Gold Prices Remain On The Rise (March 11), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Cities

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24K & 22K Gold Price Today: Gold prices moved higher on Wednesday even as volatility persisted in global bullion markets amid mixed developments related to the ongoing tensions in West Asia.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for April delivery were trading at Rs 1,62,450 per 10 grams, after witnessing fluctuations during the session. The contract had earlier slipped by Rs 853, or 0.52 per cent, reflecting cautious investor sentiment as geopolitical signals remained unclear.

Analysts said bullion markets continued to see choppy trading as investors assessed developments surrounding the conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran.

Manav Modi, Commodities Analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said the uncertain developments surrounding the conflict have kept traders cautious. “The evolving geopolitical situation continues to cloud the outlook for Washington's monetary policy, particularly expectations for potential interest rate cuts,” he said.

Investor positioning also reflected caution, with holdings in gold-backed exchange traded funds (ETFs) witnessing a sharp decline. Total holdings dropped by nearly 30 tonnes last week, marking the largest weekly outflow in more than two years.

Despite these outflows, bullion remained supported by safe-haven demand as markets evaluated potential disruptions to global energy supplies and the possibility of a diplomatic resolution to the conflict, Modi added.

According to analysts, mixed signals around the conflict have resulted in volatile trading conditions. While US President Donald Trump had earlier indicated the possibility of an early end to the conflict, continued strikes between the US, Israel and Iran by early Wednesday suggested that de-escalation may not be imminent, extending the hostilities into their 12th day.

Traders noted that Gold Rates in India climbed, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest jump.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On March 11