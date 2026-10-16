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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Ex-India Captain Kapil Dev’s Big Message To GenZ Amid Delhi Protests

WATCH: Ex-India Captain Kapil Dev’s Big Message To GenZ Amid Delhi Protests

Kapil Dev urges Gen Z to listen to others and take responsibility for India’s future amid Delhi protests, while appealing for spectator access to the golf championship.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 16 Oct 2026 06:32 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kapil Dev urged Gen Z to listen and take responsibility.
  • He appealed for spectator access at Delhi Golf Club.
  • Protests affected the championship venue and other events.

Former India captain Kapil Dev has delivered a message to young Indians amid protests in Central Delhi, urging Gen Z to listen to different perspectives and take responsibility for the country’s future. The 1983 World Cup-winning captain also appealed to authorities to help spectators reach the Delhi Golf Club for the DP World India Championship despite police restrictions in the area.

Kapil Dev’s Appeal To Young Indians Amid CJP Protests

Kapil, who is also the president of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), said young people had an important role to play in shaping the country. He stressed that their ideas and energy needed to be balanced with experience and a willingness to hear different viewpoints.

“They are the future of our country, and we must guide them properly, but they should also take the time to listen to others,” Kapil said.

WATCH: Kapil Dev's Message To GenZ

He urged the younger generation not to assume that being forceful was the only way to make a point. According to Kapil, progress requires people to work together, understand differing opinions and contribute towards the country’s development.

He also emphasised the responsibility shared by people across generations to ensure India continues moving in the right direction.

Kapil Dev Appeals For Spectator Access At Delhi Golf Club

Kapil also addressed the arrangements surrounding the DP World India Championship, as police restrictions linked to protests against the Election Commission of India affected parts of Central Delhi.

The Delhi Golf Club is located in the affected area, raising concerns about spectators reaching the venue. Kapil said the organisers hoped authorities would help fans attend the tournament while ensuring that official arrangements were respected.

“We would like everyone to come and watch, but the system of the government, whatever it is, we are with them. We have to work within the government’s arrangements. We cannot really overrule anything,” he said.

The disruptions have also affected other sporting events in the capital. The Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon revised its route and timings amid the prevailing restrictions.

Star-Studded Field At DP World India Championship

The DP World India Championship features a strong international field, with defending champion Tommy Fleetwood and former world No. 1 Rory McIlroy among the leading names.

Major champions Justin Rose, Patrick Reed and Shane Lowry are also part of the tournament, adding to the event’s profile as organisers work around the logistical challenges in Delhi.

Frequently Asked Questions

What message did Kapil Dev deliver to young Indians?

Kapil Dev urged young Indians to listen to different perspectives and take responsibility for the country's future. He stressed that their ideas and energy need to be balanced with experience.

Why did Kapil Dev appeal regarding the Delhi Golf Club?

He appealed to authorities to help spectators reach the Delhi Golf Club for the DP World India Championship. Police restrictions due to protests were affecting access to the venue.

What event is being held at the Delhi Golf Club?

The DP World India Championship is being held at the Delhi Golf Club. It features a strong international field including defending champion Tommy Fleetwood and former world No. 1 Rory McIlroy.

What caused the restrictions in Central Delhi?

Police restrictions in Central Delhi were due to protests against the Election Commission of India. These affected access to the Delhi Golf Club and caused other events to revise their plans.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Oct 2026 06:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kapil Dev Golf Delhi Protests Gen Z
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