24K & 22K Gold Price Today: Gold prices slipped on Friday, even as silver attempted a recovery, with investors remaining cautious after sharp swings in the previous session and a firmer US dollar limiting upside.

“Gold has recovered post the January end collapse and is well on its way to what we believe should be $6,000 per ounce levels by CY26 end,” said Sandip Raichura, CEO of Retail Broking and Distribution and Director, PL Capital.

He noted that although US President Donald Trump approved a trade deal with India and hinted at a possible pact with Brazil, easing some trade uncertainties, elevated inflation and a widening divide between the Northwest and the rest of the world continue to support central bank gold buying.

Market participants said gold has support at Rs 1,54,000 per 10 grams, while silver support on the MCX is seen at Rs 2,42,000 per kg. Analysts added that the broader uptrend remains intact, with recent volatility reflecting profit booking rather than structural weakness.

The dollar index edged up 0.03 per cent to 97, compared with 96.93 in the previous session, weighing on bullion sentiment.

Investors are now awaiting US inflation data later in the day for fresh cues on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate trajectory. Analysts said persistent safe-haven demand, central bank accumulation and structural supply deficits continue to underpin the longer-term outlook for precious metals despite near-term fluctuations.

Traders noted that Gold Rates in India slipped, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest decline.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Feb 13