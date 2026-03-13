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HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Falls Below Rs 1.6 Lakh Per 10 Grams (March 13), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Cities

Gold Falls Below Rs 1.6 Lakh Per 10 Grams (March 13), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Cities

Get the LIVE 22-carat and 24-carat & 18K gold price today (March 13) in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and all major Indian cities. Check daily rate fluctuations on ABP News.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 13 Mar 2026 04:02 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

24K & 22K Gold Price Today: Gold prices edged lower in futures trade on Friday, declining by Rs 992 to around Rs 1.59 lakh per 10 grams, as a firmer US dollar and weak global cues weighed on investor sentiment.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for April delivery dropped Rs 992, or 0.62 per cent, to Rs 1,59,279 per 10 grams, with a trading volume of 7,891 lots.

Market experts attributed the decline to strength in the US dollar, which tends to reduce the appeal of bullion for buyers holding other currencies.

“Gold is currently consolidating as markets balance macroeconomic headwinds with geopolitical risk,” said Renisha Chainani, Head of Research at Augmont.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.5 per cent higher at 100.23, adding pressure on precious metals in overseas markets.

Chainani noted that the stronger dollar has capped gains in bullion, while persistent inflation concerns linked to the Iran conflict have dampened expectations of an immediate rate cut by the US Federal Reserve.

Analysts said traders are closely monitoring geopolitical developments in West Asia as well as macroeconomic signals that could shape the Fed’s monetary policy trajectory.

In global markets, Comex gold futures for the April contract declined $31.69, or nearly 1 per cent, to $5,094.11 per ounce.

Despite the near-term weakness, Chainani said gold remains in a consolidation phase and could move towards $5,250 per ounce in the short term, translating to roughly Rs 1.63 lakh per 10 grams in the domestic market.

She added that prices may even climb towards $5,300 per ounce, around Rs 1.65 lakh per 10 grams, if geopolitical tensions intensify and safe-haven demand strengthens.

Traders noted that Gold Rates in India  fell, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest decline.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On March 13

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 16,084

22 Karat- 14,745

18 Karat- 12,067

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram) 

24 Karat - 16,256

22 Karat- 14,900

18 Karat- 12,550

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 16,069

22 Karat- 14,730

18 Karat- 12,052

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 16,069

22 Karat- 14,730

18 Karat- 12,052

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 16,069

22 Karat- 14,730

18 Karat- 12,052

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 16,069

22 Karat- 14,730

18 Karat- 12,052

Gold Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 16,069 14,730 12,052
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 16,074 14,735 12,057
Gold Rate in Indore 16,074 14,735 12,057
Gold Rate in Lucknow 16,084 14,745 12,067
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 16,256 14,900 12,550
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 16,069 14,730 12,052
Gold Rate in Mysore 16,069 14,730 12,052
Gold Rate in Kanpur 16,084 14,745 12,067
Gold Rate in Salem 16,256 14,900 12,550
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 16,069 14,730 12,052
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 16,069 14,730 12,052
Gold Rate in Patna 16,074 14,735 12,057

To check Silver price in India today, click here.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did gold prices fall in futures trade?

Gold prices declined due to a firmer US dollar and weak global cues, which dampened investor sentiment.

What is the current trend for gold prices?

Gold is currently in a consolidation phase, balancing macroeconomic headwinds with geopolitical risks.

What is the projected short-term price for gold?

Gold could move towards $5,250 per ounce, potentially reaching $5,300 if geopolitical tensions escalate.

Which factors are influencing the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy?

Traders are closely watching geopolitical developments in West Asia and macroeconomic signals.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Mar 2026 03:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price In Delhi Gold Price Today Gold Rate In Bangalore Gold Price In Mumbai Chennai Gold Price Today Kolkata Gold Price 22 Carat Gold Price Today 24 Carat Gold Rate 18 Carat Gold Price Hyderabad Gold Rate
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