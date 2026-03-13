Gold Falls Below Rs 1.6 Lakh Per 10 Grams (March 13), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Cities

Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
24K & 22K Gold Price Today: Gold prices edged lower in futures trade on Friday, declining by Rs 992 to around Rs 1.59 lakh per 10 grams, as a firmer US dollar and weak global cues weighed on investor sentiment.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for April delivery dropped Rs 992, or 0.62 per cent, to Rs 1,59,279 per 10 grams, with a trading volume of 7,891 lots.
Market experts attributed the decline to strength in the US dollar, which tends to reduce the appeal of bullion for buyers holding other currencies.
“Gold is currently consolidating as markets balance macroeconomic headwinds with geopolitical risk,” said Renisha Chainani, Head of Research at Augmont.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.5 per cent higher at 100.23, adding pressure on precious metals in overseas markets.
Chainani noted that the stronger dollar has capped gains in bullion, while persistent inflation concerns linked to the Iran conflict have dampened expectations of an immediate rate cut by the US Federal Reserve.
Analysts said traders are closely monitoring geopolitical developments in West Asia as well as macroeconomic signals that could shape the Fed’s monetary policy trajectory.
In global markets, Comex gold futures for the April contract declined $31.69, or nearly 1 per cent, to $5,094.11 per ounce.
Despite the near-term weakness, Chainani said gold remains in a consolidation phase and could move towards $5,250 per ounce in the short term, translating to roughly Rs 1.63 lakh per 10 grams in the domestic market.
She added that prices may even climb towards $5,300 per ounce, around Rs 1.65 lakh per 10 grams, if geopolitical tensions intensify and safe-haven demand strengthens.
Traders noted that Gold Rates in India fell, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest decline.
Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On March 13
Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 16,084
22 Karat- 14,745
18 Karat- 12,067
Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 16,256
22 Karat- 14,900
18 Karat- 12,550
Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 16,069
22 Karat- 14,730
18 Karat- 12,052
Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 16,069
22 Karat- 14,730
18 Karat- 12,052
Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 16,069
22 Karat- 14,730
18 Karat- 12,052
Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 16,069
22 Karat- 14,730
18 Karat- 12,052
Gold Price Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|24k Gold Per Gram
|22k Gold Per Gram
|18k Gold Per Gram
|Gold Rate in Hyderabad
|16,069
|14,730
|12,052
|Gold Rate in Ahmedabad
|16,074
|14,735
|12,057
|Gold Rate in Indore
|16,074
|14,735
|12,057
|Gold Rate in Lucknow
|16,084
|14,745
|12,067
|Gold Rate in Coimbatore
|16,256
|14,900
|12,550
|Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar
|16,069
|14,730
|12,052
|Gold Rate in Mysore
|16,069
|14,730
|12,052
|Gold Rate in Kanpur
|16,084
|14,745
|12,067
|Gold Rate in Salem
|16,256
|14,900
|12,550
|Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam
|16,069
|14,730
|12,052
|Gold Rate in Vijayawada
|16,069
|14,730
|12,052
|Gold Rate in Patna
|16,074
|14,735
|12,057
To check Silver price in India today, click here.
Breaking News: India Budget 2026-27 Sparks Market Volatility, Long-Term Reforms Highlighted