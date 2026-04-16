Not Just Gold: Why Silver Is Emerging As A Smart Bet In 2026

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Silver prices surged over 100% in 2025, gaining traction beyond gold.

Dual demand from investment and key industries like electronics supports silver.

Silver's volatility offers opportunities but carries risks from industrial slowdowns.

During uncertain times, gold usually takes the spotlight. But in 2026, silver is quietly drawing attention. The global backdrop has been far from stable as persistent inflation, interest rate cuts, and ongoing geopolitical tensions have kept markets cautious. In this environment, silver is no longer just a secondary metal. With its mix of investment appeal and industrial relevance, it is definitely not to be overlooked.

Why is silver in focus now?

The current market environment has brought precious metals back into portfolios. While gold continues to be the preferred hedge, silver has started to gain traction for its own reasons. Recent data reflects this shift. Silver prices rose sharply through 2025, with gains of over 100 per cent, and have continued to stay volatile in 2026.

Prices have shown renewed momentum, supported by both investment demand and global uncertainty. At the same time, silver remains more affordable than gold, making it accessible to a wider set of investors. Prices have moved from around Rs 37,000 per kg in 2016 to Rs 2,50,000 in recent years, reflecting both global trends and domestic demand. This mix of momentum and affordability has helped bring it back into focus.

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A mix of investment and industrial demand

What makes silver different is its dual role. It is both a precious metal and an industrial commodity. On one hand, silver benefits from investor interest during uncertain times. On the other hand, it plays a key role in industries such as electronics, solar panels, and electric vehicles. In fact, around 60 per cent of silver demand comes from industrial use, according to recent research. This combination gives silver a unique position. Its price is influenced not just by investor sentiment but also by real economic activity.

Silver vs Gold: How do they compare?

Gold and silver often move together, but they behave differently. Gold is typically more stable and benefits from steady demand, including central bank buying. Silver, in comparison, is more volatile. Its market is smaller, and its prices are more sensitive to both investment flows and industrial demand. However, this volatility can also create opportunities. During periods of economic recovery or rising industrial activity, silver has historically outperformed gold. At the same time, it tends to follow gold’s direction during uncertain phases.

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Risks you should not ignore

Despite its potential, silver comes with risks. Price swings can be sharp, and timing the market can be difficult. Its dependence on industrial demand means that any slowdown in global growth could affect prices. Another structural risk is that if silver becomes too expensive, industries may look for substitutes over time.

In addition, liquidity and price movements in silver can be less predictable compared to gold. It is also important to consider the mode of investment. Whether you choose physical silver, ETFs, or digital options, each comes with its own costs and considerations.

Silver may not have the same prominence as gold, but it is far from insignificant in 2026. Its growing role in both investment portfolios and industrial applications makes it worth a closer look. It need not be a replacement of gold, but including it as part of a diversified approach can help balance risk and opportunity. Shaped by uncertainty and shifting global trends, silver may turn out to be more valuable than it seems.

(The author is Associate Analyst, Communications, . This article has been published as part of a special arrangement with BankBazaar)