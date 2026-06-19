Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Reliance AGM outlined AI, satellite, connectivity as future pillars.

Company targets affordable AI adoption, partnering Google's Gemini for services.

Jio plans 5G, broadband expansion, and sovereign satellite infrastructure.

Reliance Industries used its 49th Annual General Meeting (AGM) to outline an ambitious roadmap for its digital business, with artificial intelligence, satellite communications and nationwide connectivity emerging as key pillars of the group's future strategy.

Akash Ambani revealed that the company is investing heavily in AI infrastructure, expanding broadband access and building indigenous satellite capabilities as it seeks to strengthen India's digital ecosystem over the coming decade.

Reliance Targets Affordable AI For Every Indian

Artificial intelligence emerged as one of the central themes of the AGM, with Reliance indicating that it wants to make advanced AI tools more accessible and affordable for consumers and businesses.

Akash Ambani said the company aims to significantly reduce the cost of AI adoption and broaden access to the technology across the country by the end of the decade.

As part of this strategy, Reliance is building AI-supporting infrastructure in Jamnagar, Gujarat, which is expected to play a key role in powering future digital services.

The company also unveiled plans to develop multilingual AI-powered platforms capable of operating across 20 Indian languages, a move aimed at increasing the reach of AI beyond English-speaking users.

Google Partnership To Power AI Services

Reliance also highlighted its collaboration with Google, under which AI services powered by Google's Gemini model will be made available to users.

The partnership is expected to support the company's efforts to expand AI-driven applications and digital services while leveraging global technology expertise.

The announcement reflects Reliance's broader strategy of combining its domestic scale with international technology partnerships to accelerate innovation.

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Satellite Infrastructure Moves Into Focus

Beyond artificial intelligence, Reliance outlined plans to strengthen India's satellite communication capabilities.

Ambani said Jio is building satellite ground-station infrastructure in India that will support both partner satellite constellations and the company's future satellite ambitions.

The company is also working towards developing sovereign low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellite communication capabilities.

According to Reliance, the initiative is intended to expand satellite communication capacity, improve connectivity in underserved areas and position India as a larger player in the global satellite services market.

Jio Sets Out Five Priorities For The Next Phase Of Growth

Ambani outlined what he described as the next chapter of Jio's growth journey, anchored around five strategic priorities.

The first goal is to migrate all Jio subscribers to 5G services by 2030, further strengthening the company's position in India's telecom market.

The second focuses on expanding high-speed broadband connectivity through Jio AirFiber, with the aim of extending internet access to more households and regions across the country.

The third priority centres on accelerating the digital transformation of Indian enterprises and small businesses through technology-led solutions.

The fourth commitment is centred on making AI available "for everyone and everywhere", reflecting the company's growing emphasis on artificial intelligence as a foundational technology.

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The fifth objective is to take Indian-developed technology solutions to global markets and expand the international footprint of Jio's digital platforms.

The announcements indicate that Reliance is increasingly positioning its future growth around digital infrastructure rather than traditional telecom services alone.

With investments spanning AI, cloud capabilities, broadband networks and satellite communications, the company is seeking to build an integrated technology ecosystem that can serve consumers, businesses and public-sector institutions alike.