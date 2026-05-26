Congress Settles Debate, Siddaramaiah To Continue As Karnataka CM

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Congress dismisses Karnataka leadership change rumors.

Meeting focused on Rajya Sabha, Council election candidates.

Amid ongoing speculation over a possible leadership change in Karnataka, the Congress on Tuesday dismissed rumours surrounding the chief minister’s post, saying discussions during the party’s high-level meeting were focused solely on upcoming Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council elections.

After the meeting, Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal said the speculation around the Karnataka leadership had “no reality at all.”

#WATCH | Amid speculations around CM post in Karnataka, after a party meeting, Congress general secretary (organisation) KC says, "...The entire discussion was concentrated only on upcoming Rajya Sabha elections and Council Elections of Karnataka. Whatever speculation you people… pic.twitter.com/Yez9AvnVbc — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2026

"Today, we had a detailed meeting with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and LoP Rahul Gandhi. CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, general secretary incharge of Karnataka and I were part of the discussion. The entire discussion was concentrated only on upcoming Rajya Sabha elections and Council Elections of Karnataka. Whatever speculation you people are doing is only speculation; no reality at all...The candidates of Rajya Sabha and Council seats of Karnataka will be announced along with the other seats like that from other states...This is what we decided today and nothing else."

Also Read: ‘Siddaramaiah Chosen For 5 Years’: Congress' BK Hariprasad Rejects Karnataka Leadership Change Buzz

Congress Accuses BJP Of Spreading Misinformation

Earlier today, Congress leader and MLA BK Hariprasad also dismissed the rumours, accusing the BJP of spreading misinformation through its “troll factory” during an ongoing meeting between Karnataka leaders and the party high command in New Delhi.

Speaking to ANI, Hariprasad said, “When Siddaramaiah ji was chosen, he was chosen for five years. If there are serious allegations of corruption or anything else, then we’ll have to think. There’s no need to respond to the BJP’s troll army."

Hariprasad alleged that the BJP was trying to create instability in Karnataka by circulating “false statements” through television, WhatsApp and social media platforms.

“This is from the BJP’s troll factory and lie factory. They are working 24 hours to disturb things in Karnataka. This is a statement from BJP people; no one from Congress has said this,” he added.

What Happened In Meeting?

A high-level meeting on Karnataka held at Indira Bhavan in New Delhi. Rahul Gandhi, Ajay Maken, KC Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala held a nearly two-hour meeting before Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar were called in. Several important political matters were reportedly discussed during the closed-door meeting.

ALSO READ: Amit Shah Announces High-Level Committee On ‘Demographic Change’ And Illegal Immigration After the initial discussions, Siddaramaiah was invited inside for a separate meeting that lasted around 30 minutes.