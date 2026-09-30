New Rules From October 1: LPG, PUC, Banking, Property And More

From October 1, several rules and systems affecting everyday life are set to change. The changes cover areas including vehicle pollution checks, LPG subsidies, bank deposits, property transactions, birth and death registrations, NPS and banking records. Some changes could directly affect household expenses and the way people access certain services.

Here is a look at the key changes coming into effect from the start of the new month.

PUC Check For Delhi-NCR Vehicles

From October 1, Delhi-NCR petrol pumps will enforce restrictions on refuelling vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate. Petrol pumps will use ANPR cameras and vehicle databases to verify PUC status. Vehicle owners should therefore ensure their certificates are valid before visiting a fuel station.

LPG Subsidy Authentication

Consumers seeking LPG subsidy benefits will need to complete Aadhaar biometric authentication from October 1. However, customers without biometric authentication will still be able to buy LPG refills. They may, however, have to pay the applicable market price instead of the regulated subsidised rate.

Authentication can be completed at LPG agencies, during delivery or through the oil companies’ apps.

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Bank Deposits, Household Goods

RBI rules require banks to provide greater transparency on interest rates for bulk deposits of Rs 3 crore and above and update the information on their websites within the stipulated period. The Rs 3 crore threshold itself is not new from October.

Meanwhile, some manufacturers have indicated that prices of air conditioners, televisions, refrigerators and washing machines could rise because of raw material, metal and freight costs, as well as currency fluctuations. Any increase will vary by company and is not a government-mandated price hike.

LPG, ATF Prices To Be Reviewed

Oil marketing companies review commercial LPG and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices on the first day of each month. New rates for October are therefore expected to be announced on October 1.

Birth, Death Registration Rules

Registration within 21 days will remain free. Delayed registrations will require additional verification and approvals. Registration after one year but within two years will require an order from the District Magistrate, SDM or authorised Executive Magistrate. Delays beyond two years will require an order from a Judicial Magistrate First Class.

Property, NPS And Banking Changes

From October 1, resident individuals and HUFs buying property from NRIs will not need a separate TAN for TDS. PAN-based reporting can be used for the process.

NPS Swasthya is also scheduled to launch on October 1, linking retirement savings with healthcare benefits. A new framework for NPS Point of Presence charges will also take effect.

The Bankers’ Books Evidence Act, 2026 will replace the existing law and provide a clearer legal framework for electronic and digital banking records.

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