Balmukund Acharya warned West Bengal MLA Humayun Kabir that his tongue would be cut off if he attempts animal sacrifice during Bakrid or makes provocative remarks about cows and camels.
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'Tongue Will Be Cut Off’: BJP MLA Threatens Humayun Kabir Over Cow Remarks
BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya sparked controversy by threatening Humayun Kabir over Bakrid remarks, urging Muslims to cut cakes instead of sacrificing animals.
- BJP MLA threatened to cut off a West Bengal MLA's tongue.
- He opposed animal sacrifice, suggesting cake cutting for Eid.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
What controversial statement did BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya make regarding Bakrid?
What alternative celebration does Acharya suggest for Bakrid?
Acharya urged the Muslim community to celebrate Bakrid by cutting cakes instead of sacrificing animals, emphasizing the right to life for all creatures.
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