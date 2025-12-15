Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessIndia’s Retail Inflation Expected To Remain Under Control Despite Vegetable Price Uptick, Says BoB

India’s Retail Inflation Expected To Remain Under Control Despite Vegetable Price Uptick, Says BoB

The bank said easing food prices and stable core inflation have continued to provide relief to consumers despite some recent sequential rise in vegetable prices.

By : IANS | Updated at : 15 Dec 2025 02:11 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India’s retail inflation is expected to remain well under control in the third quarter of FY26, with headline CPI inflation likely to settle at 0.4 per cent, slightly lower than the Reserve Bank of India’s projection of 0.6 per cent, according to a report by Bank of Baroda on Monday.

The bank said easing food prices and stable core inflation have continued to provide relief to consumers despite some recent sequential rise in vegetable prices.

The report noted that CPI inflation continued to remain below the lower band of the RBI’s target range for the third consecutive month.

Retail inflation stood at just 0.7 per cent in November 2025, a sharp fall from 5.5 per cent recorded in November last year.

This came in even with a slightly unfavourable base effect and was lower than Bank of Baroda’s own estimate of 0.9 per cent.

Food prices remained the biggest support for lower inflation, with food inflation staying in deflationary territory at minus 3.9 per cent in November, although the pace of decline slowed compared to October.

Vegetables and pulses saw sharp price declines, with vegetable inflation at minus 22.2 per cent and pulses at minus 15.9 per cent, supported by better production and higher market arrivals.

The report pointed out that five out of ten major food items are still recording inflation below 4 per cent.

While food inflation showed some sequential build-up, especially in vegetables and eggs due to seasonal factors, Bank of Baroda said this is not a major concern.

On a month-on-month basis, the consumer food price index rose by 0.5 per cent in November, both on adjusted and unadjusted terms, indicating limited seasonal pressure.

The report highlighted that prices of tomato, onion and potato have shown some upward movement in early December, with tomato prices rising 5.5 per cent year-on-year in the first 11 days.

However, on a cumulative basis, prices of these key vegetables are still down by nearly 25 per cent, which is expected to continue dragging down headline inflation.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Also read
Published at : 15 Dec 2025 02:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Retail Inflation Food Prices INFLATION
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
EXCLUSIVE | PF Withdrawals To Become Easy With ATM, UPI Access: Mansukh Mandaviya Reveals At ABP Entrepreneur Conclave
EXCLUSIVE | PF Withdrawals To Become Easy With ATM, UPI Access: Mansukh Mandaviya Reveals At ABP Entrepreneur Conclave
Cities
Over 100 Flights Cancelled As Dense Fog Reduces Visibility In Delhi; Advisories Issued: Check Full List
Over 100 Flights Cancelled Amid Dense Fog In Delhi; Advisories Issued: Check Full List
India
RJD Benefited From NDA Split In 2020: Chirag Paswan On Bihar Victory At ABP Entrepreneurship Conclave
RJD Benefited From NDA Split In 2020: Chirag Paswan On Bihar Victory At ABP Entrepreneurship Conclave
India
PM Modi Embarks On Three-Nation Tour To Jordan, Ethiopia, Oman
PM Modi Embarks On Three-Nation Tour To Jordan, Ethiopia, Oman
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Delhi-NCR Chokes as AQI Nears 500, Dense Fog Disrupts Flights and Traffic
Breaking: BJP Gets New National Working President as Nitin Nabin Takes Charge in Delhi
Breaking: Sydney Terror Attack Toll Rises To 16, Pakistan link Under Investigation
Breaking: Rahul Gandhi Begins Germany Visit, to Meet German Leaders and Indian Diaspora
Sydney Terror Attack: Death Toll Rises to 16, 40 Injured, Suspects Identified
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
OPINION | Does Imposition Of US Tariffs Present A Strategic Opportunity For India’s Energy Security?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget