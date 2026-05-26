Stock Split Explained: Does A Lower Share Price Really Mean A Cheaper Stock?

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HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceDoes A Stock Split Make Shares Cheaper? Here’s What Investors Should Know

Does A Stock Split Make Shares Cheaper? Here’s What Investors Should Know

Companies usually split their stock when the share price becomes very high, making it expensive for smaller investors to buy. Splitting the stock lowers the share price.

By : Akshat Ayush | Updated at : 26 May 2026 02:25 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Splits do not change company valuation; they create a 'price illusion'.

When a company announces a stock split, its share price suddenly drops, and investors often rush in, thinking the stock has become cheaper. The headlines make it sound like a major event. But has the stock actually become more affordable, or does it only appear that way?

What Is A Stock Split?

A stock split is when a company divides its existing shares into more shares. When the number of shares increases, the price of each share falls in the same proportion. A stock split does not change the company’s overall valuation.

Think of a stock like a pizza. A stock split simply cuts the pizza into more slices without changing its overall size.

For example, if you own one share worth Rs. 1,000 and the company announces a 2-for-1 stock split, you will now own two shares worth Rs. 500 each. Your total investment value remains Rs. 1,000.

Why Do Companies Split Their Stock?

Companies usually split their stock when the share price becomes very high, making it expensive for smaller investors to buy. Splitting the stock lowers the share price, making it appear more affordable and allowing more investors to participate.

It also improves liquidity. A higher number of shares in the market makes them easier to buy and sell.

For instance, a stock trading at Rs. 10,000 may feel out of reach for many investors. After a 10-for-1 stock split, it becomes 10 shares worth Rs. 1,000 each. While the total value remains unchanged, the lower price often attracts more buyers.

In India, companies like Alkyl Amines Chemicals have used stock splits to reduce face value and attract fresh investor interest. Globally, Nvidia split its shares 10-for-1 in June 2024, reducing the share price from around $1,200 to about $120. Apple has split its stock seven times since its listing.

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Does A Stock Split Change A Company’s Value?

A stock split has no impact on a company’s actual valuation. The market capitalisation, or the total value of all shares combined, remains the same before and after the split.

However, stock splits often influence investor psychology. Research shows that companies sometimes see a 2 to 4 per cent rise in share prices around a stock split announcement. This is because investors see the lower share price as more affordable and attractive, even though the company’s fundamentals remain unchanged.

This is known as a price illusion. A Rs. 500 share may feel cheaper than a Rs. 5,000 share, even if both represent the same ownership value in the company.

What Is A Reverse Stock Split?

A reverse stock split is the opposite of a regular stock split. In this case, a company combines multiple shares into one share, which increases the price per share.

Companies usually do this when their share price falls too low, and they want to avoid delisting from a stock exchange. Reverse stock splits are often viewed negatively by investors because they can signal financial stress within a company.

Should Investors Care About A Stock Split?

Investors should not make buy or sell decisions based only on a stock split. A stock split does not change a company’s profits, business strength, or long-term growth prospects.

While the lower share price may make the stock look cheaper, the actual value remains the same. Investors should focus on the company’s fundamentals and future growth potential rather than the lower post-split share price.

Also Read: Tata Sons Board Meet Begins Amid IPO Buzz, Leadership Questions And Air India Losses

Before You Go

BREAKING NOW: Indore fire tragedy as EV short circuit triggers deadly explosions

Frequently Asked Questions

Should investors base decisions on stock splits?

Investors should not solely base buy or sell decisions on stock splits. The split itself doesn't change a company's fundamentals, profits, or long-term prospects.

About the author Akshat Ayush

Akshat Ayush is an Editorial Intern at ABP Live English covering business and personal finance. An English Journalism graduate from IIMC Delhi, he is keen on making finance stories accessible and engaging. 
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Published at : 26 May 2026 02:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Stock Market Share Price Stock Split Stock Split Meaning Stock Split In India What Is Stock Split
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