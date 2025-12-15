Make AI In India Should Be The Focus, Says Raghav Chadha At ABP Entrepreneur Conclave

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





India must urgently pivot towards artificial intelligence if it wants to remain globally competitive in the decades ahead, AAP MP Raghav Chadha said on Monday at ABP Network's India@2047 Entrepreneur Conclave.

The politician argued that AI will determine the world’s next superpowers. He called for a fundamental rethink of how India nurtures innovation, supports young talent, and builds domestic technology platforms, warning that the country risks falling behind if it continues to rely largely on foreign AI tools.

“AI will define the superpower in the coming decades,” Chadha said, urging policymakers to prioritise innovation and entrepreneurship so that India’s youth are encouraged to build and stay within the country.

'Make AI in India Should Be the Focus’

Questioning India’s absence in the global AI product space, Chadha asked why the country has not been able to create globally recognised AI platforms despite its large talent pool.

“We don’t see any AI software or generative AIs based and built in India. Why haven’t we been able to do it? Did we not give enough research grants? Did we fail in building an incubation atmosphere?” he asked.

He stressed that the government must create a credible ecosystem for research, funding and innovation. “Make AI in India should be also the focus,” Chadha said, adding that domestic AI capability is critical to unlocking India’s digital potential.

Chadha also proposed universal access to AI tools. “Every citizen should get a free AI subscription in India. We will unlock the digital potential of India,” he said, noting that the benefits would extend widely. “From farmers to teachers to senior citizens, everyone will benefit from this measure.”

Chadha linked India’s AI ambitions to the larger issue of youth retention. “Lawmakers should think to keep the youth in the country and incentivise innovation and entrepreneurship for them,” he said, warning that the absence of high-value opportunities could accelerate brain drain.

According to him, building indigenous AI platforms could generate quality jobs and position India as a creator rather than a consumer of advanced technologies.

Toll Taxes and ‘Legalised Loot’

Shifting focus to infrastructure, Chadha criticised India’s toll tax system, calling it unfair and inefficient.

“Everyone looks at toll tax like a legalised loot,” he said, pointing out that citizens already pay road and infrastructure cess while buying vehicles and fuel. “Then the same is levied again as toll tax.”

Highlighting poor road conditions and long queues, he said congestion at toll plazas wastes time, fuel and opportunity. “If the roads are not good, then you shouldn’t levy any toll tax,” he said, proposing that motorists who wait more than five minutes at toll booths should be exempt from paying charges.

Aviation Sector and Health Insurance Concerns

Chadha also raised concerns over what he described as cartelisation in India’s aviation sector. “India’s aviation sector has become a cartel. Air India and IndiGo are running a duopoly,” he said, referring to recent disruptions. “The inconvenience cost of the IndiGo crisis was very high. The emotional cost of the issue cannot even be expressed.”

On health insurance, he highlighted challenges faced by the middle class. “A middle-class person pays the health insurance premium with his hard-earned money… but during the emergency, the person has to first face the hurdle of no cashless settlement,” Chadha said. He argued that annual health check-ups should become a legal right, noting that early detection could save lives and reduce long-term costs.

Gig Workers and the Cost of Speed

Criticising the culture of ultra-fast delivery, Chadha said the push for 10-minute delivery targets was unsustainable and harmful. “This 10-minute delivery should be stopped,” he said, describing the risks faced by gig workers as “cruel”.

“These delivery executives, riders, cab drivers, beauticians and technicians are human beings,” he said, adding that billion-dollar quick commerce companies owe their valuations to gig workers. “A small fraction of their wealth should be spent to improve the lives of the gig workers.”

India @2047: Entrepreneurship Conclave

ABP Network is hosting a fresh edition of its flagship India @2047: Entrepreneurship Conclave on December 15, bringing together policymakers, industry leaders and voices from India’s startup and innovation ecosystem.

Centred on the theme “Entrepreneurship: A Key Pillar of Developed India 2047,” the conclave features participation from senior Union ministers, business leaders and domain experts to discuss the role of innovation, policy support and enterprise in shaping India’s long-term growth story.

Among those speaking at the event were Union Minister for Labour and Employment and Youth Affairs and Sports Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, and Chirag Paswan, Union Minister for Food Processing Industries. Union Minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan is also expected to attend the conclave.