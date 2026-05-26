Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResultNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCities'Tongue Will Be Cut Off’: BJP MLA Threatens Humayun Kabir Over Cow Remarks

'Tongue Will Be Cut Off’: BJP MLA Threatens Humayun Kabir Over Cow Remarks

BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya sparked controversy by threatening Humayun Kabir over Bakrid remarks, urging Muslims to cut cakes instead of sacrificing animals.

By : Mohd Moin | Updated at : 26 May 2026 04:38 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • BJP MLA threatened to cut off a West Bengal MLA's tongue.
  • He opposed animal sacrifice, suggesting cake cutting for Eid.

BJP MLA from Jaipur’s Hawa Mahal constituency, Balmukund Acharya, has stirred a controversy with his remarks on Bakrid animal sacrifice and warned West Bengal MLA Humayun Kabir that if he tries to slaughter animals, his "tongue will be cut off." Speaking on the issue of animal sacrifice during Bakrid, Acharya warned Kabir against making statements about cows and camels, saying that if he attempted to slaughter them or issued provocative remarks, “his tongue would be cut off.” He further said that while the law would take action in such matters, “his tongue would also be cut off.”

Defending his remarks despite criticism over the use of threatening language, the BJP legislator said that if Humayun Kabir's statements on cows are appropriate, then the threat of cutting off his tongue is also not wrong.

Also Read: Mumbai Bakrid Row: Scuffle Breaks Out After Hindu Groups Oppose Goat Sacrifice

Urges Muslims To Cut Cakes

Acharya also opposed the practice of animal sacrifice during Bakrid, urging Muslims to celebrate the festival by cutting cakes instead of sacrificing animals. According to him, every animal has a family and the right to live, and people should think about the pain caused by killing living beings for celebrations.

“This is my advice to the Muslim community. Whether they accept it or not is up to them,” he said.

MLA Criticises Offering Namaz On Road

Acharya also criticised offering namaz on roads during Bakrid and other occasions. He claimed that road prayers often block ambulances, delay medical treatment, and sometimes lead to loss of lives. He praised the Government of Uttar Pradesh led by Yogi Adityanath for its decisions on the issue.

Also Read: Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind Urges Muslims To Follow Govt Rules During Bakrid, Avoid Sharing Sacrifice Photos Online

However, when asked whether Rajasthan should impose similar restrictions, he did not give a direct response. He said people have the freedom to celebrate festivals, but it should not cause inconvenience to others. He added that such issues could be resolved through mutual discussion, but offering namaz on roads was “completely unjustified.”

Before You Go

MALIHABAD TENSION: Hindu Groups Halted After Hanuman Chalisa Protest at Disputed Kila Site

Frequently Asked Questions

What controversial statement did BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya make regarding Bakrid?

Balmukund Acharya warned West Bengal MLA Humayun Kabir that his tongue would be cut off if he attempts animal sacrifice during Bakrid or makes provocative remarks about cows and camels.

What alternative celebration does Acharya suggest for Bakrid?

Acharya urged the Muslim community to celebrate Bakrid by cutting cakes instead of sacrificing animals, emphasizing the right to life for all creatures.

Published at : 26 May 2026 04:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
BJP Animal Sacrifice Balmukund Acharya Humayun Kabir WEst Bengal BAKRID
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
'Tongue Will Be Cut Off’: BJP MLA Threatens Humayun Kabir Over Cow Remarks
'Tongue Will Be Cut Off’: BJP MLA Threatens Humayun Kabir Over Cow Remarks
Cities
Mumbai Bakrid Row: Scuffle Breaks Out After Hindu Groups Oppose Goat Sacrifice
Mumbai Bakrid Row: Scuffle Breaks Out After Hindu Groups Oppose Goat Sacrifice
Cities
Chennai Power Cut On May 27: Teynampet, Poes Garden Among Key Areas To Face Outage
Chennai Power Cut On May 27: Teynampet, Poes Garden Among Key Areas To Face Outage
Cities
Centre Won’t Take Forceful Possession Of Delhi Gymkhana Club Land On June 5: SG Mehta Tells HC
No Forceful Possession Of Delhi Gymkhana Club Land On June 5: Centre Tells HC
Advertisement

Videos

MALIHABAD TENSION: Hindu Groups Halted After Hanuman Chalisa Protest at Disputed Kila Site
BAKRID FLASHPOINT: Mira Road Clashes and Malihabad Protests Push Security Forces on Alert
LUCKNOW-MIRA ROAD TENSIONS: Temple Claim, Bakrid Row and Protests Put Police on High Alert
MIRA ROAD FLASHPOINT: Bakrid Goat Row Sparks Protests, Slogans and Tight Police Security
GLOBAL FLASHPOINT: Trump’s Iran Strategy Sparks Fresh War Fears Despite Ceasefire Claims
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why China Can’t Invade Taiwan
Opinion
Embed widget