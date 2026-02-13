8th Pay Commission Update: Who Can Submit Feedback? How To Send Suggestions Before March 16

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Lakhs of central government employees and pensioners have reason to track a new development closely. The official website of the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) has gone live at (https://8cpc.gov.in/), signalling that the process of revising salaries, pensions and allowances has formally entered its next phase.

More importantly, the government is now inviting structured feedback from ministries, departments, employees, pensioners and other stakeholders. If you have views on pay revision, allowances or pension structures, this may be your opportunity to contribute.

The Narendra Modi-led government first announced the constitution of the 8th Pay Commission in January 2025. Subsequently, on November 3 last year, the Ministry of Finance formally notified it.

The government has already approved the Terms of Reference (ToR), giving the Commission 18 months to submit its recommendations. These recommendations will form the basis for revising salaries, pensions and other allowances for central government employees and pensioners.

With the launch of the dedicated website, the Commission has now begun gathering opinions to inform its deliberations.

What Is the 8th Pay Commission Website?

The newly launched portal, (https://8cpc.gov.in/) , serves as the official platform for updates and communication related to the 8th CPC.

As per information available on the site, the Commission is seeking structured feedback through a questionnaire hosted on the MyGov portal.

“The 8th Central Pay Commission solicits views/opinions/inputs for being better informed. These inputs are being sought in a structured manner through a Questionnaire with 18 questions hosted on the MyGov.in web portal,” the website states.

To encourage open participation, the government has clarified that the identity of respondents will remain confidential. Responses will be analysed collectively and on a non-attributable basis, reported Livemint.

Who Can Submit Suggestions?

The invitation is not limited to serving central government employees alone. A wide range of stakeholders have been asked to participate.

According to details shared on the website, responses are invited from:

Ministries and Departments

State Governments and Union Territories

Employees of the Government

Employees of Union Territories

Judicial Officers and officers/employees of Courts

Members of Regulatory Bodies

Associations or Unions of serving or retired employees

Pensioners

Researchers and academicians

Individuals

Authorised or nominated nodal and sub-nodal officers of Ministries, Departments, UTs and offices

This broad outreach suggests that the Commission aims to capture diverse perspectives before finalising its recommendations.

What Is the Deadline?

Time is limited. The last date to submit responses to the 8th Pay Commission questionnaire is March 16.

Those interested in participating will need to complete the process before this deadline, as late submissions are unlikely to be entertained.

How to Send Your Feedback

Submitting your views is a fully online process.

Participants must visit the MyGov portal at:(https://www.mygov.in/mygov-survey/8th-central-pay-commission-questionnaire/)

To begin, individuals need to log in or register using their mobile number or email ID. A six-digit OTP will be sent for verification. Once authenticated, respondents can access and complete the 18-question survey.

The government has made it clear that only submissions made through the MyGov portal will be accepted.

“All responses should be through the MyGov portal. Paper based physical response, emails or pdf response are not being considered by the Commission,” the government has said.

Why This Matters

Pay Commissions historically have a significant impact on government salaries and pension structures. Any changes recommended by the 8th CPC could influence take-home pay, allowances and retirement benefits for millions.

By inviting direct input, the Commission appears to be adopting a more consultative approach. Whether you are a serving employee, a pensioner or part of an association, this consultation phase offers a formal channel to voice concerns and suggestions.