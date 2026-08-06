No, the government has categorically denied claims of directly blending ethanol into Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF). Officials clarified there is no such proposal.
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Fact Check: Is Ethanol Being Added To Aircraft Fuel? Government Clears The Air
The controversy centres on a government notification issued on April 17, 2026, amending existing rules related to ATF.
- Government denies direct ethanol blending into Aviation Turbine Fuel.
- New regulations approve Sustainable Aviation Fuel blending, not direct ethanol.
- SAF, made from converted ethanol, undergoes strict safety certifications.
Frequently Asked Questions
Is the government planning to blend ethanol directly into aircraft fuel?
What did the government actually change regarding aviation fuel regulations?
The government amended rules to legally recognise ATF blended with Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). This expands the regulatory framework to allow future use of certified SAF.
How is Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) different from ethanol?
SAF is not ordinary ethanol. While ethanol can be a feedstock, it undergoes a chemical conversion (Alcohol-to-Jet) to transform into jet fuel-like hydrocarbons, which is then SAF.
Is Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) considered safe for aviation?
Yes, SAF must pass stringent safety certifications from international organizations like ICAO and ASTM International. It is only approved for use after meeting these strict safety standards.
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