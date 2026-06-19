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HomeBusinessReliance AGM Live: Jio IPO Gets Green Light, Mukesh Ambani Says DRHP To Be Filed With SEBI Today

Reliance AGM Live: Jio IPO Gets Green Light, Mukesh Ambani Says DRHP To Be Filed With SEBI Today

RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani announced that the draft papers for the much-awaited Jio IPO have been approved and will be filed with SEBI today.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 19 Jun 2026 03:19 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Jio IPO draft prospectus received approval, filed with SEBI.
  • Reliance's 49th AGM highlighted record FY2026 financial performance.
  • Jio completed ten years; company boosts innovation, self-reliance.

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Friday announced that the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) for the much-awaited Jio IPO has received approval and will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) later today, marking a major milestone for India's largest telecom and digital services company.

The announcement came during Reliance Industries' 49th Annual General Meeting (AGM), where Ambani outlined the conglomerate's growth plans while highlighting its record financial performance in FY2026.

Jio IPO Process Officially Begins

In one of the most closely watched announcements of the AGM, Ambani confirmed that Jio's IPO process has entered the next stage with the DRHP receiving approval.

The filing is expected to pave the way for what could become one of the largest public offerings in India's corporate history.

The proposed public issue will include a fresh issuance of up to 27 crore equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each. The final offer price will be arrived at through the book-building mechanism in line with SEBI norms.

The development comes as investors have been eagerly awaiting clarity on the listing plans of Reliance's telecom and digital arm, which has transformed India's connectivity landscape over the past decade.

A Decade Of Jio, Two Decades Of Retail

Calling FY2026 a landmark year for the group, Ambani noted that Reliance Jio has completed 10 years of operations, while Reliance Retail has completed 20 years.

Over the last decade, Jio has evolved from a telecom challenger into one of the world's largest digital services platforms, while Reliance Retail has emerged as India's largest retailer.

Innovation And Self-Reliance Take Centre Stage

Ambani said Reliance is intensifying efforts to support India's journey towards becoming self-reliant, with a sharp focus on innovation, research and development.

He highlighted the company's growing intellectual property portfolio and said Reliance continues to invest heavily in innovation-led growth.

According to Ambani, Jio has recorded a remarkable improvement in global innovation rankings, jumping from 340th position to 20th place within a year in terms of the velocity of innovation through patents.

The Reliance chairman said technology, innovation and intellectual property creation will remain central to the group's long-term growth strategy.

Also Read: Big Relief For Oil Markets: Hormuz Reopens, Crude Prices Fall Below $80

Reliance Posts Record Financial Performance

Ambani also highlighted Reliance Industries' strongest-ever financial performance for FY2026.

The conglomerate reported consolidated revenue of Rs 11,75,919 crore during the financial year, representing growth of around 9.8 per cent.

EBITDA for FY2026 stood at Rs 2,07,911 crore, while net profit rose 17.8 per cent year-on-year to Rs 95,754 crore.

Notably, Reliance's retail and digital businesses together contributed nearly half of the company's EBITDA, underlining the group's increasing shift beyond its traditional energy operations.

Exports And CSR Reach New Highs

Reliance's exports during FY2026 stood at Rs 2,78,808 crore, accounting for 6.7 per cent of India's total merchandise exports.

The company also reported corporate social responsibility (CSR) spending of Rs 2,248 crore, which Ambani described as the highest contribution made by a single Indian company.

Global Rating Agencies Reaffirm Confidence

Highlighting Reliance's financial strength, Ambani said the company continues to enjoy strong global credit ratings.

Reliance currently holds an A- rating from S&P Global Ratings and a Baa1 rating from Moody's, reflecting confidence in the group's balance sheet, business profile and future growth prospects.

Also Read: Can You Get A Personal Loan Without Collateral? Your CIBIL Score Could Make All The Difference

Investors Await More Details On Listing Timeline

While the confirmation of the DRHP filing marks a significant step forward for the Jio IPO, investors will now closely watch for further details on the issue size, valuation and listing timeline once the filing is made public.

The IPO is expected to be a defining moment not only for Reliance Industries but also for India's capital markets, given Jio's scale, market position and role in the country's digital economy.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the latest news regarding the Jio IPO?

The draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) for the Jio IPO has received approval and will be filed with SEBI today. This marks the official beginning of the IPO process, as announced at the 49th AGM.

What were Reliance Industries' key financial results for FY2026?

Reliance reported record consolidated revenue of Rs 11,75,919 crore, a 9.8% growth, and net profit of Rs 95,754 crore. EBITDA stood at Rs 2,07,911 crore, with retail and digital contributing nearly half.

How has Jio's innovation performance changed?

Jio significantly improved its global innovation ranking from 340th to 20th place within a year, regarding the velocity of innovation through patents. This highlights its focus on technology and IP creation.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Jun 2026 02:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jio Reliance IPO Reliance AGM Live JIO IPO Mukesh Ambani Live
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