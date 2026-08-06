HCC reported a consolidated revenue of Rs 993.4 crore, marking a 9.0% YoY decline. However, its consolidated net profit saw a marginal increase of 0.7% YoY, reaching Rs 51.1 crore.
Small-Cap Infra Stock Posts Rs 51 Crore Q1 Profit, Order Book At Rs 12,976 Crore
Amid the positive market sentiment, Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) share price declined 1.64 per cent to Rs 21.55 after the company announced its Q1 FY27 financial results.
- HCC shares declined slightly following Q1 FY27 results.
- Q1 revenue decreased 9.0% while net profit grew 0.7%.
- New orders secured, Rs 1,671 crore L1 bids confirmed.
On Thursday, Indian equity benchmark indices traded marginally higher, with the benchmark Nifty 50 index gaining 11.35 points, or 0.05 per cent, to 24,636.00.
Amid the positive market sentiment, Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) share price declined 1.64 per cent to Rs 21.55 after the company announced its Q1 FY27 financial results.
HCC Q1 FY27 Financial Performance
On a consolidated basis, HCC reported revenue of Rs 993.4 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with Rs 1,091.3 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, resulting in a 9.0 per cent YoY decline.
Consolidated net profit increased marginally to Rs 51.1 crore from Rs 50.7 crore, registering a 0.7 per cent YoY growth.
Order Inflow and Order Book
During the quarter, HCC secured a new order worth approximately Rs 125 crore.
The company also emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for projects valued at approximately Rs 2,124 crore, of which HCC's share is around Rs 1,671 crore.
Additionally, bids worth approximately Rs 9,997 crore remain under evaluation.
The company reported a work-on-hand (order book) of Rs 12,976 crore as of June 30, 2026, compared with Rs 12,971 crore as of March 31, 2026, providing healthy revenue visibility.
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Project Execution Updates
HCC achieved breakthrough of Head Race Tunnel (HRT) Faces 2 and 3 for the 520 MW Tapovan Vishnugad Hydroelectric Project during the quarter.
At the 1,000 MW Vishnugad Pipalkoti Hydroelectric Project, the company handed over the Machine Hall for Units 1 and 2, while HRT excavation reached 85 per cent completion. Earthworks and steel liner fabrication also progressed at the Bhivpuri Pumped Storage Project.
Check Details
In the transportation segment, tunnel boring machine (TBM) deployment commenced at the Indore Metro project, while construction activities advanced at the Patna Metro and Agardanda Creek Bridge projects.
In the industrial segment, Hindalco's Aditya Aluminium Smelter expansion project received approval for the first pot shell prototype, enabling bulk fabrication.
The company also continued execution of the Fast Reactor Fuel Cycle Facility after completing deliveries for Rajasthan Atomic Power Project Units 7 and 8.
About HCC
Hindustan Construction Company Limited is one of India's leading infrastructure companies with an engineering legacy of 100 years. The company has constructed 26 per cent of India's hydropower generation capacity, 60 per cent of its nuclear power generation capacity, over 4,036 lane kilometres of expressways and highways, more than 402 km of complex tunnelling, and 403 bridges. Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.
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(“Disclaimer: This article uses information originally published by Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ). The views expressed are those of the original authors and not necessarily of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. This content is provided for general informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, legal or tax advice. Readers are advised to conduct their own research and/or consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be treated as investment advice. ABP Network, its employees and associates shall not be responsible or liable for any losses or damages arising directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on this article or any information contained herein.”)
Frequently Asked Questions
How did Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) perform financially in Q1 FY27?
What is HCC's current order book and recent order inflow?
As of June 30, 2026, HCC's work-on-hand (order book) was Rs 12,976 crore. During the quarter, the company secured a new order worth Rs 125 crore and was the lowest bidder for projects valued at Rs 2,124 crore.
Can you provide updates on HCC's major project executions?
HCC achieved breakthrough for Head Race Tunnel Faces 2 and 3 at the Tapovan Vishnugad Project. They also handed over the Machine Hall for Units 1 and 2 at the Vishnugad Pipalkoti Project and began TBM deployment for the Indore Metro.
What are some of HCC's significant contributions to India's infrastructure?
HCC has built 26% of India's hydropower generation capacity and 60% of its nuclear power generation capacity. The company has also constructed over 4,036 lane kilometers of expressways and highways.