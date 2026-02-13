RBI Tightens Loan Recovery Rules, Seeks Civil Behaviour From Agents

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeBusinessRBI Tightens Loan Recovery Rules, Seeks Civil Behaviour From Agents

A bank must ensure that all phone calls made to a borrower by an agent are recorded, the RBI said, stressing that an agent interacts with a borrower in a "civil manner".

By : PTI | Updated at : 13 Feb 2026 01:41 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Reserve Bank on Thursday came out with draft rules governing banks' engagement of loan recovery systems, mandating training for agents and also recordings of all calls.

The proposed guidelines ask banks to put in place guidelines on the subject, and also ensure that customer information resting with the agents or employees is not misused.

"An employee/recovery agent shall interact with the borrower in a civil manner. Further, he / she shall maintain decency and decorum during visits to the borrower's place for collection / recovery of loan dues," the RBI said.

The RBI is also mulling to make it compulsory for the recovery agents to undergo the 'debt recovery training' conducted by the Indian Institute of Banking and Finance (IIBF).

The draft follows an announcement to this effect made by Governor Sanjay Malhotra last week while announcing the monetary policy review. In the past, there have been instances including the death of the next of kin of a borrower during a visit by a loan recovery agent in Bihar, which had prompted the RBI to ask lenders to be more sensitive.

The draft rules announced on Thursday specifically mention that the recovery efforts should desist usage of abusive language, sending inappropriate messages.

In the draft rules, the central bank also proposed that the loan recovery efforts should not be undertaken at "inappropriate occasions" such as bereavement in the family or such other calamitous occasion, or marriage functions and festivals.

A bank shall also ensure that the recovery agencies engaged by it carry out verification of the antecedents of their representatives / employees at pre-engagement level and subsequently, on an ongoing basis at a pre-defined periodicity.

In cases where the subject matter of the borrower's loan dues is subjudice, the bank shall exercise "utmost caution" in referring the matter to its employee or recovery agents, it said. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the new draft rules for loan recovery agents in India?

The RBI has proposed draft rules mandating training for loan recovery agents, recording of all calls made to borrowers, and ensuring agents interact civilly.

What are the requirements for loan recovery agents' interactions with borrowers?

Agents must interact with borrowers in a civil manner, maintain decency and decorum, and avoid abusive language or inappropriate messages.

Are there any restrictions on when loan recovery efforts can take place?

Yes, recovery efforts should not occur during inappropriate occasions like bereavement, marriage functions, or festivals.

What will happen if a borrower's loan dues are subjudice?

Banks must exercise utmost caution when referring subjudice loan matters to employees or recovery agents.

Published at : 13 Feb 2026 01:41 PM (IST)
