Gold Prices Continue Their Decline (Feb 13), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Major Cities Across India

Get the LIVE 22-carat and 24-carat & 18K gold price today (Feb 13) in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and all major Indian cities. Check daily rate fluctuations on ABP News.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 13 Feb 2026 01:33 PM (IST)
24K & 22K Gold Price Today: Gold prices slipped on Friday, even as silver attempted a recovery, with investors remaining cautious after sharp swings in the previous session and a firmer US dollar limiting upside.

“Gold has recovered post the January end collapse and is well on its way to what we believe should be $6,000 per ounce levels by CY26 end,” said Sandip Raichura, CEO of Retail Broking and Distribution and Director, PL Capital.

He noted that although US President Donald Trump approved a trade deal with India and hinted at a possible pact with Brazil, easing some trade uncertainties, elevated inflation and a widening divide between the Northwest and the rest of the world continue to support central bank gold buying.

Market participants said gold has support at Rs 1,54,000 per 10 grams, while silver support on the MCX is seen at Rs 2,42,000 per kg. Analysts added that the broader uptrend remains intact, with recent volatility reflecting profit booking rather than structural weakness.

The dollar index edged up 0.03 per cent to 97, compared with 96.93 in the previous session, weighing on bullion sentiment.

Investors are now awaiting US inflation data later in the day for fresh cues on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate trajectory. Analysts said persistent safe-haven demand, central bank accumulation and structural supply deficits continue to underpin the longer-term outlook for precious metals despite near-term fluctuations.

Traders noted that Gold Rates in India  slipped, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest decline.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Feb 13

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,593

22 Karat- 14,295

18 Karat- 11,699

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram) 

24 Karat - 15,709

22 Karat- 14,400

18 Karat- 12,400

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,578

22 Karat- 14,280

18 Karat- 11,684

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,578

22 Karat- 14,280

18 Karat- 11,684

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,578

22 Karat- 14,280

18 Karat- 11,684

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,578

22 Karat- 14,280

18 Karat- 11,684

Gold Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 15,578 14,280 11,684
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 15,583 14,285 11,689
Gold Rate in Indore 15,583 14,285 11,689
Gold Rate in Lucknow 15,593 14,295 11,699
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 15,709 14,400 12,400
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 15,578 14,280 11,684
Gold Rate in Mysore 15,578 14,280 11,684
Gold Rate in Kanpur 15,593 14,295 11,699
Gold Rate in Salem 15,709 14,400 12,400
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 15,578 14,280 11,684
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 15,578 14,280 11,684
Gold Rate in Patna 15,583 14,285 11,689

To check Silver price in India today, click here.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the projected future price of gold?

Gold is expected to reach $6,000 per ounce by the end of CY26. This projection is supported by central bank buying and structural supply deficits.

What factors are influencing current gold prices?

Current gold prices are influenced by a firmer US dollar, ongoing trade uncertainties, and elevated inflation. Investors are also awaiting US inflation data for further direction.

What are the support levels for gold and silver?

Gold has support at Rs 1,54,000 per 10 grams. Silver support on the MCX is seen at Rs 2,42,000 per kg.

Where can I find the latest gold rates in major Indian cities?

The article provides a table detailing 24K, 22K, and 18K gold prices per gram in various Indian cities including Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Mumbai.

Published at : 13 Feb 2026 01:18 PM (IST)
