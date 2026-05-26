Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom A rare Blue Moon will appear on May 31, 2026.

This Blue Moon will also be a micromoon, appearing smaller.

The second full moon in May is called a Blue Moon.

The moon will not appear blue despite its name.

The final days of May are bringing an unusual sight to the night sky. On May 31, 2026, skywatchers will witness a Blue Moon, a rare lunar event that appears only once every few years and often draws attention because of its unusual name.

This year's event is even more notable because the Blue Moon will also be a micromoon, meaning it will appear slightly smaller than usual as the Moon will be farther from Earth at the time.

The full moon is expected to occur at around 8:45 UTC on May 31, 2026.

ALSO READ: Delhi Shoppers Can Hire Assistants To Carry Bags, Wait In Queues; Internet Says 'That's Called A Husband'

What The Blue Moon Really Is?

A Blue Moon is an 'extra' full moon that occurs because the Moon's cycle does not perfectly match the calendar.

The lunar cycle lasts around 29.5 days, while calendar months typically have 30 or 31 days. Because of this difference, there are times when two full moons appear within the same month. The second full moon in such cases is called a 'monthly Blue Moon.'

This upcoming event falls into that category, with one full moon already having appeared earlier in May and the second arriving on May 31.

Where And When Can You See The Blue Moon In India?

The Blue Moon will be visible from most parts of the world, including India.

Skywatchers can look for it on the night of May 30–31, 2026. The ideal time to watch will be just after sunset when the Moon rises, while late evening to early night is expected to offer clearer viewing conditions.

For the best experience, observers are advised to choose locations with clear skies and stay away from areas with heavy light pollution. Looking towards the eastern horizon after sunset may offer the best view.

Why This Blue Moon Is Special?

Blue Moons are relatively rare and usually occur once every two to three years, which is also where the phrase 'once in a blue moon' comes from.

What makes this event stand out further is that it is the only Blue Moon expected in 2026.

Astronomers also note that monthly Blue Moons can only happen in months with 30 or 31 days, which means February can never experience one. The event also reflects the interesting mismatch between the human calendar and the Moon's natural cycle.

Will The Moon actually Turn Blue On May 31?

Despite its name, the Moon will not appear blue.

A Blue Moon generally looks like any other full moon, as the term refers only to timing rather than colour.

In rare cases, atmospheric conditions caused by volcanic eruptions, smoke, or dust particles can make the Moon appear bluish. However, those events are extremely uncommon and are not connected to the Blue Moon phenomenon itself.