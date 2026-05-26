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HomeNewsIndiaCongress Settles Debate, Siddaramaiah To Continue As Karnataka CM

Congress Settles Debate, Siddaramaiah To Continue As Karnataka CM

Indian National Congress dismissed Karnataka CM change rumours after a high-level meeting, saying discussions focused only on Rajya Sabha and Council elections in the state.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 26 May 2026 06:48 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Congress dismisses Karnataka leadership change rumors.
  • Meeting focused on Rajya Sabha, Council election candidates.

Amid ongoing speculation over a possible leadership change in Karnataka, the Congress on Tuesday dismissed rumours surrounding the chief minister’s post, saying discussions during the party’s high-level meeting were focused solely on upcoming Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council elections.

After the meeting, Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal said the speculation around the Karnataka leadership had “no reality at all.”

"Today, we had a detailed meeting with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and LoP Rahul Gandhi. CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, general secretary incharge of Karnataka and I were part of the discussion. The entire discussion was concentrated only on upcoming Rajya Sabha elections and Council Elections of Karnataka. Whatever speculation you people are doing is only speculation; no reality at all...The candidates of Rajya Sabha and Council seats of Karnataka will be announced along with the other seats like that from other states...This is what we decided today and nothing else."

Also Read: ‘Siddaramaiah Chosen For 5 Years’: Congress' BK Hariprasad Rejects Karnataka Leadership Change Buzz

Congress Accuses BJP Of Spreading Misinformation

Earlier today, Congress leader and MLA BK Hariprasad also dismissed the rumours, accusing the BJP of spreading misinformation through its “troll factory” during an ongoing meeting between Karnataka leaders and the party high command in New Delhi.

Speaking to ANI, Hariprasad said, “When Siddaramaiah ji was chosen, he was chosen for five years. If there are serious allegations of corruption or anything else, then we’ll have to think. There’s no need to respond to the BJP’s troll army."

Hariprasad alleged that the BJP was trying to create instability in Karnataka by circulating “false statements” through television, WhatsApp and social media platforms.

“This is from the BJP’s troll factory and lie factory. They are working 24 hours to disturb things in Karnataka. This is a statement from BJP people; no one from Congress has said this,” he added.

What Happened In Meeting?

A high-level meeting on Karnataka held at Indira Bhavan in New Delhi. Rahul Gandhi, Ajay Maken, KC Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala held a nearly two-hour meeting before Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar were called in.

Several important political matters were reportedly discussed during the closed-door meeting.


ALSO READ: Amit Shah Announces High-Level Committee On ‘Demographic Change’ And Illegal Immigration

After the initial discussions, Siddaramaiah was invited inside for a separate meeting that lasted around 30 minutes.

Before You Go

MALIHABAD TENSION: Hindu Groups Halted After Hanuman Chalisa Protest at Disputed Kila Site

Frequently Asked Questions

Are there any changes planned for the Karnataka Chief Minister position?

No, the Congress has dismissed rumours of a leadership change in Karnataka. Discussions during the party's high-level meeting were focused on upcoming elections.

What was the main topic of discussion in the recent Congress meeting regarding Karnataka?

The primary focus of the meeting was the upcoming Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council elections in Karnataka. No discussions about the Chief Minister's post took place.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 26 May 2026 06:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Karnataka Breaking News Karnataka  ABP Live DK Shivkumar SIddaramaiah
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