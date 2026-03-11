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HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Prices Remain On The Rise (March 11), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Cities

Gold Prices Remain On The Rise (March 11), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Cities

Get the LIVE 22-carat and 24-carat & 18K gold price today (March 11) in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and all major Indian cities. Check daily rate fluctuations on ABP News.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 11 Mar 2026 01:17 PM (IST)
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24K & 22K Gold Price Today: Gold prices moved higher on Wednesday even as volatility persisted in global bullion markets amid mixed developments related to the ongoing tensions in West Asia.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for April delivery were trading at Rs 1,62,450 per 10 grams, after witnessing fluctuations during the session. The contract had earlier slipped by Rs 853, or 0.52 per cent, reflecting cautious investor sentiment as geopolitical signals remained unclear.

Analysts said bullion markets continued to see choppy trading as investors assessed developments surrounding the conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran.

Manav Modi, Commodities Analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said the uncertain developments surrounding the conflict have kept traders cautious. “The evolving geopolitical situation continues to cloud the outlook for Washington's monetary policy, particularly expectations for potential interest rate cuts,” he said.

Investor positioning also reflected caution, with holdings in gold-backed exchange traded funds (ETFs) witnessing a sharp decline. Total holdings dropped by nearly 30 tonnes last week, marking the largest weekly outflow in more than two years.

Despite these outflows, bullion remained supported by safe-haven demand as markets evaluated potential disruptions to global energy supplies and the possibility of a diplomatic resolution to the conflict, Modi added.

According to analysts, mixed signals around the conflict have resulted in volatile trading conditions. While US President Donald Trump had earlier indicated the possibility of an early end to the conflict, continued strikes between the US, Israel and Iran by early Wednesday suggested that de-escalation may not be imminent, extending the hostilities into their 12th day.

Traders noted that Gold Rates in India  climbed, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest jump.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On March 11

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 16,346

22 Karat- 14,985

18 Karat- 12,263

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram) 

24 Karat - 16,495

22 Karat- 15,120

18 Karat- 12,950

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 16,331

22 Karat- 14,970

18 Karat- 12,248

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 16,331

22 Karat- 14,970

18 Karat- 12,248

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 16,331

22 Karat- 14,970

18 Karat- 12,248

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 16,331

22 Karat- 14,970

18 Karat- 12,248

Gold Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 16,331 14,970 12,248
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 16,336 14,975 12,253
Gold Rate in Indore 16,336 14,975 12,253
Gold Rate in Lucknow 16,346 14,985 12,263
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 16,495 15,120 12,950
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 16,331 14,970 12,248
Gold Rate in Mysore 16,331 14,970 12,248
Gold Rate in Kanpur 16,346 14,985 12,263
Gold Rate in Salem 16,495 15,120 12,950
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 16,331 14,970 12,248
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 16,331 14,970 12,248
Gold Rate in Patna 16,336 14,975 12,253

To check Silver price in India today, click here.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did gold prices increase on Wednesday?

Gold prices moved higher due to ongoing tensions in West Asia, which caused volatility in global bullion markets and supported safe-haven demand.

What is the current price of 24K gold futures for April delivery?

Gold futures for April delivery were trading at Rs 1,62,450 per 10 grams on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Wednesday.

What factors are contributing to the cautious investor sentiment in gold?

Uncertain geopolitical developments and mixed signals surrounding the conflict in West Asia are keeping traders cautious and impacting investor sentiment.

Have gold-backed ETFs seen any significant changes recently?

Yes, holdings in gold-backed ETFs experienced a sharp decline, with total holdings dropping by nearly 30 tonnes last week, the largest weekly outflow in over two years.

What are the gold prices per gram in major Indian cities on March 11th?

Prices vary by city, but for example, in Delhi, 24K gold is Rs 16,346 per gram and 22K gold is Rs 14,985 per gram on March 11th.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Mar 2026 01:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price In Delhi Gold Price Today Gold Rate In Bangalore Gold Price In Mumbai Chennai Gold Price Today Kolkata Gold Price 22 Carat Gold Price Today 24 Carat Gold Rate 18 Carat Gold Price Hyderabad Gold Rate
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