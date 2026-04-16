Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
APBoardResultsAssembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceNot Just Gold: Why Silver Is Emerging As A Smart Bet In 2026

Not Just Gold: Why Silver Is Emerging As A Smart Bet In 2026

More volatile than gold but backed by real-world demand, silver is carving out a unique space in portfolios amid inflation, rate shifts and geopolitical risks.

By : Pallavi Shaw | Updated at : 16 Apr 2026 01:53 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Silver prices surged over 100% in 2025, gaining traction beyond gold.
  • Dual demand from investment and key industries like electronics supports silver.
  • Silver's volatility offers opportunities but carries risks from industrial slowdowns.

 

During uncertain times, gold usually takes the spotlight. But in 2026, silver is quietly drawing attention. The global backdrop has been far from stable as persistent inflation, interest rate cuts, and ongoing geopolitical tensions have kept markets cautious. In this environment, silver is no longer just a secondary metal. With its mix of investment appeal and industrial relevance, it is definitely not to be overlooked. 

Why is silver in focus now?

The current market environment has brought precious metals back into portfolios. While gold continues to be the preferred hedge, silver has started to gain traction for its own reasons. Recent data reflects this shift. Silver prices rose sharply through 2025, with gains of over 100 per cent, and have continued to stay volatile in 2026. 

Prices have shown renewed momentum, supported by both investment demand and global uncertainty. At the same time, silver remains more affordable than gold, making it accessible to a wider set of investors. Prices have moved from around Rs 37,000 per kg in 2016 to Rs 2,50,000 in recent years, reflecting both global trends and domestic demand. This mix of momentum and affordability has helped bring it back into focus. 

Also Read : Why The US Has Ended Russian, Iranian Oil Waiver, And How It Affects India

A mix of investment and industrial demand

What makes silver different is its dual role. It is both a precious metal and an industrial commodity. On one hand, silver benefits from investor interest during uncertain times. On the other hand, it plays a key role in industries such as electronics, solar panels, and electric vehicles. In fact, around 60 per cent of silver demand comes from industrial use, according to recent research. This combination gives silver a unique position. Its price is influenced not just by investor sentiment but also by real economic activity. 

Silver vs Gold: How do they compare?

Gold and silver often move together, but they behave differently. Gold is typically more stable and benefits from steady demand, including central bank buying. Silver, in comparison, is more volatile. Its market is smaller, and its prices are more sensitive to both investment flows and industrial demand. However, this volatility can also create opportunities. During periods of economic recovery or rising industrial activity, silver has historically outperformed gold. At the same time, it tends to follow gold’s direction during uncertain phases. 

Also Read : IRCTC Ticket Failed But Money Deducted? Don’t Panic, Here’s What To Do

Risks you should not ignore

Despite its potential, silver comes with risks. Price swings can be sharp, and timing the market can be difficult. Its dependence on industrial demand means that any slowdown in global growth could affect prices. Another structural risk is that if silver becomes too expensive, industries may look for substitutes over time. 

In addition, liquidity and price movements in silver can be less predictable compared to gold. It is also important to consider the mode of investment. Whether you choose physical silver, ETFs, or digital options, each comes with its own costs and considerations. 

Silver may not have the same prominence as gold, but it is far from insignificant in 2026. Its growing role in both investment portfolios and industrial applications makes it worth a closer look. It need not be a replacement of gold, but including it as part of a diversified approach can help balance risk and opportunity. Shaped by uncertainty and shifting global trends, silver may turn out to be more valuable than it seems.

(The author is Associate Analyst, Communications, BankBazaar.com. This article has been published as part of a special arrangement with BankBazaar)

Related Video

BREAKING NOW: Indore fire tragedy as EV short circuit triggers deadly explosions

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is silver gaining attention in 2026?

Silver is drawing attention due to persistent inflation, interest rate cuts, and geopolitical tensions, making it an attractive investment alongside its industrial relevance.

What makes silver different from gold as an investment?

Silver has a dual role as both a precious metal and an industrial commodity, influencing its price through investor sentiment and real economic activity.

How do silver prices compare to gold prices?

Silver is more volatile than gold due to its smaller market size and sensitivity to investment and industrial demand, but it can outperform gold during economic recovery.

What are the main risks associated with investing in silver?

Risks include sharp price swings, sensitivity to global growth slowdowns affecting industrial demand, and potential substitution if prices become too high.

About the author Pallavi Shaw

The author is the Associate Analyst, Communications at BankBazaar.
Read More
Published at : 16 Apr 2026 01:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Silver Gold Vs Silver Silver Prices Today Invest In Silver
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Personal Finance
Gold Silver Rate Today (April 16): Prices Soar, Check Current Rates Across Major Cities In India
Gold Silver Rate Today (April 16): Prices Soar, Check Current Rates Across Major Cities In India
Personal Finance
Why Smart Investors Still Panic And Lose Money In Market Crashes
Why Investors Lose Money During Market Crashes And Repeat The Same Mistakes
Personal Finance
8th Pay Commission: Staff Body Seeks Rs 69,000 Minimum Pay, 6% Annual Increment
8th Pay Commission: Staff Body Seeks Rs 69,000 Minimum Pay, 6% Annual Increment
Personal Finance
Gold Silver Rate Today (April 15): Check Rates Across Major Cities In India
Gold Silver Rate Today (April 15): Check Rates Across Major Cities In India
Advertisement

Videos

LIVE: Parliament clears motion for debate on key bills amid heated opposition, voting concludes
LIVE: Lok Sabha Voting on Bills; Govt Leads as Opposition Demands Division
UPDATE: Lok Sabha Voting Continues on Women Reservation & Delimitation Bills Amid Protest
BREAKING: Parliament Clash Over Women’s Reservation and Delimitation Bills Intensifies
LOK SABHA DEBATE: Owaisi opposes women’s reservation bill, cites federalism and representation
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Devyani Jaipuria
Devyani Jaipuria
Menstrual Hygiene Education In Schools: How Supreme Court’s Decision Will Improve Girls’ Health, Attendance And Equality
Opinion
Embed widget