executive Multiple Times In Gurugram, Arrested
Caught On Cam: Doctor Runs SUV Over Delivery Executive Multiple Times In Gurugram, Arrested
World
Five Major Pacts On Nuclear Energy, AI & Terrorism Signed During UAE President’s Brief India Visit
Five Major Pacts On Nuclear Energy, AI & Terrorism Signed During UAE President’s Brief India Visit
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Nitin Navin Reaches BJP Headquarters to Take Charge as National President
Exclusive: Nitish Naveen Appointed BJP National President, Marks Generational Leadership Shift
Exclusive: Nitish Naveen Officially Becomes Youngest BJP National President Amid Grand Celebration
Breaking News: Nitin Navin to Be Officially Declared BJP National President Today
News: Nitish Naveen Appointed Youngest BJP National President, Party Excited Across India
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Can Water Replace Oil As Energy Source? India’s Hydrogen Mission Explained
Opinion
Embed widget