Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceUPI Meets Credit Cards: Easier Payments But A Hidden Spending Trap?

UPI Meets Credit Cards: Easier Payments But A Hidden Spending Trap?

UPI now allows select credit cards, mainly on specific networks, to be linked through UPI apps. Users can scan a QR code and choose their credit card as the payment source.

By : Pallavi Shaw | Updated at : 06 Mar 2026 10:25 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Digital payments in India have expanded rapidly in recent years. A newer development is the option to link certain credit cards to UPI, allowing users to pay through a simple QR scan using credit instead of their bank account. While this adds convenience to everyday payments, it also raises an important question: does this ease of spending simply improve flexibility, or can it increase the risk of overspending if not used carefully?

How credit cards on UPI work

UPI was originally built to connect directly with bank accounts. It now allows select credit cards, mainly on specific networks, to be linked through UPI apps. Users can scan a QR code and choose their credit card as the payment source. The transaction is then added to the monthly credit card bill instead of being deducted immediately from the bank balance.

Currently, this feature is mostly available for merchant payments rather than transfers to individuals. It is increasingly accepted at convenient stores, helping expand digital payments across smaller merchants. 

Why many users find it useful

Convenience is a key reason for the growing adoption of credit cards on UPI. Users who already rely on UPI for daily payments can continue using the same system without switching payment modes. Credit cards also offer short-term liquidity through an interest-free period when bills are paid on time. This gives users some flexibility in managing monthly cash flow. In addition, many cards provide reward points or cashbacks, allowing users to earn benefits even on smaller everyday purchases. 

The risk of overspending

While convenient, this feature can make spending less visible. Since payments are made on credit cards, the money does not leave the bank account immediately. Small expenses such as groceries, transport, or food delivery can quietly add up over the month. Many users realise the total only when the bill arrives. If the bill is not paid in full, interest charges can be high, making regular tracking of spending important.

Security and fraud awareness

Security remains an important part of digital payments. UPI transactions require PIN authentication and follow multiple security checks. However, users should stay alert to common digital fraud risks such as phishing messages, fake payment links, or requests for confidential details. Sharing UPI PINs or card information can lead to misuse. Basic awareness and verifying payment requests can help reduce such risks. 

Keep track of your spendings

UPI-linked credit cards can be valuable when used responsibly. Regularly tracking transactions and setting personal spending limits can help maintain control. Paying the full credit card bill every month is essential to avoid interest costs. It is also useful to treat credit as a payment tool rather than additional income. 

The option to use credit cards on UPI reflects the rapid evolution of India’s digital payments ecosystem. It combines the convenience of UPI with the flexibility of credit, making everyday transactions easier. However, when spending is tracked and bills are paid on time, it can be a useful financial tool. Without discipline, it may gradually lead to higher credit card balances.

(The author is Associate Analyst, Communications, BankBazaar.com. This article has been published as part of a special arrangement with BankBazaar)

Related Video

Breaking News: India Budget 2026-27 Sparks Market Volatility, Long-Term Reforms Highlighted

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

How do credit cards on UPI work?

You can link select credit cards to UPI apps. Then, you can scan a QR code and choose your credit card as the payment source, with the transaction added to your monthly bill.

Why is linking credit cards to UPI useful?

It offers convenience by using the familiar UPI system for credit payments. Additionally, it provides short-term liquidity and potential rewards like cashback.

What is the risk associated with using credit cards on UPI?

The ease of spending can make it harder to track expenses, potentially leading to overspending as money isn't deducted immediately from your bank account.

How can I use credit cards on UPI responsibly?

Regularly track your transactions, set personal spending limits, and always aim to pay your full credit card bill on time to avoid interest.

About the author Pallavi Shaw

The author is the Associate Analyst, Communications at BankBazaar.
Read
Published at : 06 Mar 2026 10:25 AM (IST)
Tags :
Money Spending Savings Expenses Credit Cards ABP Live Your Money Your Life Credit Card On Upi Spending Habits
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Personal Finance
UPI Meets Credit Cards: Easier Payments But A Hidden Spending Trap?
UPI Meets Credit Cards: Easier Payments But A Hidden Spending Trap?
Personal Finance
Silver Prices Continue To Rally (March 5), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kg Rates In Major Cities Across India
Silver Prices Continue To Rally (March 5), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kg Rates In Major Cities Across India
Personal Finance
Gold Prices Continue To Climb Ahead (Mar 5), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Cities
Gold Prices Continue To Climb Ahead (Mar 5), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Cities
Personal Finance
Should You Pause Your SIPs When Markets Are Volatile?
Should You Pause Your SIPs When Markets Are Volatile?
Advertisement

Videos

Global War Update: US Allows India to Buy Russian Oil as Iran Strikes Israel and Kuwait Base
War Update: Tehran Under Heavy Airstrikes as Israel Claims Hits on 200 Targets Across Iran
War Alert: Israeli Strikes Hit Iran’s Bushehr Base as Explosions and Fires Rock Strategic Site
War Update: Israeli Strike Hits Iran’s Bushehr Base as Blasts Rock Dubai and Beirut Amid Conflict
War Flash: Iranian Missiles Hit Tel Aviv as Drone Blasts Rock Dubai Amid Escalating Middle East War
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Mamata Must Worry About Deleted Muslim Votes In West Bengal SIR, BJP Faces Matua Backlash
Opinion
Embed widget