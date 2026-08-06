Fact Check: Is Ethanol Being Added To Aircraft Fuel? Government Clears The Air

A claim circulating widely on social media suggested that the government was planning to blend ethanol into Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF), similar to ethanol blending in petrol. The claim raised concerns over aircraft safety and triggered widespread debate online.

However, the government has categorically denied the claim, clarifying that there is no proposal to directly blend ethanol with ATF. Officials said the confusion stemmed from recent changes relating to Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), which is different from ethanol.

How The Controversy Began

On Thursday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal claimed on social media that the Centre was preparing to blend ethanol into diesel and ATF, describing it as a threat to aviation safety.

However, the claim was not accompanied by any government notification, technical report or expert opinion.

Around two-and-a-half hours later, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu responded on X, calling the claim that ethanol would be blended into ATF "completely false" and "irresponsible."

The minister clarified that the government has no such proposal.

He further stated that ethanol and SAF are two entirely different products and should not be confused. According to him, SAF is an internationally certified aviation fuel used globally and is approved for use only after undergoing stringent safety testing.

What Has The Government Actually Changed?

The controversy centres on a government notification issued on April 17, 2026, amending existing rules related to ATF.

The notification does not state anywhere that ethanol will be directly blended into aircraft fuel.

Instead, the amendment legally recognises ATF blended with Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). In other words, the government has expanded the regulatory framework to allow the future use of certified SAF.

What Is SAF And How Is It Different From Ethanol?

Much of the confusion arises from the assumption that SAF is the same as ethanol.

Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) is not ordinary ethanol. It can be produced using several feedstocks, including used cooking oil, agricultural residue, bio-waste and ethanol.

However, this does not mean that ethanol is poured directly into aircraft fuel tanks.

How Is Ethanol Converted Into Jet Fuel?

When ethanol is used as a feedstock, it undergoes a specialised chemical conversion process known as Alcohol-to-Jet (ATJ) or Ethanol-to-Jet technology.

During this process, ethanol is completely transformed into jet fuel-like hydrocarbons. The final product is SAF.

This differs significantly from petrol, where ethanol remains in its original form after blending. In aircraft fuel, ethanol has already been chemically converted before it becomes part of SAF.

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Is SAF Safe?

According to the government, SAF must undergo some of the world's strictest safety certification processes before it can be used in aviation.

It can only be used after receiving approvals from international organisations such as the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and ASTM International. Without these certifications, SAF cannot be supplied for aircraft operations.

India's Roadmap For SAF

India is gradually moving towards adopting Sustainable Aviation Fuel.

The government has set targets of:

1% SAF blending in international flights by 2027

2% blending by 2028

5% blending by 2030

The Indian Oil refinery at Panipat has already become the country's first certified SAF production facility.

Global Adoption Faces Cost Challenges

SAF has already been used in millions of flights worldwide.

However, its biggest challenge remains cost. SAF is currently several times more expensive than conventional jet fuel, while production capacity and availability remain limited.

As a result, countries around the world are adopting SAF gradually rather than switching to it immediately.

The Bottom Line

The government has not decided to directly blend ethanol into aircraft fuel.

The recent regulatory amendment only provides legal and technical recognition to Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) blended with ATF.

While ethanol can serve as one of the raw materials used to produce SAF, it is not the final fuel used in aircraft. For now, there is no reason for concern over aviation safety. The larger challenge remains increasing SAF production, reducing costs and improving availability—issues that India and several other countries are continuing to address.

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