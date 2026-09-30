Trump Diesel Export Ban: 100% India Tariff Threat Puts Europe’s Fuel Supply In Focus

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Europe enters winter with low diesel stocks, seeking new sources.

US considers export curbs, implements Russia energy import tariffs.

India supplies Europe, imports Russian crude, potentially facing US tariffs.

Europe is entering the winter season with limited diesel inventories while its fuel supply chain is becoming increasingly dependent on sources outside Russia. The situation has drawn attention to two recent US moves: President Donald Trump’s consideration of a temporary diesel export restriction and new powers allowing Washington to impose tariffs of up to 100% on countries buying Russian energy.

The potential US diesel curbs come at a time when Europe has increased purchases from both the US and India following disruptions to West Asian energy routes. Citing Kpler data, The Financial Express reported that the US supplied 420,000 barrels of diesel to EU member states and the UK last month, accounting for more than half of their monthly imports.

At the same time, Vortexa data showed that India accounted for 60% of diesel shipments passing through the Bab-el-Mandeb route in August.

Europe’s Diesel Supply Faces New Uncertainty

Europe's dependence on imported diesel has grown after the region reduced its reliance on Russian energy following the Ukraine war.

The EU's share of crude imports from Russia has fallen from 27% to below 3%, according to the report, following measures including seaborne restrictions, the G7 price cap and the REPowerEU strategy. The bloc also agreed in December last year to phase out Russian gas imports by late 2027.

The US had become Europe's largest crude oil supplier by March 2023, while West Asian suppliers gained importance in refined fuel markets.

The disruption to West Asian supply routes has since added another layer of uncertainty. Vortexa data showed that Indian supplies became particularly important in August, accounting for 60% of diesel transiting the Bab-el-Mandeb route.

US diesel shipments to Europe also changed during the month. They reportedly stood at around 540,000 barrels per day in the first half of August before dropping to 350,000 barrels per day in the second half.

Vortexa warned that Europe's diesel availability over the coming months would depend on several unstable supply sources, with low inventories and the approaching refinery turnaround season adding pressure.

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India Emerges As A Key Diesel Supplier

The changing European supply picture has increased the significance of India's role in refined fuel markets.

India has continued importing large quantities of Russian crude while also increasing petroleum product exports. Commerce Ministry data cited in the source showed petroleum product exports rising 67.64%, from $4.13 billion in July 2025 to $6.92 billion a year later.

Petroleum products were also identified as the main driver of merchandise exports during the April-July period, with combined merchandise and services exports rising 13.16% year-on-year to $316.42 billion. Merchandise exports stood at $173.78 billion, according to a PIB press note.

However, India's own import costs have risen amid higher crude prices and elevated shipping expenses.

The country's crude oil import bill increased 56.5% year-on-year to $63.4 billion, even though import volumes remained largely unchanged during April-July.

PPAC data showed crude oil imports declined 3% in August 2026 and 0.4% during April-August FY 2026-27. The net import bill for oil and gas remained unchanged from the previous year at $9.3 billion in August.

India Continues To Buy Russian Crude

Russia has remained India's biggest crude supplier despite some moderation in purchases.

Indian imports of Russian crude reached 2.6 million barrels per day in June, accounting for 50.83% of total oil imports, according to trade data cited by Reuters.

In July, Russian oil imports stood at 2.47 million barrels per day, up 62.4% from a year earlier. Imports declined further in August as supplies from the Middle East increased, but Russia remained the top supplier.

August imports from Russia fell 16.5% from the previous month to about 2.1 million barrels per day. Preliminary Kpler data indicated that the figure could fall to 1.9 million barrels per day in September.

India has consistently maintained that Russian crude purchases are linked to its energy-security requirements. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko has also said discounted Russian crude helped India cushion the impact of disruptions to global oil supplies.

US Considers 90-Day Diesel Export Restriction

Against this backdrop, the Trump administration is considering whether to restrict diesel exports from the US for 90 days.

Trump told a Fox News reporter that the administration was considering the proposal “very seriously”. He has also previously argued that the US produces substantial quantities of diesel and could retain more of the fuel for domestic consumption.

The proposal comes as US diesel prices have risen sharply. According to figures from motorist advocacy group AAA cited in the report, the average US diesel price has increased at least 76% year-on-year to $6.52 a gallon.

The timing is also significant for Trump and Republicans, who are seeking to retain control of Congress in the November 3 elections.

However, the administration has not announced a timeframe or detailed framework for an export ban, and senior officials have raised concerns about the idea.

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said a blanket restriction would not work because limiting exports could leave refiners without sufficient storage capacity. That could force US refineries to reduce production and push up gasoline and jet fuel prices.

US Interior Secretary Doug Burgum has separately warned that fuel-export restrictions could trigger retaliatory action from other countries that supply energy to the US.

100% Tariff Power Adds Another Layer

The diesel debate comes shortly after Trump signed legislation giving the US administration wider powers to penalise countries buying Russian energy.

The Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act allows the President to impose sanctions on Russia and levy additional tariffs on countries purchasing Russian energy. The legislation gives the President discretion over which countries face tariffs, the applicable rates and potential waivers.

The maximum tariff under the legislation can reach 100%.

India, as a major buyer of Russian crude, could therefore come within the scope of the new powers once the legislation takes effect.

India's Ministry of External Affairs has said the country remains committed to securing energy supplies for its 1.4 billion people and will continue to diversify its sources based on changing market conditions.

The ministry has also said India has discussed the issue with US interlocutors and clearly conveyed the possible implications for both bilateral ties and international energy markets.

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Higher Crude Costs Add To India’s Energy Pressure

India's energy import bill is already being affected by higher international prices.

PPAC's August report said crude oil imports were worth $11.7 billion, while LNG imports stood at $1.2 billion and exports at $5 billion.

Brent crude averaged $90.84 per barrel in August 2026, compared with $83.41 per barrel in July and $68.21 per barrel in August 2025.

The Indian basket crude price averaged $90.19 per barrel in August, against $82.04 per barrel in July and $69.11 per barrel in August 2025.

The higher prices have come alongside shipping disruptions, increased freight rates and higher war-risk insurance costs as geopolitical tensions continue to affect energy routes.

Europe Watches Both US Moves

European governments have expressed concern over the possibility of a US diesel export restriction.

European Commission spokesperson Olof Gill said the EU viewed reports of a possible ban with concern, adding that any disruption could affect both sides. Irish Energy Minister Darragh O’Brien also expressed scepticism about whether such a measure would actually be implemented.

For Europe, the issue is particularly relevant because the continent is heading into a period of higher seasonal fuel demand with limited inventories and greater reliance on non-Russian supplies.

A US restriction would affect one of Europe's major diesel sources, while any change in India's Russian crude purchases could influence the availability of petroleum products exported from the country.

The combination of these developments has therefore put the focus on how quickly global fuel markets can adjust if either US diesel exports or India's access to Russian crude changes.