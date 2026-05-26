'Tongue Will Be Cut Off’: BJP MLA Threatens Humayun Kabir Over Cow Remarks

BJP MLA from Jaipur’s Hawa Mahal constituency, Balmukund Acharya, has stirred a controversy with his remarks on Bakrid animal sacrifice and warned West Bengal MLA Humayun Kabir that if he tries to slaughter animals, his "tongue will be cut off." Speaking on the issue of animal sacrifice during Bakrid, Acharya warned Kabir against making statements about cows and camels, saying that if he attempted to slaughter them or issued provocative remarks, “his tongue would be cut off.” He further said that while the law would take action in such matters, “his tongue would also be cut off.”

Defending his remarks despite criticism over the use of threatening language, the BJP legislator said that if Humayun Kabir's statements on cows are appropriate, then the threat of cutting off his tongue is also not wrong.

Also Read: Mumbai Bakrid Row: Scuffle Breaks Out After Hindu Groups Oppose Goat Sacrifice

Urges Muslims To Cut Cakes

Acharya also opposed the practice of animal sacrifice during Bakrid, urging Muslims to celebrate the festival by cutting cakes instead of sacrificing animals. According to him, every animal has a family and the right to live, and people should think about the pain caused by killing living beings for celebrations.

“This is my advice to the Muslim community. Whether they accept it or not is up to them,” he said.

MLA Criticises Offering Namaz On Road

Acharya also criticised offering namaz on roads during Bakrid and other occasions. He claimed that road prayers often block ambulances, delay medical treatment, and sometimes lead to loss of lives. He praised the Government of Uttar Pradesh led by Yogi Adityanath for its decisions on the issue.

Also Read: Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind Urges Muslims To Follow Govt Rules During Bakrid, Avoid Sharing Sacrifice Photos Online

However, when asked whether Rajasthan should impose similar restrictions, he did not give a direct response. He said people have the freedom to celebrate festivals, but it should not cause inconvenience to others. He added that such issues could be resolved through mutual discussion, but offering namaz on roads was “completely unjustified.”