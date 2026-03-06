UPI Meets Credit Cards: Easier Payments But A Hidden Spending Trap?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Digital payments in India have expanded rapidly in recent years. A newer development is the option to link certain credit cards to UPI, allowing users to pay through a simple QR scan using credit instead of their bank account. While this adds convenience to everyday payments, it also raises an important question: does this ease of spending simply improve flexibility, or can it increase the risk of overspending if not used carefully?

How credit cards on UPI work

UPI was originally built to connect directly with bank accounts. It now allows select credit cards, mainly on specific networks, to be linked through UPI apps. Users can scan a QR code and choose their credit card as the payment source. The transaction is then added to the monthly credit card bill instead of being deducted immediately from the bank balance.

Currently, this feature is mostly available for merchant payments rather than transfers to individuals. It is increasingly accepted at convenient stores, helping expand digital payments across smaller merchants.

Why many users find it useful

Convenience is a key reason for the growing adoption of credit cards on UPI. Users who already rely on UPI for daily payments can continue using the same system without switching payment modes. Credit cards also offer short-term liquidity through an interest-free period when bills are paid on time. This gives users some flexibility in managing monthly cash flow. In addition, many cards provide reward points or cashbacks, allowing users to earn benefits even on smaller everyday purchases.

The risk of overspending

While convenient, this feature can make spending less visible. Since payments are made on credit cards, the money does not leave the bank account immediately. Small expenses such as groceries, transport, or food delivery can quietly add up over the month. Many users realise the total only when the bill arrives. If the bill is not paid in full, interest charges can be high, making regular tracking of spending important.

Security and fraud awareness

Security remains an important part of digital payments. UPI transactions require PIN authentication and follow multiple security checks. However, users should stay alert to common digital fraud risks such as phishing messages, fake payment links, or requests for confidential details. Sharing UPI PINs or card information can lead to misuse. Basic awareness and verifying payment requests can help reduce such risks.

Keep track of your spendings

UPI-linked credit cards can be valuable when used responsibly. Regularly tracking transactions and setting personal spending limits can help maintain control. Paying the full credit card bill every month is essential to avoid interest costs. It is also useful to treat credit as a payment tool rather than additional income.

The option to use credit cards on UPI reflects the rapid evolution of India’s digital payments ecosystem. It combines the convenience of UPI with the flexibility of credit, making everyday transactions easier. However, when spending is tracked and bills are paid on time, it can be a useful financial tool. Without discipline, it may gradually lead to higher credit card balances.

(The author is Associate Analyst, Communications, . This article has been published as part of a special arrangement with BankBazaar)